Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports October 2025 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for October 2025.

  • Funded Customers at the end of October were 27.1 million (up approximately 210 thousand from September 2025, up approximately 2.6 million year-over-year).

  • Total Platform Assets at the end of October were $343 billion (up 3% from the end of September 2025, up 115% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $5.6 billion in October, or a 20% annualized growth rate relative to September 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.7 billion, or an annual growth rate of 43% relative to October 2024 Total Platform Assets.

  • Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $320.1 billion (up 34% from September 2025, up 153% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 266.7 million (up 22% from September 2025, up 69% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $32.5 billion (up 38% from September 2025, up 480% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $13.9 billion (up 49% from September 2025, up 148% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $18.6 billion (up 31% from September 2025).

  • Margin balances at the end of October were $16.5 billion (up 19% from the end of September 2025, up 166% year-over-year).

  • Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of October were $34.2 billion, including the impact of record customer net buying (down 3% from the end of September 2025, up 34% year-over-year).

  • Total Securities Lending Revenue in October was $60 million (up 2% from September 2025, up 216% year-over-year).

October
2025 		September
2025 		M/M
Change 		October
2024 		Y/Y
Change
(M - in millions, B - in billions)
Funded Customer Growth (M)
Funded Customers 27.1 26.8 +1 % 24.4 +11 %
Asset Growth ($B)
Total Platform Assets $ 342.6 $ 332.7 +3 % $ 159.7 +115 %
Net Deposits 1 $ 5.6 $ 9.2 NM $ 5.2 NM
Trading
Trading Days (Equities and Options) 23 21 +10 % 23 -
Total Trading Volumes
Equity ($B) $ 320.1 $ 238.8 +34 % $ 126.4 +153 %
Options Contracts (M) 266.7 218.8 +22 % 158.0 +69 %
Crypto ($B) 2 $ 32.5 $ 23.5 +38 % $ 5.6 +480 %
Robinhood App ($B) $ 13.9 $ 9.3 +49 % $ 5.6 +148 %
Bitstamp ($B) $ 18.6 $ 14.2 +31 % - NA
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)
Equity 3.1 3.0 +3 % 2.0 +55 %
Options 1.4 1.3 +8 % 0.9 +56 %
Crypto 3 0.6 0.5 +20 % 0.2 +200 %
Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B)
Margin Book $ 16.5 $ 13.9 +19 % $ 6.2 +166 %
Total Cash Sweep $ 34.2 $ 35.4 (3 %) $ 25.5 +34 %
Gold Cash Sweep $ 32.4 $ 33.5 (3 %) $ 24.8 +31 %
Non-Gold Cash Sweep $ 1.8 $ 1.9 (5 %) $ 0.7 +157 %
Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $ 60 $ 59 +2 % $ 19 +216 %

1. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.
2. Refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release for the definition of Notional Trading Volume.
3. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Press

press@robinhood.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Robinhood MarketsHOODNASDAQ:HOODFintech Investing
HOOD
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and... Keep Reading...
Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

PureSinter offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with either Additive Manufacturing or traditional manufacturing methods in a 15.8L retort In development for five years, this all-new furnace was designed for ease-of-use, premium performance, reliability, and low cost of... Keep Reading...
Pivotal Metals

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Highlights Appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Ivan Fairhall, as MD.Previously Executive Director... Keep Reading...
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence

Keep Reading...
Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period,... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Related News

aluminum investing

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Gold Investing

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Gold Investing

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery