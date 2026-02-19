Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports January 2026 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for January 2026.

  • Funded Customers at the end of January were 27.2 million (up approximately 190 thousand from the end of December 2025, up approximately 1.75 million year-over-year).
  • Total Platform Assets at the end of January were $324 billion (up 1% from the end of December 20251, up 59% year-over-year).
  • Net Deposits were $4.5 billion in January, or a 17% annualized growth rate relative to December 2025 Total Platform Assets1.
    • Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $67.0 billion, or an annual growth rate of 33% relative to January 2025 Total Platform Assets.
  • Trading Volumes in January:
    • Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $227.3 billion (up 21% from December 2025, up 57% year-over-year).
    • Options Contracts Traded were 200.0 million (roughly flat to December 2025, up 20% year-over-year).
    • Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $22.9 billion (up 8% from December 2025, up 12% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $8.7 billion (up 7% from December 2025, down 57% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $14.2 billion (up 8% from December 2025).
    • Event Contracts Traded were 3.4 billion (up 17% from December 2025).

  • Margin balances at the end of January were $18.4 billion (up 10% from the end of December 2025, up 122% year-over-year).
  • Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of January were $31.5 billion, including the impact of record customer net buying (down 4% from the end of December 2025, up 20% year-over-year).
  • Total Securities Lending Revenue in January was $34 million (down 11% from December 2025, up 36% year-over-year).
  • Quarter-to-date through February 17, we've deployed $173 million to repurchase approximately 2.1 million of our shares2 for an average price per share of approximately $84, more than twice the amount of shares repurchased in Q4 2025.
           
  January
2026		 December
2025		 M/M
Change 		January
2025		 Y/Y
Change
(M - in millions, B - in billions)          
Funded Customer Growth (M)          
Funded Customers 27.2 27.0 +1% 25.5 +7
           
Asset Growth ($B)          
Total Platform Assets1 $324.4 $322.1 +1% $203.7 +59%
Net Deposits3 $4.5 $3.2 NM $5.6 NM
           
Trading          
Trading Days (Equities and Options) 20 22 (9%) 20 -
Total Trading Volumes          
Equity ($B) $227.3 $188.6 +21% $144.7 +57%
Options Contracts (M) 200.0 199.4 - 166.6 +20%
Crypto ($B)4 $22.9 $21.2 +8% $20.4 +12%
Robinhood App ($B) $8.7 $8.1 +7% $20.4 (57%)
Bitstamp ($B) $14.2 $13.1 +8% - NA
Event Contracts (B) 3.4 2.9 +17% - NA
           
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)        
Equity 2.8 2.7 +4% 2.6 +8%
Options 1.3 1.1 +18% 1.1 +18%
Crypto5 0.5 0.5 - 0.9 (44%)
           
Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B)        
Margin Book $18.4 $16.8 +10% $8.3 +122%
Total Cash Sweep $31.5 $32.8 (4%) $26.3 +20%
Gold Cash Sweep6 $30.3 $31.6 (4%) $25.6 +18%
Non-Gold Cash Sweep $1.2 $1.2 - $0.7 +71%
           
Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $34 $38 (11%) $25 +36%
           

1. Subsequent to the release of our preliminary earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on February 10, 2026, December 2025 Total Platform Assets were revised to reflect final crypto pricing data.
2. Shares of our Class A Common Stock.
3. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.
4. Refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release for the definition of Notional Trading Volume.
5. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.
6. Starting in December 2025, includes Robinhood Banking balances, which totaled $0.1B as of 12/31/2025 and $0.3B as of 1/31/2026.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures, swaps (which include event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

