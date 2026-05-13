Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports April 2026 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for April 2026.

  • Funded Customers at the end of April were 27.6 million (up approximately 110 thousand from the end of March 2026, up approximately 1.65 million year-over-year).

  • Total Platform Assets at the end of April were $345 billion (up 12% from the end of March 2026, up 49% year-over-year).

  • Net Deposits were $6.0 billion in April, or a 23% annualized growth rate relative to March 2026 Total Platform Assets.

    • Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $67.0 billion, or an annual growth rate of 29% relative to April 2025 Total Platform Assets.
  • Trading Volumes in April:
    • Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $249 billion (up 15% from March 2026, up 57% year-over-year). Average daily volumes ("ADVs")1 were $11.8 billion (up 20% from March 2026, up 57% year-over-year).
    • Options Contracts Traded were 225 million (up 9% from March 2026, up 34% year-over-year). ADVs were 10.7 million contracts (up 14% from March 2026, up 34% year-over-year).
    • Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $11.9 billion (down 33% from March 2026, up 38% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $5.4 billion (down 5% from March 2026, down 37% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $6.5 billion (down 46% from March 2026). Robinhood App ADVs were $180 million (down 2% from March 2026, down 37% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $217 million (down 44% from March 2026).
    • Event Contracts Traded were 3.2 billion (up 7% from March 2026). ADVs were 107 million contracts (up 10% from March 2026).

  • Interest Earning Assets in April:

    • Margin balances at the end of April were $18.0 billion (up 6% from the end of March 2026, up 114% year-over-year).
    • Cash and Deposit balances at the end of April were $18.1 billion (up 8% from the end of March 2026, up 59% year-over-year). 
    • Cash Sweep balances at the end of April were $27.6 billion (up 6% from the end of March 2026, down 4% year-over-year).
  • Total Securities Lending Revenue in April was $32 million (down 3% from March 2026, up 28% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of $3 million.

  April
2026		 March
2026		 M/M
Change 		April
2025		 Y/Y
Change
(M - in millions, B - in billions)          
Funded Customer Growth (M)          
Funded Customers 27.6 27.4 +1%
 25.9 +7%
           
Asset Growth ($B)          
Total Platform Assets $345.4 $307.3 +12%
 $232.3 +49%
Net Deposits2 $6.0 $7.6 NM $6.8 NM
           
Trading          
Equities and Options Trading Days 21.0 22.0 (5%) 21.0 -
Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 30 31 (3%) 30 -
           
Total Trading Volumes          
Equity ($B) $248.5 $216.1 +15%
 $157.8 +57%
Options Contracts (M) 224.8 205.9 +9%
 167.5 34%
Crypto ($B) $11.9 $17.8 (33%) $8.6 +38%
Robinhood App ($B) $5.4 $5.7 (5%) $8.6 (37%)
Bitstamp ($B) $6.5 $12.1 (46%) - NA
Event Contracts (B) 3.2 3.0 +7%
 0.2 NM
           
Average Daily Trading Volumes1          
Equity ($B) $11.8 $9.8 +20%
 $7.5 +57%
Options Contracts (M) 10.7 9.4 +14%
 8.0 +34%
Crypto ($M) $397 $574 (31%) $287 +38%
Robinhood App ($M) $180 $184 (2%) $287 (37%)
Bitstamp ($M) $217 $390 (44%) - NA
Event Contracts (M) 107 97 +10%
 7 NM
           
Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M)3        
Equity 4.0 4.0 +1%
 3.3 +23%
Options 1.3 1.2 +8%
 1.2 +7%
Crypto 0.6 0.7 (18%) 0.5 +20%
           
Interest Earning Assets ($B)          
Margin Book $18.0 $17.0 +6%
 $8.4 +114%
Cash and Deposits4 5 $18.1 $16.7 +8%
 $11.4 +59%
Cash Sweep5 $27.6 $26.0 +6%
 $28.9 (4%)
           
Securities Lending ($M)          
Total Securities Lending Revenue $32 $33 (3%) $25 +28%
Securities Lending, Net6 $3 $1 +200%
 $9 (67%)
           

1. Average daily volumes ("ADVs") defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.
2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR (March 2026 Net Deposits included TradePMR Net Deposits for all of Q1 2026).
3. Daily Average Trades ("DATs") defined as the total number of trades for a given asset class executed during a given period divided by the number of trading days for a given asset class in that period. For crypto, the number of trading days is equal to the number of calendar days in the month.
4. We define Cash and Deposits as the period-end sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, segregated cash, cash equivalents, and securities under federal and other regulations, deposits with clearing organizations, and investments.
5. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.
6. Securities Lending, Net includes net rebates for both margin based and fully paid securities lending, as well as interest on cash collateral for fully paid securities lending. It does not include interest on cash collateral for margin based securities lending.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Robinhood MarketsHOODNASDAQ:HOODfintech investing
HOOD
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and... Keep Reading...
Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

PureSinter offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with either Additive Manufacturing or traditional manufacturing methods in a 15.8L retort In development for five years, this all-new furnace was designed for ease-of-use, premium performance, reliability, and low cost of... Keep Reading...
Pivotal Metals

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Highlights Appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Ivan Fairhall, as MD.Previously Executive Director... Keep Reading...
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence

Keep Reading...
Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period,... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

Related News

gold investing

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

cobalt investing

Supra Elemental Targeting Critical Minerals Gap with Recovery Tech

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Mineral Projects

critical metals investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

gold investing

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador