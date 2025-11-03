Robinhood and Sage Home Loans Team Up to Democratize Access to Homeownership

All eligible Robinhood Gold subscribers now have access to exclusive discounted mortgage rates and closing credits through Sage's tech-driven lending platform.

Robinhood, the financial services platform on a mission to democratize finance for all, has fully rolled out a new mortgage offer for Robinhood Gold subscribers through an exclusive agreement with Sage Home Loans, a modern digital mortgage lender.

Starting today, all eligible Robinhood Gold subscribers can access mortgage rates at least 0.75% below the national average, along with a $500 credit toward closing costs on new home purchases or refinances, powered by Sage Home Loans.

The exclusive mortgage offer was first piloted over the summer to a small group of Robinhood Gold subscribers. The broader launch comes at a time when affordability challenges are weighing on buyers, and refinancing can potentially help homeowners save significantly over the lifetime of their loans.

While the collaboration introduces Robinhood's customers to Sage's streamlined lending experience, it also underscores a larger transformation within the mortgage industry — where data-driven technology, transparency, and user experience are rapidly reshaping how people buy and refinance homes.

As the exclusive lender powering the offer, Sage Home Loans combines mortgage expertise with modern technology to deliver a seamless and transparent lending experience. Through its data-driven platform, Sage simplifies each stage of the home financing process, helping borrowers move from application to close with greater confidence and efficiency. The company's mission is to expand access to homeownership by lowering costs and removing barriers for today's buyers.

"This work reflects Sage's commitment to leading the future of home lending," said Mike Malloy, CEO of Sage Home Loans. "We've built a mortgage experience that's simple, digital, and transparent — and collaborating with Robinhood shows what's possible when technology meets accessibility. Our goal is to help more people turn financial progress into homeownership, one of life's most meaningful milestones."

"Robinhood's mission is to democratize finance for all, and this new benefit for annual Gold subscribers underscores that commitment," said Sakhi Gandhi, Director of Partnerships at Robinhood. "Through our work with Sage Home Loans, we're helping reduce financial barriers to homeownership and empowering customers to build wealth through one of life's most important investments."

Together, Sage and Robinhood are empowering Robinhood Gold subscribers to explore loan options and connect with Sage's loan officers through a seamless digital experience. The offer is available to eligible Gold members through the Robinhood app.

Disclosures

Robinhood Gold is a subscription-based membership program of premium services offered through Robinhood Gold, LLC.

Robinhood Gold offer, powered by Sage Home Loans. Sage Home Loans Corporation NMLS ID #3304 is not affiliated with any Robinhood entity. Robinhood is not a lender. Average based on your loan scenario, informed by the Mortgage News Daily national average. See these important disclosures .

About Sage Home Loans

Sage Home Loans (NMLS ID # 3304) is a modern mortgage lender that blends personalized expertise with cutting-edge technology to help borrowers confidently achieve homeownership. Operating across multiple states, Sage focuses on affordability, simplicity, and trust, offering transparent, data-driven solutions that redefine the lending experience. Sage is not affiliated with Robinhood. Learn more at www.sagehomeloans.com . For licensing information go to NMLS Consumer Access . Not available in all states.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com .

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Sage Home Loans
publicrelations@sagehomeloans.com
Robinhood
press@robinhood.com

HOOD
