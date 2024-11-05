Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources, has completed a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") airborne geophysical survey at the Duc Project, 50 kms southwest of the town of Kapuskasing, Ontario as part of the conclusion of a successful summer field program. Exploration work of sampling, mapping and now LiDAR provides expanded targeting and also improved definition of the surface projection of east-west Abitibi greenstone style shears and second order ENE cross structures which typically occur in this western part of the Wawa-Abitibi along the major gold-bearing breaks that host significant gold resources in the Timmins Camp.
Riverside Resources: Project Generator with a Diversified Portfolio of Assets in Canada, Mexico
With a market capitalization of approximately C$10 million and no debt, Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI) has successfully advanced over 80 exploration projects and has completed seven successful spinouts and royalty transactions over its 17-year history. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on precious and base metals, with a unique business model designed to minimize financial risk while maximizing exploration opportunities.
Riverside's diversified portfolio spans different geographies and commodities, including gold, silver, copper and rare earth elements (REE) in Ontario and British Columbia in Canada, and across Mexico. Riverside is well-capitalized, with over $5 million in cash on hand, no debt, and a well-established royalty portfolio. This strong financial position allows the company to continue exploring new opportunities while reducing operational risks.
Riverside Resources' Ontario-based gold projects are located in the Western Abitibi region, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing areas. The company's assets are near Equinox Gold's Greenstone gold mine, which provides significant potential for future development or acquisition. The Greenstone mine is expected to produce more than 390,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years of its over 15 years of mine life. As this mine nears the end of its life, Riverside's nearby properties could provide valuable ore, potentially making them attractive targets for acquisition by Equinox or other major players in the region.
Company Highlights
- Riverside Resources has successfully advanced over 80 exploration projects using more than $85 million in partner-funded exploration.
- Riverside’s Ontario gold projects are strategically located near Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine, offering significant potential for future development or acquisition.
- The Cecilia gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, is advancing through a partner-funded drilling program with Fortuna Silver Mines, offering significant discovery potential.
- With over C$5 million in cash and no debt, Riverside Resources is financially strong, ensuring sustained exploration activity.
- The company has completed seven successful spinouts and royalty transactions over its 17 year history, creating substantial value for shareholders.
- The company’s business model minimizes financial risk by partnering with larger companies, enabling multiple simultaneous exploration projects.
Riverside Resources
Investor Insight
Despite its extensive portfolio and numerous exploration successes, Riverside Resources remains significantly undervalued compared to its peers. With a market capitalization of approximately C$10 million and no debt, the company offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to gain exposure to the mining sector.
Overview
Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI) is a Vancouver-based exploration and project generation company focused on precious and base metals, with a unique business model designed to minimize financial risk while maximizing exploration opportunities.
Founded in 2007, the company has established a strong portfolio of properties across North America, particularly in Canada and Mexico. With more than 17 years in the industry, Riverside Resources leverages its "Data First" strategy, which uses data analytics and historical mining information to identify and acquire high-potential mineral properties. This methodical approach is complemented by a business model that relies heavily on joint ventures and partnerships, allowing the company to explore multiple projects simultaneously with minimal shareholder dilution. Riverside Resources has successfully advanced over 80 projects using more than $85 million in partner-funded exploration, showcasing its expertise in exploration and project development.
One of Riverside's key strengths is its diversified portfolio, which spans different geographies and commodities, including gold, silver, copper and rare earth elements (REE). The company's projects are located in Ontario and British Columbia in Canada, and across Mexico, focusing on areas with known mineralization and existing infrastructure. Riverside is well-capitalized, with over $5 million in cash on hand, no debt, and a well-established royalty portfolio. This strong financial position allows the company to continue exploring new opportunities while reducing operational risks.
Riverside has a proven track record of creating value for its shareholders through spin-outs and royalty transactions, having completed seven such deals since its inception. The company continues to seek out new opportunities for joint ventures, partnerships and royalty agreements, which will help to unlock further value from its portfolio. With several key exploration programs underway in 2024, Riverside is poised for a breakout year.
Company Highlights
- Riverside Resources has successfully advanced over 80 exploration projects using more than $85 million in partner-funded exploration.
- Riverside’s Ontario gold projects are strategically located near Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine, offering significant potential for future development or acquisition.
- The Cecilia gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, is advancing through a partner-funded drilling program with Fortuna Silver Mines, offering significant discovery potential.
- With over C$5 million in cash and no debt, Riverside Resources is financially strong, ensuring sustained exploration activity.
- The company has completed seven successful spinouts and royalty transactions over its 17 year history, creating substantial value for shareholders.
- The company’s business model minimizes financial risk by partnering with larger companies, enabling multiple simultaneous exploration projects.
Key Projects
Ontario Gold Projects
Riverside Resources operates its Ontario-based gold projects through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources. These projects are located in the Western Abitibi region, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing areas. The company's assets are situated near Equinox Gold's Greenstone gold mine, one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. This strategic location provides significant potential for future development or acquisition, as the Greenstone mine is expected to produce more than 390,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years of its 15+-year mine life. As this mine nears the end of its life, Riverside's nearby properties could provide valuable ore, potentially making them attractive targets for acquisition by Equinox or other major players in the region.
The Ontario portfolio includes three significant gold assets: the Pichette, Oakes and Duc projects. The Pichette project, located near the Greenstone gold mine, has similar geological units and structures to the Hardrock deposit at Geraldton, one of the most significant gold deposits in the region. Pichette has already seen historical drilling that intercepted gold mineralization, with additional targets identified through recent drone magnetics surveys and field prospecting.
The Oakes gold project lies in the Archean Greenstone Belt of the eastern Wabigoon terrane that hosts several large-scale gold deposits. The project has yielded promising results from recent drilling, with gold assays up to 8 grams per tonne (g/t) and surface samples showing greater than 30 g/t gold. This project also benefits from significant past exploration, with over $5 million invested to date.
The Duc gold and critical metals project rounds out Riverside's Ontario portfolio. Situated in a highly prospective area which has been previously explored for nickel and PGM’s, this project has excellent infrastructure, with road access from the Trans-Canada Highway and proximity to past-producing mines. The Duc project offers both gold and critical metals potential, making it a valuable asset in Riverside's growing portfolio.
Mexico Gold and Silver Projects
Riverside Resources also has a strong presence in Mexico, particularly in the state of Sonora, where it operates several gold and silver projects. The Cecilia project is a district-scale gold and silver low-sulfidation epithermal system, located near the town of Agua Prieta. This project is one of Riverside's flagship assets, featuring over 60 square kilometers of exploration territory with multiple high-priority targets. Riverside has partnered with Fortuna Silver Mines to advance exploration at Cecilia, with a drilling campaign which began in the fall of 2024. Fortuna's option agreement with Riverside includes a significant work commitment, with planned expenditures of $3.75 million to earn a 51 percent interest in the project, and the potential to earn up to 80 percent by spending $6 million. This partnership represents a significant catalyst for Riverside, as a major discovery at Cecilia could add further value to the company’s shareholders.
The Union project, also in Sonora, is another promising gold and silver asset. Situated in close proximity to several major mines, including Noche Buena, La Herradura and Cerro Colorado, the Union project has already yielded high-grade rock chip samples, with results as high as 59.8 g/t gold and 833 g/t silver. Historical production from the area averaged between 7 and 20 g/t gold and 300 g/t silver, highlighting the project's potential for future exploration success. Riverside continues to explore joint-venture and partnership opportunities to advance this project, making it a key component of the company's Mexican portfolio.
Rare Earth Element and Copper Projects
In addition to its gold and silver assets, Riverside Resources has expanded into rare earth elements (REE) and copper exploration. The company holds several REE projects in British Columbia, Canada, including the Revel and Taft projects, both of which are located in highly prospective carbonatite belts. These projects are part of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to secure the supply of minerals essential to the country's energy transition. REEs are crucial for the production of renewable energy technologies, such as wind turbines and solar panels, as well as advanced batteries and semiconductors. Riverside's exploration programs at Revel and Taft are ongoing, with results expected in the near future.
Riverside is also pursuing copper exploration in Mexico, with the Ariel copper-gold project being one of the most promising assets. This project is located in a highly prospective porphyry copper district, within sight of Mexico's second-largest copper mine, La Caridad. The Ariel project spans over 16 square kilometers and is fully permitted for drilling, making it a turnkey exploration opportunity. Copper is a key metal in the global energy transition, with demand expected to rise significantly in the coming years due to its use in electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and power transmission.
Undervalued and Well-positioned for Growth
Riverside Resources remains significantly undervalued compared to its peers, given its extensive portfolio and exploration successes. With a market capitalization of approximately C$10 million and no debt, the company offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to gain exposure to the mining sector. Riverside's Project generator model, which minimizes financial risk by partnering with larger companies to fund exploration, provides shareholders with significant upside potential. The company's strong balance sheet, combined with its diversified portfolio of assets in stable mining jurisdictions, makes it well-positioned for future growth.
Board and Management
John-Mark Staude – President and CEO
John-Mark Staude holds a PhD in economic geology and has over 20 years of diverse mining and exploration experience in precious and base metals. He earned a Masters of Science from Harvard University in 1989 and a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona in 1995. Held positions at Kennecott, BHP-Billiton, and most recently Teck Cominco. His technical and managerial experience spans more than 30 countries in diverse geologic environments. Staude is also a director and chairman of Capitan Mining.
Freeman Smith – Vice President, Exploration
Freeman Smith has 18 years of experience in the minerals industry focused on generating and evaluating exploration properties primarily in the Americas. Smith has worked primarily with prospect generators and worked in Mexico with the prospect generator (Oro Gold). Smith brings experience in Latin America, Northern Canada and Ontario-Quebec (Integra).
Rob Scott – CFO
Rob Scott is an accomplished professional with more than 20 years of experience In accounting and corporate compliance, corporate finance, and merchant and commercial banking. He is a CPA, CA and a CFA charterholder and has spent the last 15 years as a senior officer and director of a number of issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. In that time he has helped raise in excess of $200 million in equity and has gained extensive experience in initial public offerings, reverse takeovers, corporate restructuring and mergers, and acquisitions, as well as cost-effective management of operations.
Ben Connor – COO and Data Strategist
Ben Connor received an honors degree in geographic science from the University of Western Ontario, followed by an advanced diploma in Geographic Information Systems from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Connor further developed his technical and managerial expertise at companies such as BHP Billiton and Golder Associates before joining Riverside as a consultant in 2007. Connor has kept Riverside at the forefront of technology and data compilation; and has played an integral role in assisting and advising senior management on asset acquisitions, strategic partnering and asset divestments that have contributed to the company’s overall success.
Cruz Paez – Chief Geoscientist
Cruz Paez has more than 17 years’ experience in exploration and mining geology in Mexico and has been involved with the discovery and delineation of several mineral deposits that were developed into operating mines. Paez held the position of vice-president of exploration for Azure Minerals and more recently exploration manager at Gold Candle.
Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario
"Our exploration team recently received the detailed LiDAR survey which now is part of our wrapping up the successful summer exploration program on the Duc Project in Ontario and we look forward to following up with the further interpretations and targeting using the LiDAR survey and Orthophoto," stated John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "The project is situated within the Wawa Greenstone Belt which hosts high-grade gold in large district structures such as Hemlo Mining Camp which has produced over 30M Oz Au (Barrick annual reports), and we believe that further exploration at Duc, in anticipation of a drill program, continues to show growing discovery potential."
"Precious metals, and in particular gold, have seen significant investment interest and subsequent price increases this year," added Staude. "We have a strong property portfolio in the important gold producing province of Ontario and are excited to push forward on further exploration efforts in this very supportive gold price environment."
Highlighted Results of the Completed LiDAR Survey:
The survey provides new Geo-referenced 3D map and point cloud of the area ≥100 points/m2 making a detailed surface map useful for tracking sampling, field work and structural geologic interpretations.
- A ≤20 cm digital surface model (DSM)
- An accurate digital elevation model (DEM)
- An accurate ground surface contour map
- An accurate Hill Shade Bare Earth map
Combining LiDAR with the Orthophoto and heli-mag provides the framework for the next phase of Duc exploration work going into the winter season.
LiDAR is a very useful, relatively new technology whereby surface outcrop patterns suggestive of underlying geology and structure can be identified including subtle aspects and seeing through the surface trees and plant cover that can hide surface details. This survey which distinguishes down to the multi-centimeter scale was also coupled with orthophotography remote sensing images and techniques. This combination of LiDAR and orthophoto combined relies on rigorous, high-quality data collected under strict QA/QC standards and is most useful for delineating linear features such as faults or resistant rock types such as silicification. LiDAR helps with structural geological interpretation, outcrop mapping and accurately identifying areas of past work which in turn helps design sampling and mapping programs that focus on geological contacts, shear zones and faults. Through this LiDAR survey at Duc old workings and diggings have been identified which were not previously noted due to tree and plant cover. The past excavations and the airborne geophysics completed by Riverside will help to focus field follow up sampling programs.
The LiDAR methods are very useful for modelling faults subject to hydrothermal alteration which could host gold mineralization and are one of the main gold target types for Duc. The faults from the past field mapping were primarily tracked using the helicopter airborne magnetics and processed images from this data. But now with LiDAR and orthophoto thus combining the three surveys the Duc fault structures and generational sequence is more clearly decipherable with attention to potential mineralization corridors, fold noses, structural intersections that are generally gold exploration targets. This data accentuates the NE fabric and the intersecting N-S and NW off sets which could be post the main mineralization thus with the LiDAR the Company can potentially define more extensive offset gold zones
About the Duc Project
The Duc Project is located in the Porcupine Mining Division, approximately 50 km southwest of Kapuskasing, Ontario. Covering 580 hectares, it sits within the highly prospective Kapuskasing Structural Zone, near the open-pit phosphate mine of Agrium Ltd. The property is underlain by a mix of metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks, with potential for gold and rare earth element (REE) mineralization. Recent exploration, including a 2023 helicopter magnetics survey, has confirmed key structural elements and identified promising areas for follow-up targeting work.
The Company is leading exploration efforts at Duc, focusing on gold mineralization and potential platinum group metals (PGMs). Historical drilling and geophysical data suggest significant gold and nickel potential, while current geophysical surveys have highlighted new targets. Planned work includes further integration of the new geophysical surveys, geochemical analysis, and then drilling to refine these targets and advance the project towards more detailed exploration.
Qualified Person & QA/QC:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Duc Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Riverside Resources Inc.:
Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $5M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.
ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.
"John-Mark Staude"
Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO
For additional information contact:
John-Mark Staude
President, CEO
Riverside Resources Inc.
info@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Fax: (778) 327-6675
Web: www.rivres.com
Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Riverside Resources Inc.
Phone: (778) 327-6671
TF: (877) RIV-RES1
Web: www.rivres.com
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226736
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Augustus Acquires 1,345km2 Gold Exploration Project Near Leonora
Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG) has executed a binding share purchase agreement (“SPA”) with MCA Nominees Pty Ltd (“MCA”) to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Music Well Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“MWGM”), an entity which holds the exploration licences comprising the Music Well Gold Project (“Project”). The Project is in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia located 35km north of Leonora.
- Augustus Minerals Limited( ASX: AUG) (“Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has executed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Music Well Gold Mines Pty Ltd, which holds the exploration licenses and applications comprising the Music Well Gold Project located 35km north of Leonora in the Leonora / Laverton Greenstone Belt of Western Australia.
- The large contiguous tenement package covers an area of 1,345 sq km in a region that hosts gold endowment of >12Moz1 gold and >450kozpa gold production2 within 50km of the project.
Neighbouring operating mines include:
Northern Star3 (ASX:NST)
- Thunderbox Mine3 (4.2M oz Au Resources) 20km to the west
- Wonder Underground (0.9Moz Au Resources3) <1km west
Genesis Minerals4 (ASX:GMD)
- Hub Project (0.7 Moz Au Resources) adjoining Music Well Project
Vault Minerals5 (ASX:VAU)
- Darlot Gold Mine (1.9 Moz Au Resources) is located 12km north
- King of the Hills mine (4.1 Moz Au Resources) 20km to the south west
- Extensive geophysics, gravity, soil sampling and rock chipping have already been completed with data validation and target prioritization underway
- Potential for gold discoveries from the dedicated and focused Augustus exploration team over the next 2 years.
“The acquisition of such a large prospective gold exploration package in close proximity to operating mines owned by Northern Star, Genesis and Vault Minerals with +12M oz of resources and over 450kozpa gold production2 is a significant coup for Augustus (Figure 1).
“With the gold price now exceeding A$4,000/oz it provides Augustus Shareholders with significant exposure to future discovery in one of the greatest gold provinces in the world”.
Background
Comprising ten granted exploration licences covering an area of approximately 1,052km2 and two exploration licences in application covering an area of 293km2. The total tenement package is 1,345 sq km making the Project one of the largest exploration packages in the region.
Augustus believes that adding a gold focussed exploration project of this size provides optionality and complements its copper/base-metals/uranium focus at the Ti Tree Shear project in the Gascoyne.
Music Well Project
The Project is located within the Murrin Murrin domain, Kurnalpi Terrane of the Yilgarn Craton in the Leonora / Laverton Greenstone Belt of Western Australia.
The Yilgarn is a globally significant mineralised province for gold, nickel and aluminium, and also hosts major deposits of other minerals such as copper, zinc and iron along with other resources such as tantalum, lithium, vanadium, uranium and rare earth elements (“REEs”).
Figure 1: Project location, regional gold Mineral Resources and working processing plants. See Table 1 for source data for Mineral Resources of Gold Deposits in the Leonora-Laverton District).
MWGM initiated the consolidation of tenements and commenced field work, on ground exploration and targeting studies from November 2019. In the resulting 5-year period from November 2019 to November 2024 the Company has consolidated a tenement package of 1,345 sq kms and has identified priority targets for follow up exploration work for Air Core, RC and Diamond Drilling.
These high priority targets have been identified by using MWGMs “Three – Schema Gold Prospectivity Model” which incorporates and utilises classical structural mapping techniques, geochemistry such as Ultra Fine + (UFF) soil sampling, rock chip sampling and advanced geophysics. This multi-disciplinary approach to exploration utilising high-resolution airborne magnetics, gravity and radiometric data, including (UFF) soil sampling over + 1,052sq kms also includes the reinterpretation of the solid geology, structure and deformation history of the region to inform local interpretation of the geological framework and identification of the targets completed over a 5-year period within the Project area.
The geological studies, completed with the assistance of a group of technical specialists, including Southern Geoscience, Fathom Geophysics, Tower Geoscience, Geobase Australia, Daishat Geodictic Gravity Surveyors, Walter Witt Experience and GeoSpy Australia utilising high-resolution airborne magnetics, gravity and radiometric data.
The principal target types include gold in shear zones within granitoids and greenstones (analogous to the nearby Wonder Deeps Gold Mine (Northern Star) and intrusion-related gold systems potentially analogous to King of the Hills and Darlot Centenary mines located southwest and north of the Music Well Gold Project respectively. The Music Well Gold Project is considered to be prospective for gold, base metals and also for lithium, tantalum and REE, which will also be investigated.
The tenement area is characterised by a strongly deformed stratigraphy and intrusions and contains numerous predominantly west-northwest anastomosing subparallel shear zones providing links potentially to Wonder Deeps and Thunderbox gold mines (Northern Star) located to the west of the project area; and the Hub (Redcliffe) gold deposit located to the east (Genesis).
In addition, a series of north-northwest and north-northeast structures trend through the project area and structures of a similar orientation host many of the gold deposits in the Leonora / Laverton area.
There are numerous operating gold mines in the district including the Darlot Gold Mine (~12 km to the north), the King of the Hills Mine (~20 km to the west), the Leonora Gold Camp (~30km to the southwest), and the Thunderbox Gold Mine (~20 km to the west) (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition
Cosmo Gold Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the shareholders of Cosmo Gold Ltd (“Cosmo”) have voted in favour of Sarama’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia. This shareholder approval was a key outstanding condition to be satisfied for the Transaction (defined below) to be completed.
The acquisition now has approval from the shareholders of both Sarama and Cosmo and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. It is anticipated the Transaction will be completed in mid-November 2024.
The 580km² Cosmo Gold Project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.
Highlights
- Sarama acquiring a majority interest in, and control of, Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia
- Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest(1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project(1)
- 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district
- Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
- Project is very well located being only a 4 hour drive from Kalgoorlie on predominantly paved roads
- All shareholders approvals for the Transaction secured
- Key conditions precedent satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in mid-November 2024
- Meetings with Traditional Owners confirm support for Sarama’s involvement and its planned endeavours
- Soil geochemistry program underway to generate regional targets in unexplored areas
Sarama’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:
“We are pleased to have passed this major milestone and look forward to finalizing the acquisition of a majority interest in the Cosmo Gold Project in the coming weeks. Together with Cosmo, we have commenced our first soil geochemistry program which will continue over the next 6-8 weeks and feed into larger targeting efforts and work up of drill targets for the 2025 exploration season.”
Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.
The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.
Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.
Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.
Figure 1 – Cosmo Gold Project Location, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited – Updated Closing Date
Aurum Resources Limited (ABN 17 650 477 286) (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers its off-market takeover bid to acquire all of the shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ABN 84 606 241 829) (ASX: MKG), pursuant to a bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Bidder’s Statement).
Aurum notes that there was an incorrect date reference in Aurum’s announcements and the Bidder’s Statement lodged earlier today with ASX.
The updated dates for the offers under the Bidder’s Statements are as follows:
All other dates remain unchanged.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Joe Cavatoni: Gold Demand Hits Q3 Record, Western ETF Buyers Back in Action
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, spoke to the Investing News Network about Q3 gold demand trends and outlined what could drive the metal heading into the end of 2024.
Referring to the World Gold Council's latest report, he highlighted the return of western exchange-traded fund investors. With interest rates on the decline and geopolitical turmoil still strong, they've been more eager to buy.
"Overall holdings of gold in investment portfolios has been stable, but actually adding to gold allocations has required that opportunity cost, or that carrying cost, to come down for the investor in the western market, and that's what we're starting to see," Cavatoni explained during the interview.
Cavatoni also spoke about how the upcoming US election may impact gold, as well as other segments of demand for the yellow metal, including bar and coin demand, jewelry demand and technology demand.
"Where the election will have impact (for gold) is on how policies will develop," he said.
"That tends to show up six months or so post an election outcome when policies can be discussed, clarified and potentially start to be implemented. That's why we think that six months into the election outcome is when you're going to start to see more of an effect on the gold price," Cavatoni said, adding that there may still be short-term volatility.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold market trends to watch right now.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
A gold-focused emerging gold producer with a clear pathway to production growth, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case driven by its mining and development hubs strategy and a district-scale resource opportunity.
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 1,200 square kilometers in the Sandstone Greenstone Belt, 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.
The company has also acquired 100 percent of the shares and options of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals (ASX:AME), which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
Brightstar also completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML). The project is located 70 km from the Sandstone gold project. The acquisition adds a further 9.6 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz gold to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, giving the company a total mineral endowment of 38.3 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 2.0 Moz gold.
The acquisition of the MGEP from Gateway Mining and 100 percent of Alto’s shares creates a third district-scale resource base for the company called the Sandstone Hub. Upon consolidation of the Laverton, Menzies and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar’s mineral resources would reach 3 Moz at 1.5g/t gold.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone hubs.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than 3 million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure across its project locations in Laverton, Menzies and Sandstone in Western Australia.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8 Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold.
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar has recently completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML), and has entered into an agreement to acquire Alto Metals (ASX:AME) further creating the company’s third district-scale resource base known as the Sandstone Hub.
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Beta and Alpha project areas with the addition of the Second Fortune gold mine and the Jasper Hills projects.
Highlights:
- Cork Tree Well, Alpha and Beta have current total JORC mineral resource estimate of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 511 koz (52 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 303 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of ~0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Scoping Study outcomes include:
- Pre-production capex of $12 million required (maximum capital drawdown)
- Open pit mine at Lord Byron and underground mine at Fish
- Production of 141 koz over four years (35 koz per annum)
- LOM EBITDA of $135 million (@ AU$3,000/oz)
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 13.7 Mt at 1.3 g/t gold for 595 koz gold (36 percent measured and indicated)
- September 2023 scoping study showed the simultaneous development of open pit mining at Lady Shenton system and underground mining at Yunndaga:
- 1.9 Mt @ 1.63 g/t Au (100 koz) in open pit mining at Lady Shenton
- 650 kt @ 2.91 g/t (60 koz) in underground mining at Yunndaga
- Low capex of $22 million
- Significant opportunities to find virgin discoveries and brownfields mineral resource growth:
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Brightstar aims to fast-track the development timetable through:
- A focused, multi-rig infill drill out to take the inferred mineralisation into measured and indicated status to underpin mining studies and project advancement
- The application of Brightstar’s dedicated in-house geological and mining engineering team to retain crucial project IP and fast-tracked mining studies;
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- A 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project
Results from Phase 2 drilling confirm McNabs East as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration, with diamond drilling to commence in November
Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant drill results from recent, shallow, wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Barimaia Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located near Mount Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Key Points:
- Significant results received from the second phase of shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the McNabs East Prospect at the Barimaia Gold Project in Western Australia, including:
- 2Gm @ 2.52g/t Au from 81m 24BARC083
- Including 1m @ 47.5g/t Au from 107m (visible gold present)
- 4m @ G.62g/t Au from 5Gm 24BARC102
- Including 1m @ 32.7g/t Au from 60m
- 25m @ 1.50g/t Au from 56m 24BARC087
- 5m @ 4.61g/t Au from 61m 24BARC104
- Including 1m @ 1G.6g/t Au from 64m
- 16m @ 1.23g/t Au from 5m 24BARC103
- 15m @ 1.24g/t Au from 30m 24BARC07G
- 2m @ 6.62g/t Au from 42m 24BARC0G7
- 7m @ 1.6Gg/t Au from 73m 24BARC07G
- 2Gm @ 2.52g/t Au from 81m 24BARC083
- Extensive zone of gold mineralisation now defined at McNabs East at shallow depths (typically <80m vertical) over a strike length of +1,000m and remains open along strike and untested at depth.
- The recent shallow drilling at McNabs East was completed on ~100m-spaced sections to continue the first-pass test of the Barimaia felsic intrusion.
- Primary mineralisation in the McNabs East area is associated with an interpreted granodiorite intrusion, strongly supporting the potential for Eridanus-style deposits at Barimaia.
- Diamond drilling planned for November to obtain structural and lithological data at McNabs East, which will be followed by extensional and in-fill RC drilling in the March 2025 Ǫuarter.
The RC drilling program was completed in September and October 2024 as the second phase of a larger, ongoing program to systematically test at shallow depths (typically < 80m vertical) the currently defined 2.5km strike extent of gold mineralisation at Barimaia.
Results from the program continue to confirm shallow, open pit potential, with coherent zones of gold mineralisation starting to be defined within an extensive gold system that remains untested at depth and remains open along strike.
Drilling completed on section 585,640E (see Figures 1 and 2) returned significant high-grade gold mineralisation in 24BARC083 (2Gm @ 2.52g/t Au from 81m) to the end of the hole (EOH) at 110m.
Visible gold was panned in the interval from 107m to 108m, which returned an intercept of 1m @ 47.5g/t Au.
Strong gold mineralisation was also returned from 24BARC087 (25m @ 1.50g/t Au from 56m) on section 585,550E (see Figures 1 and 3), adjacent to where a robust zone of gold mineralisation was intersected in drilling completed in August 2024 in 24BARC056 (21m @ 1.60g/t Au from 62m) and 24BARC057 (36m @ 0.85g/t Au from 50m). This interpreted flat-lying zone of gold mineralisation is over 80m wide on section.
Drilling completed on the eastern limit of the Phase 2 program on section 586,300E (see Figures 1 and 5) returned high-grade gold mineralisation in two separate zones, including 4m @ G.62g/t Au from 5Gm in 24BARC102 including 1m @ 32.7g/t Au from 60m; and 5m @ 4.61g/t Au from 61m in 24BARC104 including 1m @ 1G.6g/t Au from 64m. Importantly, no RC drilling has been completed east of this line along the interpreted strike of the mineralisation.
Management Comment
Commenting on the results, Ordell’s Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said:
“Our second drill program at Barimaia has delivered some great results, with wide zones of shallow gold mineralisation intersected within the targeted felsic intrusion host rock. Importantly, a number of high- grade gold results were returned from the program which are open at depth and along strike.
“This shows the potential of the mineralised system, which is beginning to take shape, pointing to significant future growth opportunities as our drilling programs advance.
“We have now completed over 5,000m since we listed on the ASX in July, with the results from this drilling showing clear potential for shallow open pits at Barimaia.
“Our next step is to complete a diamond drilling program in November to help confirm the orientation, lithologies and geometry of the significant mineralisation centred on section 585,550E. This drilling will be followed up by further extensional and in-fill drilling in the coming months.”
Figure 1. Results from RC drilling at the McNabs East Prospect at Barimaia. September to October 2024 intercepts are highlighted in dark yellow boxes. The location of section lines for Figures 2 to 5 are shown in blue.
Ordell’s exploration at Barimaia is targeting new discoveries of a similar style to the Eridanus deposit, which forms part of Ramelius Resources’ (ASX: RMS) Mount Magnet gold mining operations (Figure 6).
Eridanus lies approximately 6km north-west of Barimaia and hosts a current Mineral Resource Estimate of 21Mt @ 1.7g/t Au for 1,200,000oz of contained gold1, with an additional +300,000 ounces of gold already mined from the open pit.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ordell Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
