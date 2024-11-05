Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI)

Riverside Resources: Project Generator with a Diversified Portfolio of Assets in Canada, Mexico


With a market capitalization of approximately C$10 million and no debt, Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI) has successfully advanced over 80 exploration projects and has completed seven successful spinouts and royalty transactions over its 17-year history. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on precious and base metals, with a unique business model designed to minimize financial risk while maximizing exploration opportunities.

Riverside's diversified portfolio spans different geographies and commodities, including gold, silver, copper and rare earth elements (REE) in Ontario and British Columbia in Canada, and across Mexico. Riverside is well-capitalized, with over $5 million in cash on hand, no debt, and a well-established royalty portfolio. This strong financial position allows the company to continue exploring new opportunities while reducing operational risks.

Riverside Resources' projects in Ontario

Riverside Resources' Ontario-based gold projects are located in the Western Abitibi region, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing areas. The company's assets are near Equinox Gold's Greenstone gold mine, which provides significant potential for future development or acquisition. The Greenstone mine is expected to produce more than 390,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years of its over 15 years of mine life. As this mine nears the end of its life, Riverside's nearby properties could provide valuable ore, potentially making them attractive targets for acquisition by Equinox or other major players in the region.

Company Highlights

  • Riverside Resources has successfully advanced over 80 exploration projects using more than $85 million in partner-funded exploration.
  • Riverside’s Ontario gold projects are strategically located near Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine, offering significant potential for future development or acquisition.
  • The Cecilia gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, is advancing through a partner-funded drilling program with Fortuna Silver Mines, offering significant discovery potential.
  • With over C$5 million in cash and no debt, Riverside Resources is financially strong, ensuring sustained exploration activity.
  • The company has completed seven successful spinouts and royalty transactions over its 17 year history, creating substantial value for shareholders.
  • The company’s business model minimizes financial risk by partnering with larger companies, enabling multiple simultaneous exploration projects.

This Riverside Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI) to receive an Investor Presentation

RRI:CC
Riverside Resources
Riverside Resources (TSXV:RRI)

Riverside Resources


Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources, has completed a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") airborne geophysical survey at the Duc Project, 50 kms southwest of the town of Kapuskasing, Ontario as part of the conclusion of a successful summer field program. Exploration work of sampling, mapping and now LiDAR provides expanded targeting and also improved definition of the surface projection of east-west Abitibi greenstone style shears and second order ENE cross structures which typically occur in this western part of the Wawa-Abitibi along the major gold-bearing breaks that host significant gold resources in the Timmins Camp.

Augustus Minerals

Augustus Acquires 1,345km2 Gold Exploration Project Near Leonora

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG) has executed a binding share purchase agreement (“SPA”) with MCA Nominees Pty Ltd (“MCA”) to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Music Well Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“MWGM”), an entity which holds the exploration licences comprising the Music Well Gold Project (“Project”). The Project is in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia located 35km north of Leonora.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Cosmo Gold Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the shareholders of Cosmo Gold Ltd (“Cosmo”) have voted in favour of Sarama’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia. This shareholder approval was a key outstanding condition to be satisfied for the Transaction (defined below) to be completed.

Aurum Resources

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited – Updated Closing Date

Aurum Resources Limited (ABN 17 650 477 286) (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers its off-market takeover bid to acquire all of the shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ABN 84 606 241 829) (ASX: MKG), pursuant to a bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Bidder’s Statement).

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Demand Hits Q3 Record, Western ETF Buyers Back in Action

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, spoke to the Investing News Network about Q3 gold demand trends and outlined what could drive the metal heading into the end of 2024.

Referring to the World Gold Council's latest report, he highlighted the return of western exchange-traded fund investors. With interest rates on the decline and geopolitical turmoil still strong, they've been more eager to buy.

"Overall holdings of gold in investment portfolios has been stable, but actually adding to gold allocations has required that opportunity cost, or that carrying cost, to come down for the investor in the western market, and that's what we're starting to see," Cavatoni explained during the interview.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Ordell Minerals Limited

Shallow, High-Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Barimaia Gold Project

Results from Phase 2 drilling confirm McNabs East as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration, with diamond drilling to commence in November

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant drill results from recent, shallow, wide-spaced Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Barimaia Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located near Mount Magnet in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Latest News

Riverside Resources
×