Riot Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("RIOT" or "the Company"), a leader in vertically integrated digital infrastructure specializing in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call for Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 A.M. EST.

This conference call will be available through an audio-only webcast. Please use this link here to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link here to register. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call ends, through this link.
  
About Riot Platforms, Inc.   

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is a leading digital infrastructure company, specializing in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company operates digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, and engineering and fabrication facilities in Denver and Houston.

Riot's vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building the next digital world. Its mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities the Company touches.

For more information, visit Riot Platforms.

   
Safe Harbor   

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.   
  
Investor Contact:   
Joshua Kane
IR@Riotplatforms.com   
  
Media Contact:   
Becca Rincon   
PR@Riotplatforms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Riot PlatformsRIOTnasdaq:riotblockchain investing
RIOT
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...
KWESST Provides Corporate Update, Highlights Changed Operating Environment

KWESST Provides Corporate Update, Highlights Changed Operating Environment

Hostilities overseas, Canadian trucker protests accelerating the pace of potential orders.Additional growth prospects through pending OEM engagements.Company launches international sales and marketing program. Company files FY 2022 Q1 financials.KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
KWESST Updates Investors on Use of Its ARWEN Anti-Riot Device at Trucker Protest in Ottawa, Canada

KWESST Updates Investors on Use of Its ARWEN Anti-Riot Device at Trucker Protest in Ottawa, Canada

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today provided an update and commentary for shareholders regarding media reports that police in Ottawa, Canada used the Company's ARWEN anti-riot device on aggressive protesters in Ottawa.The ARWEN fires various... Keep Reading...
KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders from three law enforcement agencies for approximately $400,000 in ARWEN products (all values in CAD). One order from an overseas national police agency is for... Keep Reading...
KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

Company also identifies global defence contractor for digitization program announced December 14, 2021KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. ("POC") and its... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin in front of colorfully lit computer screen showing graphs and data.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase CEO Frames Crypto, AI as "Reinforcing Trends"

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
US flag waves in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Pressed for Action on CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 24) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Digital chart shows declining green and red candlesticks with blue, yellow and white trend lines on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Republicans Release Updated CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 22) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $33.1 million, or approximately $0.87 per share as at... Keep Reading...
Various silver cryptocurrency coins with logos float over a blurred background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Miners Jump on AI Infrastructure Deals

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 20) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Kyle Sonlin.

How the CLARITY Act Could Reshape Digital Asset Markets

The regulatory landscape of digital assets is constantly evolving, creating both opportunities and uncertainties for market participants. As the CLARITY Act re-enters the spotlight, many investors, developers and institutions are reexamining the impact this legislation could have on the future... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Transition Metals Commences 2026 Exploration Program at Pike Warden Epithermal Gold-Silver and Porphyry Copper Project, Yukon

Infill Drilling Significantly Widens and Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralisation at Gemdale Gold's Pontio Gold Project, Finland

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0055 to R-0057 with Intercepts Including 53.72% Fe2O3, 8.24% TiO2, 0.377% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Jaguar Uranium Launches U.S. Government Strategy with Manifest Industries and Adds General Charles Flynn as Advisor

Related News

base metals investing

Transition Metals Commences 2026 Exploration Program at Pike Warden Epithermal Gold-Silver and Porphyry Copper Project, Yukon

precious metals investing

Infill Drilling Significantly Widens and Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralisation at Gemdale Gold's Pontio Gold Project, Finland

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0055 to R-0057 with Intercepts Including 53.72% Fe2O3, 8.24% TiO2, 0.377% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Launches U.S. Government Strategy with Manifest Industries and Adds General Charles Flynn as Advisor

precious metals investing

Tinka Provides Results of Silvia NW Geophysical Survey and Outlines Copper Targets

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Trading Halt