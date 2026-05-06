Results of AngloGold Ashanti plc's 2026 Annual General Meeting

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("2026 AGM") at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 5 May 2026, and today announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the Notice of AGM published on 26 March 2026 (the "AGM Notice"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the AGM Notice.

All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the 2026 AGM, along with the AGM Notice, is available on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com .

Resolution

Votes For 1

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld/
Abstentions 2

Broker
Non-Votes

1.

To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts

410,131,960

99.99

48,784

0.01

691,627

10,323,980

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

384,007,796

93.50

26,710,298

6.50

154,277

10,323,980

3.

To elect Mr. Marcus Randolph as a director

409,939,795

99.82

737,436

0.18

195,140

10,323,980

4.

To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director

410,496,074

99.96

183,313

0.04

192,984

10,323,980

5.

To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director

410,624,483

99.99

53,604

0.01

194,284

10,323,980

6.

To re-elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director

409,840,346

99.80

839,403

0.20

192,622

10,323,980

7.

To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director

380,026,140

92.54

30,655,976

7.46

190,255

10,323,980

8.

To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director

407,675,665

99.27

3,005,360

0.73

191,346

10,323,980

9.

To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director

319,230,471

77.73

91,445,187

22.27

196,713

10,323,980

10.

To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director

410,613,740

99.98

64,567

0.02

194,064

10,323,980

11.

To re-elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director

409,239,702

99.65

1,442,863

0.35

189,806

10,323,980

12.

To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director

408,028,556

99.35

2,649,778

0.65

194,037

10,323,980

13.

To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director

408,254,685

99.41

2,422,837

0.59

194,849

10,323,980

14.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditor of the Company

420,961,551

99.97

109,438

0.03

125,362

0

15.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditor

410,501,685

99.94

255,527

0.06

115,159

10,323,980

16.

To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company

420,970,447

99.98

101,778

0.02

124,126

0

17.

To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000

309,205,954

75.31

101,344,934

24.69

321,483

10,323,980

1.

Votes ‘for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.

2.

For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the record date as set out in the AGM Notice, there were 505,577,721 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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