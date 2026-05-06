Results of AngloGold Ashanti plc's 2026 Annual General Meeting

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("2026 AGM") at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 5 May 2026, and today announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the Notice of AGM published on 26 March 2026 (the "AGM Notice"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the AGM Notice.
All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the 2026 AGM, along with the AGM Notice, is available on the Company's website at www.anglogoldashanti.com .
|
Resolution
|
Votes For 1
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Votes Withheld/
|
Broker
|
1.
|
To receive the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts
|
410,131,960
|
99.99
|
48,784
|
0.01
|
691,627
|
10,323,980
|
2.
|
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|
384,007,796
|
93.50
|
26,710,298
|
6.50
|
154,277
|
10,323,980
|
3.
|
To elect Mr. Marcus Randolph as a director
|
409,939,795
|
99.82
|
737,436
|
0.18
|
195,140
|
10,323,980
|
4.
|
To re-elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director
|
410,496,074
|
99.96
|
183,313
|
0.04
|
192,984
|
10,323,980
|
5.
|
To re-elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director
|
410,624,483
|
99.99
|
53,604
|
0.01
|
194,284
|
10,323,980
|
6.
|
To re-elect Mr. Bruce Cleaver as a director
|
409,840,346
|
99.80
|
839,403
|
0.20
|
192,622
|
10,323,980
|
7.
|
To re-elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director
|
380,026,140
|
92.54
|
30,655,976
|
7.46
|
190,255
|
10,323,980
|
8.
|
To re-elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director
|
407,675,665
|
99.27
|
3,005,360
|
0.73
|
191,346
|
10,323,980
|
9.
|
To re-elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director
|
319,230,471
|
77.73
|
91,445,187
|
22.27
|
196,713
|
10,323,980
|
10.
|
To re-elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director
|
410,613,740
|
99.98
|
64,567
|
0.02
|
194,064
|
10,323,980
|
11.
|
To re-elect Ms. Nicky Newton-King as a director
|
409,239,702
|
99.65
|
1,442,863
|
0.35
|
189,806
|
10,323,980
|
12.
|
To re-elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director
|
408,028,556
|
99.35
|
2,649,778
|
0.65
|
194,037
|
10,323,980
|
13.
|
To re-elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director
|
408,254,685
|
99.41
|
2,422,837
|
0.59
|
194,849
|
10,323,980
|
14.
|
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditor of the Company
|
420,961,551
|
99.97
|
109,438
|
0.03
|
125,362
|
0
|
15.
|
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditor
|
410,501,685
|
99.94
|
255,527
|
0.06
|
115,159
|
10,323,980
|
16.
|
To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company
|
420,970,447
|
99.98
|
101,778
|
0.02
|
124,126
|
0
|
17.
|
To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000
|
309,205,954
|
75.31
|
101,344,934
|
24.69
|
321,483
|
10,323,980
|
1.
|
Votes ‘for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.
|
2.
|
For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
|
|
On Friday, 13 March 2026, the record date as set out in the AGM Notice, there were 505,577,721 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.
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Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold
Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com