Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX:HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary

Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Hot Chili Limited Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 27 November 2025
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

44,571,611

1,316,948

2,764,422

833,104

47,807,221

1,316,948

833,104

Carried

91.61 %

2.71 %

5.68 %

97.32 %

2.68 %

2 Election of Director - Mr Stuart Mathews

Ordinary

47,531,730

700,914

2,803,822

860,316

50,806,740

700,914

860,316

Carried

93.13 %

1.38 %

5.49 %

98.64 %

1.36 %

3 Election of Director - Mrs Fiona Van Maanen

Ordinary

47,512,730

724,414

2,799,322

860,316

50,783,240

724,414

860,316

Carried

93.10 %

1.42 %

5.48 %

98.59 %

1.41 %

4 Re-election of Director - Mr Christian Easterday

Ordinary

44,445,121

3,819,473

2,800,831

831,357

47,717,140

3,819,473

831,357

Carried

87.04 %

7.48 %

5.48 %

92.59 %

7.41 %

5 Re-election of Director -Mr Roberto de Andraca Adriasola

Ordinary

45,357,217

88.83%

2,862,580

5.61%

2,837,628

5.56%

839,357

48,666,033

94.44%

2,862,580

5.56%

839,357

Carried

6 Re-election of Director - Mr Mark Jamieson

Ordinary

43,799,634

4,458,969

2,798,822

839,357

47,069,644

4,458,969

839,357

Carried

85.78 %

8.74 %

5.48 %

91.35 %

8.65 %

7 Approval of Auditor

Ordinary

47,340,931

924,171

2,798,822

832,858

50,610,941

924,171

832,858

Carried

92.71 %

1.81 %

5.48 %

98.21 %

1.79 %

8 Approval of issue of Shares to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair

Ordinary

41,109,995

84.62%

4,620,302

9.52%

2,845,880

5.86%

909,908

44,427,063

90.58%

4,620,302

9.42%

909,908

Carried

9 Grant of Service Rights to Mrs Fiona Van Maanen, a Non-Executive Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan

Ordinary

43,365,323

89.37%

2,309,762

4.77%

2,842,188

5.86%

968,812

46,678,699

95.29%

2,309,762

4.71%

968,812

Carried

10 Grant of Service Rights to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair, under the Employee Incentive Plan

Ordinary

43,358,144

89.36%

2,326,922

4.80%

2,832,207

5.84%

968,812

46,661,539

95.25%

2,326,922

4.75%

968,812

Carried

11 Grant of STI and LTI Performance Rights to Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan

Ordinary

42,037,490

85.15%

4,499,067

9.12%

2,829,399

5.73%

120,129

45,338,077

90.97%

4,499,067

9.03%

120,129

Carried

12 Re-approval of Employee Incentive Plan and issue of Equity Securities under Employee Incentive Plan

Ordinary

40,793,291

84.85%

4,485,608

9.33%

2,798,822

5.82%

926,145

44,063,301

90.76%

4,485,608

9.24%

926,145

Carried

13 Approval of Additional Placement Facility

Special

42,450,120

5,659,580

2,767,922

1,019,160

45,689,230

5,659,580

1,019,160

Carried

83.43 %

11.13 %

5.44 %

88.98 %

11.02 %

*

Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

 

