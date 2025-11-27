Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX:HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.
Authorised for release by the Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
|
Christian Easterday
Managing Director & CEO – Hot Chili
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: admin@hotchili.net.au
|
Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary – Hot Chili
|
Tel: +61 8 9315 9009
Email: cosec@hotchili.net.au
|
Graham Farrell
Investor & Public Relations
|
Email: graham@hotchili.net.au
or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au
Hot Chili Limited Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 27 November 2025
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried /
Not Carried
|
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
Ordinary
|
44,571,611
|
1,316,948
|
2,764,422
|
833,104
|
47,807,221
|
1,316,948
|
833,104
|
Carried
|
91.61 %
|
2.71 %
|
5.68 %
|
97.32 %
|
2.68 %
|
2 Election of Director - Mr Stuart Mathews
|
Ordinary
|
47,531,730
|
700,914
|
2,803,822
|
860,316
|
50,806,740
|
700,914
|
860,316
|
Carried
|
93.13 %
|
1.38 %
|
5.49 %
|
98.64 %
|
1.36 %
|
3 Election of Director - Mrs Fiona Van Maanen
|
Ordinary
|
47,512,730
|
724,414
|
2,799,322
|
860,316
|
50,783,240
|
724,414
|
860,316
|
Carried
|
93.10 %
|
1.42 %
|
5.48 %
|
98.59 %
|
1.41 %
|
4 Re-election of Director - Mr Christian Easterday
|
Ordinary
|
44,445,121
|
3,819,473
|
2,800,831
|
831,357
|
47,717,140
|
3,819,473
|
831,357
|
Carried
|
87.04 %
|
7.48 %
|
5.48 %
|
92.59 %
|
7.41 %
|
5 Re-election of Director -Mr Roberto de Andraca Adriasola
|
Ordinary
|
45,357,217
88.83%
|
2,862,580
5.61%
|
2,837,628
5.56%
|
839,357
|
48,666,033
94.44%
|
2,862,580
5.56%
|
839,357
|
Carried
|
6 Re-election of Director - Mr Mark Jamieson
|
Ordinary
|
43,799,634
|
4,458,969
|
2,798,822
|
839,357
|
47,069,644
|
4,458,969
|
839,357
|
Carried
|
85.78 %
|
8.74 %
|
5.48 %
|
91.35 %
|
8.65 %
|
7 Approval of Auditor
|
Ordinary
|
47,340,931
|
924,171
|
2,798,822
|
832,858
|
50,610,941
|
924,171
|
832,858
|
Carried
|
92.71 %
|
1.81 %
|
5.48 %
|
98.21 %
|
1.79 %
|
8 Approval of issue of Shares to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair
|
Ordinary
|
41,109,995
84.62%
|
4,620,302
9.52%
|
2,845,880
5.86%
|
909,908
|
44,427,063
90.58%
|
4,620,302
9.42%
|
909,908
|
Carried
|
9 Grant of Service Rights to Mrs Fiona Van Maanen, a Non-Executive Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan
|
Ordinary
|
43,365,323
89.37%
|
2,309,762
4.77%
|
2,842,188
5.86%
|
968,812
|
46,678,699
95.29%
|
2,309,762
4.71%
|
968,812
|
Carried
|
10 Grant of Service Rights to Mr Stuart Mathews, Non-Executive Chair, under the Employee Incentive Plan
|
Ordinary
|
43,358,144
89.36%
|
2,326,922
4.80%
|
2,832,207
5.84%
|
968,812
|
46,661,539
95.25%
|
2,326,922
4.75%
|
968,812
|
Carried
|
11 Grant of STI and LTI Performance Rights to Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director, under the Employee Incentive Plan
|
Ordinary
|
42,037,490
85.15%
|
4,499,067
9.12%
|
2,829,399
5.73%
|
120,129
|
45,338,077
90.97%
|
4,499,067
9.03%
|
120,129
|
Carried
|
12 Re-approval of Employee Incentive Plan and issue of Equity Securities under Employee Incentive Plan
|
Ordinary
|
40,793,291
84.85%
|
4,485,608
9.33%
|
2,798,822
5.82%
|
926,145
|
44,063,301
90.76%
|
4,485,608
9.24%
|
926,145
|
Carried
|
13 Approval of Additional Placement Facility
|
Special
|
42,450,120
|
5,659,580
|
2,767,922
|
1,019,160
|
45,689,230
|
5,659,580
|
1,019,160
|
Carried
|
83.43 %
|
11.13 %
|
5.44 %
|
88.98 %
|
11.02 %
|
*
|
Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
