Result of AngloGold Ashanti plc's General Meeting

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) today announces the result of the general meeting of its shareholders held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Thursday, 23 July 2026 (the "General Meeting"). The full text of the resolution proposed at the General Meeting is set out in the notice of General Meeting (the "Notice") published on 1 July 2026. A copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at: www.anglogoldashanti.com/generalmeeting .

The resolution was passed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution

Votes For 1

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld/

Abstentions 2

Broker

Non-Votes

1.

Authority to purchase own shares off-market.

269,206,760

66.08

138,172,636

33.92

43,230

0

1.

Votes ‘for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.

2.

For all relevant purposes, votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against the resolution.

As of the record date, Friday, 26 June 2026, there were 505,746,148 ordinary shares in issue, with shareholders being entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

Media

Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Andrea Maxey
+61 8 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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