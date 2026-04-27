Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Ressources Cartier to Present at Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026 in Frankfurt

Ressources Cartier (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Ressources Cartier management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

Cartier's Exploration Strategy: Targeted. Data-Driven. Scalable.

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Ressources Cartier

Cartier Resources is advancing one of Quebec's most compelling gold exploration stories. With a 100% owned land package covering more than 15 kilometres of the Larder Lake–Cadillac Fault Zone, the company is defining a new district-scale gold camp east of Val-d'Or.

In 2022, Cartier consolidated the East Cadillac property with its flagship Chimo Mine Project, creating a continuous, highly prospective land position. Drilling in 2023–2024 confirmed 10 gold-bearing zones across 10 kilometres, with standout results. Mineralization remains open in all directions, reinforcing the scale of the opportunity.

Backed by Agnico Eagle Mines (27% equity stake) and institutional investors, Cartier launched in 2025 a major 100,000-metre drill program running through 2027. This campaign will test near-surface systems while pursuing new discoveries identified by VRify's AI platform, which flagged 12 additional high-priority targets.

Cartier's lean, experienced team operates with all-in exploration costs below 110$/metre and leverages long-standing partnerships in Val-d'Or to maximize efficiency. Meanwhile, updated resource estimates and economic studies are underway, positioned against a gold price well above the $1,750 baseline of Cartier's 2023 PEA.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

For further information:
Ressources Cartier
Philippe Cloutier
President & CEO
819-874-1331
philippe.cloutier@ressroucescartier.com 
Ressources Cartier

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

cartier resourcesecr:cctsxv:ecrprecious metals investing
ECR:CC
Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise notedNew Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" public offering of 38,870,000 common shares of the Company (the... Keep Reading...
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF) (OTC: PSGCF) (FSE: P9J) (, or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, CFA, MSc., crafted a report titled "Near-term gold and silver production... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") providing for the previously announced acquisition by the Company of Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo"). Pursuant... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Reports High Concentration of Gold During Artisanal Sampling Program at Vumba Project Which Yielded a 679 g/t Gold Sample

One Bullion Reports High Concentration of Gold During Artisanal Sampling Program at Vumba Project Which Yielded a 679 g/t Gold Sample

Visible Gold and High-Grade Assays from Cursory Sampling Program Expand the Footprint of Known Mineralization Across the Vumba License Gold Mineralization Identified Across Approximately 2.5 km of North-South Strike Along an Emerging Mineralized Corridor at Vumba One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion"... Keep Reading...
SRANAN GOLD Announces Private Placement of Up to $3 Million Led by Concept Capital Management Ltd

SRANAN GOLD Announces Private Placement of Up to $3 Million Led by Concept Capital Management Ltd

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement on a prospectus-exempt basis of up to 20,000,000 units... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Goldstrike Project in Utah

Heliostar Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Goldstrike Project in Utah

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated March 23, 2026, it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Goldstrike project located in Utah, USA (the "Goldstrike Project")... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

New Found Gold Closes Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $115M

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Silverco Mining Executes Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Nuevo Silver

Related News

rare earth investing

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

uranium investing

Global Uranium Producers Fast-Track Production to Meet Market Deficit

oil and gas investing

QIMC Announces Closing of $17.3 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

base metals investing

Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

base metals investing

Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

energy investing

U92 Energy Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Phase One Drilling and Technical Advancement for Its Uranium Project in Guyana