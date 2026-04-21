Responding to Customer Demand, Starlink High-Speed Connectivity Now Available as an Aftermarket Option on the Cessna Citation Ascend; 560XL Series Achieves EASA Certification

Responding to Customer Demand, Starlink High-Speed Connectivity Now Available as an Aftermarket Option on the Cessna Citation Ascend; 560XL Series Achieves EASA Certification

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced at AERO Friedrichshafen the availability of Starlink highspeed connectivity as an aftermarket upgrade for the Cessna Citation Ascend, the newest aircraft in the bestselling Cessna Citation 560XL series, following the Federal Aviation Administration's issuance of AeroMech's Supplemental Type Certificate (STC). In addition, the Cessna Citation 560 XL fleet — including the XLS Gen 2, XLS+, XLS and Excel — has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for Starlink installation at Textron Aviation's European service centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420017406/en/

Responding to customer demand, Starlink high-speed connectivity now available as an Aftermarket option on the Cessna Citation Ascend; 560XL series achieves EASA certification

Responding to customer demand, Starlink high-speed connectivity now available as an Aftermarket option on the Cessna Citation Ascend; 560XL series achieves EASA certification

AeroMech's STC utilizes Starlink's high-speed internet technology connecting to Starlink's constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites providing more reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight WiFi may not have service.

"Customer feedback continues to shape how we enhance the ownership experience and expanding Starlink availability for the Citation Ascend and 560XL series is a direct response to customer demand," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "Offering Starlink as an aftermarket option gives customers flexibility to equip their aircraft with the connectivity solution that best supports their missions and reinforces our commitment to listening and delivering a best-in-class aviation experience."

Customers can schedule the upgrade for installation on the Citation Ascend and 560XL series aircraft at North American Textron Aviation Service Centers and select International Service Centers. AeroMech's STC utilizes a Starlink Aviation Kit, consisting of an Aero Terminal (antenna), Power Supply Unit (PSU) and one Wireless Access Point (WAP), and only requires power input from the aircraft. Learn more about the upgrade here .

About Textron Aviation Customer Support
Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation's jet, turboprop and piston customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service .

About Textron Aviation
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Starlink
Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

About AeroMech Inc.
AeroMech offers a fully vertically integrated pathway to bring new products to the aviation market from conceptual design all the way through engineering, certification, production, and installation. By utilizing its delegations as an FAA STC ODA, Part 21 PMA and Part 145 repair stations at the Orlando/Sanford Airport (KSFB) and in Smyrna, TN (KMQY), AeroMech can provide a dynamic and efficient approach to integrating the latest and most desirable technology into your aircraft.

Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1 (316) 927-9536
lhowell@txtav.com
txtav.com

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