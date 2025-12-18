Resource Expansion Drilling Confirms 3,000 metres of New Uranium Trends with Best Drill Hole of 1.4 GT over 7.6 metres

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 17, 2025
Resource expansion drilling of 50 holes completed at Lo Herma as planned yielding significant mineralised extensions over 3km to the north of proposed Mine Units 1 and 2. Drilling delivered AMU’s strongest intercept to date ahead of 2026 MRE and Scoping Study updates at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.
American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that 2025 resource expansion drilling at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (Lo Herma, the Project) has been completed according to plan with the drilling of 50 mud rotary holes for 53,460 feet (~16,300 metres).
This article includes content from American Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The resource expansion drilling and recently completed pump testing program2 represent significant steps in the efforts to expand and upgrade the resource and validate aquifer transmissivity to support Lo Herma’s progression towards ISR mine development.
Highlights
- Fifty (50) resource expansion drill holes, for ~16,300m (53,460ft), completed for 2025
- Drilling confirms projected uranium mineralised trends north of proposed Mine Units 1 and 2 by up to 3000 metres (10,000 feet) from mineralised drill holes
- Best mineralised intercepts reported include 4.1m (3.5ft) at 0.078% (780ppm) eU308 containing 1m (3.5ft) at 0.143% (1,430ppm) eU308 in hole LH-25-048
- Best total hole GT1 of 1.41 over 7.6m (25 ft) in 2 stacked sand units in LH-25-048
- Planned Mineral Resource Estimate update and further drilling anticipated in 2026
- Twelve (12) new mineral claims secured, totalling 96 hectares (238 acres) staked to extend the project north of proposed Mine Unit 2
- Hydrogeologic and drilling programs aim to de-risk and advance the Lo Herma ISR Project towards a planned 2026 Scoping Study update
Speaking about the drill results, American Uranium’s CEO and Executive Director Mr Bruce Lane commented: “We are delighted that this resource expansion drilling has delivered strong grades with generous thicknesses in multiple stacked sands of both the Wasatch and the Fort Union formations. We remain very optimistic that the results of this expansion drilling campaign at Lo Herma can be brought into additional resource pounds. This year’s drilling has successfully demonstrated that the host sandstone units contain reliable continuity of mineralisation across extended trends for 3km (10,000ft) to the north of the current proposed mine units. With resource expansion drilling now completed for 2025, we look forward to the full geological evaluation of these results in early 2026 ahead of the next phase of drilling. Petrotek’s hydrogeological testing report is expected shortly which, along with the latest drilling data, will help guide the next steps of project development.
“AMU continues to both grow and de-risk the Project as we progress toward an update of the Lo Herma Scoping Study in 2026.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AMU:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
American Uranium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
15 December
American Uranium
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
19 November
Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma
Hydrogeological testing has commenced at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to validate aquifer performance concurrent with Phase 1 drilling which aims expand the 8.57Mlb resource at Lo Herma.
American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that hydrogeological testing at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin has commenced. Testing is being undertaken by Petrotek Corporation, a leading injection well... Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 October
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing ConfirmedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December
Top 4 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025
Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future, supporting uranium companies mining and exploring for the energy metal.After 2024’s spike to two-decade highs, spot U3O8 prices spent 2025 oscillating within a narrower US$20 range, bottoming at US$63.71... Keep Reading...
11 December
Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Uranium in 2026
2026 is poised to be transformative for uranium as tightening supply converges with robust demand from new reactor builds and life extensions, plus data center construction and a broader shift to clean energy. Despite these tailwinds, the U3O8 spot price remained muted for most of 2025, locked... Keep Reading...
09 December
Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review
After 2024’s rapid rise, the U3O8 spot price remained more constrained through 2025, fluctuating between a relatively short range of US$63.17 (March 13) and US$83.33 (September 25) per pound. Entering the year, the price was sitting at US$74.56 before economic and geopolitical uncertainty pushed... Keep Reading...
08 December
American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026
American Uranium (ASX:AMU) is advancing drilling at its Lo Herma project in Wyoming, with work continuing into the winter season, according to Executive Director Bruce Lane in an interview with the Investing News Network. The company is currently awaiting results from recent hydrogeological... Keep Reading...
04 December
China’s Sole Uranium Miner Soars in Market Debut
China National Uranium (SZSE:001280) more than tripled in value during its first day of trading in Shenzhen, raising about 4 billion yuan (US$570 million) in its Wednesday (December 3) debut.According to an exchange filing cited by Bloomberg, the state-backed miner priced 248 million shares at... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
American Uranium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00