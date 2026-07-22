Renforth Resources Updates Victoria Polymetallic Drill Program and Parbec Gold Deposit

Renforth Resources Updates Victoria Polymetallic Drill Program and Parbec Gold Deposit

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
 

TORONTO, Ontario — TheNewswire - July 22, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on our ongoing drill program on our wholly owned Victoria Ni/Cu/Co Open Pit Polymetallic deposit. The program has successfully completed two drillholes in the first undercut area, with visual mineralization encountered in both holes.

 

First Undercut Area

 

Renforth has completed two undercut drillholes which both intersected visual mineralization, drilled at 45 and 65 degrees, below prior positive results, as noted in the highlight table previously press released November 10, 2021, including 74.55m of 0.14% Ni and 95.43ppm Co, which includes 10.5 of 0.52% Cu.

 

Vertical Cross Section First Undercut Area With Newly Completed Drillholes

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Previously Released Assay Highlight Table for Undercut Holes

 

Hole ID

From

To

Length (m)

Cu %

Ni %

Co ppm

Zn %

SUR-21-04

28.5

31.5

3

     

0.13

SUR-21-04

40.3

45

4.7

     

0.49

SUR-21-04

48

50.3

2.3

 

0.12

   

SUR-21-04

51.5

60

8.5

     

0.35

SUR-21-04

69.5

74.1

4.6

     

0.41

SUR-21-04

79

81.3

2.3

     

0.27

SUR-21-04

81.3

121.4

40.1

 

0.12

90.93

 

or

81.3

201

119.7

 

0.13

90.49

 

SUR-21-04

126.45

201

74.55

 

0.14

95.43

 

including

182.7

193.2

10.5

0.52

0.09

79.66

0.44

including

192.65

193.2

0.55

0.95

0.17

217

 

SUR-21-04

193.2

201

7.8

 

0.28

165.65

 

SUR-21-05

9.1

11.3

2.2

     

0.51

SUR-21-05

11.3

84

72.7

 

0.13

97.27

 

SUR-21-05

85.3

96.7

11.4

0.12

   

0.81

SUR-21-05

96.7

114

17.3

 

0.13

87

 

*Length stated is as measured in the core box, the true width is not currently known.

 

The two completed undercut drillholes in this area are shown above relative to the 2021 drillholes and MRE modelling. Both of SUR-26-58 and SUR-26-59 ended in the mineralized ultramafic, which typically returns low grade mineralization numbers but which, it is important to note, Renforth has proven is amenable to sorting and conventional processing.

Mineralization intersected in these two holes, noted visually, includes chalcopyrite (Cu), sphalerite (Zn), pyrrhotite and pyrite, occurring within mineralized graphitic mudstone, ultramafics, calc-silicate contact zone and albite shears. Samples are being selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field by our QP for delivery to the lab, the results will be reported when available.

The drill has moved and is now drilling an undercut in the second undercut area discussed in the last press release.

  

Parbec Gold Deposit

 

Renforth is please to advise shareholders that we have received our drill permit for Parbec, valid for 3 years. This permit allows the drilling of up to 60,000m from 17 drill stations, derisking our ability to carry out field work on our wholly owned gold deposit.

Renforth still awaits the results for our recent channel sampling at Parbec. Despite not having yet received the results we have sampled additional felsite occurrences not previously seen or sampled along the SW edge of our stripped area, these will be submitted ot the lab and the results reported on when received.

  

Renforth is undertaking a small fundraising, expected to appeal to existing shareholders, via the placement of critical minerals flow through shares at $0.03 per share, or common share units. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one half of one warrant; a full warrant can be exercised for a period of 18 months to purchase a common share at a price of $0.06 per share. It is anticipated this placement will close by month end.

 

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

  

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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