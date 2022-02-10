Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Exploration Inc. based in Toronto, Ontario and focused on gold exploration, is pleased to announce that Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15 th 2022. This presentation coincides with the Company’s recent uplisting to the OTCQB markets and DTC eligibility approval in the U.S., refer to press releases dated November 22 nd ...

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), based in Toronto, Ontario and focused on gold exploration, is pleased to announce that Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15 th 2022. This presentation coincides with the Company's recent uplisting to the OTCQB markets and DTC eligibility approval in the U.S., refer to press releases dated November 22 nd 2021 and January 4th, 2022.

DATE: February 15 TH , 2022
TIME: 12:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Red Pine is actively exploring its 100% owned Wawa Gold Project located in the Michipicoten greenstone belt region of Ontario. Exploration plans include drilling approximately 25,000 meters in the next six months. The extensive drill program will be across its primary resources, Surluga and Minto Mine, proving depth extension as well as potential mineralization in high-priority greenfield targets. The 2022 drill program is funded by the $8.4 million flow-through share financing completed in November 2021.

VirtualInvestorConferences.com will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights:

  • As part of the Wawa Gold Project's on-going drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern extensions of the Surluga Deposit, and the extension of the Minto Mine Deposit beyond the footprints of their respective resources.
  • With four active drills on site, the on-going exploration program includes testing the southern and northern extensions of the Jubilee Shear Zone that hosts the Surluga Deposit and continues to indicate that significant zones of gold mineralization remain to be discovered down-dip and beyond the footprint of the existing resources.
  • A recent press release dated January 21 s t , 2022 announced the discovery of significant mineralization 140 meters down-dip of the resource boundary in the northern part of the Surluga deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This new zone, starting at approximately 240 metres vertical depth and named the Surluga North Discovery, has the potential to further expand the current resource of the Surluga Deposit at the Wawa Gold Project.
  • The 2021 Drill Program Highlights include:

    • The extension of the Minto Structure with findings of 109.37g/t over 2.68 meters true width "TW", which is the best intersection to date in the Minto Vein.
    • Gold mineralization extended to depth in the Jubilee Shear Zone over 550 meters vertical depth.
    • The discovery of the Sadowski Gold Zone, a new mineralized zone with intersection of 24.8 g/t gold over 1.15 meters.
    • Down plunge drilling in the Surluga South Discovery produced significantly higher grades with an intersect in the Jubilee Shear Zone at 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 meters true width "TW".
    • The extension of the Surluga South discovery over 500 meters down-dip of the resource with 3.08 g/t gold over 55.66 meters true width "TW" in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. 


Red Pine Exploration For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com Or contact: Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com Or Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Pine ExplorationTSXV:RPXGold Investing
RPX:CA
Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration

Overview

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) is a gold exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing prospective properties in Ontario, Canada. Red Pine is currently focused on developing its 100% owned flagship Wawa gold project, located near Wawa, Ontario. The Wawa gold project sits within a mining-friendly jurisdiction that hosts properties owned by Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) and Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI). The project is also supported by established infrastructure as well as a receptive and skilled community.

Led by an experienced management and technical team, the Company's flagship Wawa Gold Project is located 2km southeast of the Municipality of Wawa, in Northern Ontario. The property, comprised of 6,753 hectares, hosts several former mines with a combined historic production of 120,000 oz gold. The property currently hosts a NI 43-101 Resource of over 700 Koz of gold (both indicated and inferred) at more than 5 gpt gold, contained between surface at 350m depth, that Red Pine is aggressively working towards expanding.

Since becoming involved in the property in 2014, Red Pine has developed two resource estimates for the property. The two mineral deposits, Surluga and Minto Mine South, are a currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category.1 Both deposits remain open in all directions, providing the company with expansion potential, and over 95% of the contained ounces at both deposits are located between surface and a depth of 350 metres.

In addition to the two deposits already defined on the property, Red Pine believes that the Wawa gold project has the potential to host an additional six deposits and has generated a pipeline of several high-priority targets, that, combined, could contain up to 3.0 Moz gold. The majority of the targets rest within the six-kilometer Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold mineralization zone that could be the controlling mineralization structure for the property.

Red Pine tested the continuation of the Surluga deposit to depth in its fall 2019 drill program and is awaiting assay results. The company also initiated a drill program at the newly discovered Cooper structure and conducted some surface exploration work (trenching and channel sampling) around the past-producing Grace-Darwin mine, where Red Pine intersected 23.1 g/t gold over 8.14 meters.

Red Pine announced in March 2021 that it completed its consolidation of the Wawa Gold Project through a definitive securities purchase agreement with the holders of the partnership interests in Citabar Limited Partnership as well as having completed a private placement financing of subscription receipts, led by Haywood Securities Inc., on March 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,026,805. Alamos Gold had exercised its right to maintain its 19.9% stake on a partially-diluted basis. Former Detour Gold president and CEO Paul Martin was appointed Red Pine's director and non-executive chairman in February. Red Pine also announced the appointment of Mr. Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Ph.D. as Vice President of Exploration of the Company. Dr. Montreuil has over 12 years' experience in mineral exploration and was the Head Geologist at Red Pine and MacDonald Mines Exploration where he contributed to the discovery and definition of the Minto Mine South deposit and the extension of the Surluga Deposit.

With the announcement of the project's consolidation of ownership to 100% (see February 23, 2021, News Release), Red Pine is now ready to execute a strategic drill program designed to expand the existing NI 43-101 mineral resources and to explore the multiple additional highly prospective targets on the property. An estimated 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in 2021 with the program continuing into 2022.

Wawa Project highlights

  • 100% ownership (recently consolidated from 63.31%)
  • Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) with currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category1
  • Resource principally located between the surface and 300 metres vertical depth
  • Discovery of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) down plunge of the existing resource
  • Preliminary drilling identified five (5) high-grade gold exploration targets that could grow the current resource: Hornblende, Minto B, Grace/Nyman, Minto Mine South and Parkhill # 4 shear zones
  • Potential for additional high-grade gold targets in the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault

2021 Drilling and Exploration Program

The main target for diamond drilling in 2021 will be the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 mineral resource. The resource extension and definition drilling program will test the higher-grade gold-bearing structures previously identified by Red Pine. The Company will also test a number of exploration targets on the property that have the potential to be converted into resources as Red Pine continues to develop the project.

Extension of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 Resource
The Company will prioritize the extension of the higher-grade gold mineralization zone discovered in 2020, 300 metres down-dip of the current Surluga Deposit resource which generally lies from near-surface to a depth of 300 meters. Drilling the Jubilee Shear Zone extension at depth will also test the westernmost down-dip extension of the Minto Mine South Shear Zone, host of the second known resource on the Wawa Gold Project – the Minto Mine South Deposit.

2020 diamond drilling highlights in the Jubilee Shear Zone (Figure 1):

  • 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m true width (“TW"), including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.64 m (SD-20-293)
  • 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 m TW including 15.7 g/t gold over 1.07 m and 12.4 g/t gold over 0.78 m (SD-20-289)
  • 1.63 g/t gold over 23.34 m TW, including 17.32 g/t gold over 0.88 m and 14.72 g/t gold over 0.85 m (SD-20-292)
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 11.8 m TW, including 3.67 g/t over 1.03 m and 7.45 g/t gold over 0.84 m (SD-20-291)

Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault

In 2019 and 2020, Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping program on the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault, indicated structural attributes comparable to those found north of the fault. Shallow historical drilling by Duraine Mines Ltd. in 1981 combined with Red Pine's geological mapping and channel sampling indicated gold mineralization. Drilling in this underexplored extension of the structure could expand shallow gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone to a 2 km strike length.

Diamond drilling highlights in the southern extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone (source AFRI 41N15NE0055 for Duraine Mines drilling results):

  • 3.06 g/t gold over 2.70 m, including 41.14 g/t gold over 0.16 m (D81-02)
  • 6.95 g/t gold over 1.01 m, including 15.39 g/t gold over 0.45 m (D81-04)
  • 8.33 g/t gold over 1.34 m, including 24.34 g/t gold over 0.34 m (D81-08)
  • 3.99 g/t gold over 1.00 m (S302 – RPX 2019 historic core sampling)

Grace and Nyman Shear Zones

The Grace and Nyman shear systems, host of the historical Darwin-Grace Mine, will be targeted for the discovery of shallow high-grade gold mineralization. Red Pine's 2017 drilling demonstrated that high-grade gold mineralization is still present outside the mine's historic footprint and that mineralization in the Nyman vein extends at depth. Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping programs located the Grace Shear Zone extension, 110 metres north of the northernmost underground development of the Darwin-Grace Mine. The 2021 drilling program will test this new area in the structure.

Red Pine's diamond drilling highlights in the Grace and Nyman Shear Zones:

  • 42.22 g/t gold over 2.44 m, including 107.49 g/t gold over 0.54 m (DG-17-55 – Grace Shear Zone)
  • 57.31 g/t gold over 3.14 m, including 138 g/t gold over 1.11 m (DG-17-56 – Grace Shear Zone)
  • 10.1 g/t gold over 0.82 m (DG-17-66 – Nyman Shear Zone)

Hornblende Shear Zone

Red Pine's diamond drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone showed that gold mineralization, with potential zones of higher-grade mineralization, occurs over a strike length of at least 1.6 km. The largest zone of higher-grade mineralization, identified by historic drilling and confirmed by Red Pine's drilling, occurs at the seventh level of the historical Surluga Mine. Red Pine's drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone also identified additional zones of broad mineralization with discrete zones of higher-grade mineralization in the structure.

Diamond drilling highlights in the Hornblende Shear Zone include:

  • 5.61 g/t gold over 8.5 m, including 15.42 g/t gold over 2.9 m (HS-15-31)
  • 2.91 g/t gold over 4.5 m, including 5.77 g/t gold over 1 m (HS-15-28)
  • 3.18 g/t gold over 9.54 m, including 19.54 g/t gold over 0.61 m (U0007L7)

Minto B Shear Zone

The Minto B Shear Zone is located above the Jubilee Shear Zone, over the central and southern segments of the Surluga Deposit resource, north of the Parkhill Fault. Diamond drilling and mechanized stripping traced the structure over a strike length of 1 km and uncovered broad zones of gold mineralization. A higher-grade core also occurs in the structure, the size and grade could be defined with additional drilling. Diamond drilling in the Minto B Shear Zone will be undertaken concurrently with resource conversion, definition and exploration drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Diamond drilling highlights in the Minto B Shear Zone includes:

  • 2.1 g/t gold over 10.6 m, including 3.7 g/t gold over 5.6 m (SD-18-256)
  • 13.65 g/t gold over 2 m (SD-15-07)
  • 4.69 g/t gold over 6.1 m, including 14.37 g/t gold over 1.52 m (U1683L5)

Red Pine's Company Highlights

  • An estimated 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in 2021 with the program continuing into 2022.
  • 100% Wawa Gold Project ownership (recently consolidated from 63.31%)
  • The Wawa project hosts eight known gold deposits, two of which have NI 43-101 resources.
  • Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) with currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category1
  • Resource principally located between the surface and 300 metres vertical depth
  • Discovery of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) down plunge of the existing resource
  • Preliminary drilling identified five (5) high-grade gold exploration targets that could grow the current resource: Hornblende, Minto B, Grace/Nyman, Minto Mine South and Parkhill # 4 shear zones
  • Potential for additional high-grade gold targets in the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault
  • Strategic partners Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) hold 19.9% of outstanding shares of Red Pine, and recently committed capital in latest $20M financing.
  • Strong management team with vast experience developing projects in Canada.
  • Management and insiders hold two percent of company shares.

Red Pine's Flagship Property: Wawa Gold Project

The Wawa gold project is a 6,753-hectare property, of which Red Pine has a 100 percent interest. The property is located two kilometers away from the town of Wawa, Ontario and sits within 40 kilometers of both Argonaut Gold's Magino deposit and the operating Island Gold mine, now owned by Alamos Gold, following their acquisition of Richmont Mines.

Due to its prominent location in a safe and reliable jurisdiction, the Wawa gold property is supported by established mining infrastructure, an available and skilled workforce and a navigable regulatory system. The property is crossed by a powerline and is near both the TransCanada Highway and the railway, making it easily accessible. Red Pine has also developed its local community relationships and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the local First Nations groups, Michipicoten, Garden River, and Batchewana.

2021 Drilling and Exploration Program

The main target for diamond drilling in 2021 will be the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 mineral resource. The resource extension and definition drilling program will test the higher-grade gold-bearing structures previously identified by Red Pine. The Company will also test a number of exploration targets on the property that have the potential to be converted into resources as Red Pine continues to develop the project.

Extension of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 Resource
The Company will prioritize the extension of the higher-grade gold mineralization zone discovered in 2020, 300 metres down-dip of the current Surluga Deposit resource which generally lies from near-surface to a depth of 300 meters. Drilling the Jubilee Shear Zone extension at depth will also test the westernmost down-dip extension of the Minto Mine South Shear Zone, host of the second known resource on the Wawa Gold Project – the Minto Mine South Deposit.

2020 diamond drilling highlights in the Jubilee Shear Zone (Figure 1):

  • 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m true width (“TW"), including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.64 m (SD-20-293)
  • 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 m TW including 15.7 g/t gold over 1.07 m and 12.4 g/t gold over 0.78 m (SD-20-289)
  • 1.63 g/t gold over 23.34 m TW, including 17.32 g/t gold over 0.88 m and 14.72 g/t gold over 0.85 m (SD-20-292)
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 11.8 m TW, including 3.67 g/t over 1.03 m and 7.45 g/t gold over 0.84 m (SD-20-291)

Figure 1- 2020 diamond drilling highlights in the Jubilee Shear Zone

A review of historical data suggests that the Jubilee Shear Zone's northern extension, where limited drilling has been conducted, could host undiscovered zones of high-grade mineralization less than 300 metres below the surface. Geological data recorded in certain boreholes at the edge of the structure's current footprint suggests potential proximity to stronger mineralized zones.

Targets beyond Surluga

The section below summarizes the exploration targets identified for further investigation.

Figure 2 – Exploration targets that will be tested in 2021

Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault

In 2019 and 2020, Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping program on the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault, indicated structural attributes comparable to those found north of the fault. Shallow historical drilling by Duraine Mines Ltd. in 1981 combined with Red Pine's geological mapping and channel sampling indicated gold mineralization. Drilling in this underexplored extension of the structure could expand shallow gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone to a 2 km strike length.

Diamond drilling highlights in the southern extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone (source AFRI 41N15NE0055 for Duraine Mines drilling results):

  • 3.06 g/t gold over 2.70 m, including 41.14 g/t gold over 0.16 m (D81-02)
  • 6.95 g/t gold over 1.01 m, including 15.39 g/t gold over 0.45 m (D81-04)
  • 8.33 g/t gold over 1.34 m, including 24.34 g/t gold over 0.34 m (D81-08)
  • 3.99 g/t gold over 1.00 m (S302 – RPX 2019 historic core sampling)

Grace and Nyman Shear Zones

The Grace and Nyman shear systems, host of the historical Darwin-Grace Mine, will be targeted for the discovery of shallow high-grade gold mineralization. Red Pine's 2017 drilling demonstrated that high-grade gold mineralization is still present outside the mine's historic footprint and that mineralization in the Nyman vein extends at depth. Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping programs located the Grace Shear Zone extension, 110 metres north of the northernmost underground development of the Darwin-Grace Mine. The 2021 drilling program will test this new area in the structure.

Red Pine's diamond drilling highlights in the Grace and Nyman Shear Zones:

  • 42.22 g/t gold over 2.44 m, including 107.49 g/t gold over 0.54 m (DG-17-55 – Grace Shear Zone)
  • 57.31 g/t gold over 3.14 m, including 138 g/t gold over 1.11 m (DG-17-56 – Grace Shear Zone)
  • 10.1 g/t gold over 0.82 m (DG-17-66 – Nyman Shear Zone)

Hornblende Shear Zone

Red Pine's diamond drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone showed that gold mineralization, with potential zones of higher-grade mineralization, occurs over a strike length of at least 1.6 km. The largest zone of higher-grade mineralization, identified by historic drilling and confirmed by Red Pine's drilling, occurs at the seventh level of the historical Surluga Mine. Red Pine's drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone also identified additional zones of broad mineralization with discrete zones of higher-grade mineralization in the structure.

Diamond drilling highlights in the Hornblende Shear Zone include:

  • 5.61 g/t gold over 8.5 m, including 15.42 g/t gold over 2.9 m (HS-15-31)
  • 2.91 g/t gold over 4.5 m, including 5.77 g/t gold over 1 m (HS-15-28)
  • 3.18 g/t gold over 9.54 m, including 19.54 g/t gold over 0.61 m (U0007L7)

Minto B Shear Zone

The Minto B Shear Zone is located above the Jubilee Shear Zone, over the central and southern segments of the Surluga Deposit resource, north of the Parkhill Fault. Diamond drilling and mechanized stripping traced the structure over a strike length of 1 km and uncovered broad zones of gold mineralization. A higher-grade core also occurs in the structure, the size and grade could be defined with additional drilling. Diamond drilling in the Minto B Shear Zone will be undertaken concurrently with resource conversion, definition and exploration drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Diamond drilling highlights in the Minto B Shear Zone includes:

  • 2.1 g/t gold over 10.6 m, including 3.7 g/t gold over 5.6 m (SD-18-256)
  • 13.65 g/t gold over 2 m (SD-15-07)
  • 4.69 g/t gold over 6.1 m, including 14.37 g/t gold over 1.52 m (U1683L5)

In 2020, Red Pine announced the latest assay results from its completed Summer 2020 drilling program of 5,300 metres at the Wawa Gold Project.

Highlights (Figure 1)

  • Holes SD-20-291, 292 and 293 successfully extended, at depth, the zone of higher-grade gold intersected in hole SD-20-289 earlier this year (see May 12, 2020 News Release)
  • A new zone of higher-grade mineralization was intersected in hole SD-20-293, the deepest hole to date completed by Red Pine
  • The gold mineralized zone was extended by more than 300 metres down-dip from, or 250 metres, below the current Surluga Deposit resource boundary (205,000oz Au @ 5.31 g/t in the indicated category and 396,000oz Au @ 5.22 g/t in the inferred category1)
  • Gold mineralization remains open at depth in all directions

Drilling Intersection Highlights

  • 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m true width (“TW"), including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.64 m (SD-20-293) – New zone of higher-grade mineralization
  • 1.63 g/t gold over 23.34 m TW, including 17.32 g/t gold over 0.88 m and 14.72 g/t gold over 0.85 m (SD-20-292)
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 11.8 m TW, including 3.67 g/t over 1.03 m and 7.45 g/t gold over 0.84 m (SD-20-291)

Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, “The successful results from our Summer 2020 drilling program have extended the Surluga Deposit by approximately 300 metres down-dip to a total depth of approximately 600 metres and discovered what could be a new higher-grade zone in the shear structure. We are confident that, with additional drilling, the mineralized zones identified beneath the Surluga Deposit could potentially increase the current mineral resource. The visual indicators and the higher-grade gold assays (> 3 g/t) intersected in SD-20-293 suggest that the intensity of alteration and quartz veining associated with gold mineralization increases with depth. This defines a new promising exploration target for Red Pine as we continue to expand the Surluga Deposit."

Figure 1. Longitudinal section showing latest drilling intercepts

Detailed Description

The Surluga Deposit sits within the Jubilee Shear Zone (“JSZ"). Gold mineralization in the deeper extension of shear contains moderate-strong to strong quartz veining and silica flooding. The quartz veins contain disseminated pyrite with local pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena. Some of the quartz veins also contains fine specks of visible gold in association with pyrite and accessory arsenopyrite.

Hole SD-20-290 intersected the outer edges of potential zones of stronger mineralization in the JSZ. A 2.75 metre-wide domain with stronger quartz veining, white mica alteration and quartz veining is present.

Hole SD-20-291 suggests the lateral extension of the higher-grade JSZ identified in hole SD-20-289 (Figure 2). Here, the core of the JSZ grades 2.06 g/t over 11.89 m (TW). The sample containing 7.45 g/t gold was diluted over approximately 50% of its length by a crosscutting diabase dyke and a 23.45 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization, characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite alteration, is located above the higher-grade zone.

Hole SD-20-292 intersected the JSZ, 55 metres up-plunge from the intersection in SD-20-291. The JSZ in hole SD-20-292 is characterized by moderate white mica alteration with spaced quartz veining with a localized 1metre-wide quartz vein located in the upper part of the structure. The bottom 15 metres of the JSZ is truncated by a younger diabase dyke.

Hole SD-20-293, drilled 45 metres down-dip of SD-20-291 and Red Pine's deepest hole to date, intersected the JSZ between 553.44 to 568.91 metres. The quartz veining and silica flooding here is stronger than in holes SD-20-289 and SD-20-291. Disseminated pyrite with localized pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena are observed. One of the quartz veins also contains three (3) fine specks of visible gold in association with pyrite and accessory arsenopyrite. The core of the JSZ grades 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m (TW). The zone remains open in every direction and visual indicators suggest that the gold content increases with depth. This newly identified higher-grade zone in the JSZ will be a priority target when diamond drilling resumes on the property.

Figure 2. Cross-Section showing interpreted extension of high-grade gold at the Surluga Deposit

Table 1. Highlights of reported drill results

Table 2. Coordinates of reported holes

Red Pine announced the discovery of a new mineralized gold zone in May 2020, beneath the Surluga Deposit1, during its on-going exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-289 successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit), 350 metres down-plunge of the current resource boundaries, with a significant intercept of 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 metres (true width) at a depth of 570 metres. Hole SD-20-287 intersected 4.1 g/t gold over 0.94 metres (true width) below 450 metres depth.

Table 1. Highlights of reported drill results

Table 2. Coordinates of reported holes

Holes SD-20-287 and SD-20-289 were targeting the down-plunge extension of the southernmost limit of the Surluga Deposit resource.

Hole SD-20-287 intersected a large diabase dyke in the upper 20 metres of the Jubilee Shear Zone. The higher-grade gold results came from a 0.7-metre quartz vein in which specks of visible gold were observed. A 10.28 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite was intersected in the Jubilee Shear Zone, further down-hole of the diabase dyke.

Hole SM-20-288 was testing the expected limits of the projected plunge of the Surluga Deposit resource. No zones of strong alteration or mineralization were observed in that hole.

Hole SD-20-289 intersected gold 40 metres away from the gold intercept in Hole SD-20-286 (Figure 2). In the Jubilee Shear Zone, it hit a 7 metres zone characterized by stronger quartz veining associated with pervasive dissemination of pyrite, locally arsenopyrite, and moderate to strong biotite/sericite alteration. The upper part of the zone is cut by a 4 metre-wide lamprophyre dyke. High-grade gold mineralization is associated with alteration assemblages variably comprised of biotite/sericite-quartz veining-pyrite and sericite-quartz veining-arsenopyrite. A 12.3 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite alteration is located below the higher-grade zone in SD-20-289. Below the Jubilee Shear Zone, a new shear zone was intersected with pyrite mineralization and spaced quartz veining. Assays are pending for that shear zone and will be released when received.

Figure 2. Hole SD-20-289 intersection relative to SD-20-286

Red Pine's Management Team

Quentin Yarie, PGeo - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Yarie is an experienced geophysicist and a successful entrepreneur with extensive project management and business development experience. He was previously the Business Development Officer at Geotech Ltd, a geo-physical airborne survey company, and a Senior Representative of Sales and Business Development for Aeroquest Limited. From 1992 to 2001, Mr. Yarie was a partner of a specialized environmental and engineering consulting group where he managed a number of large projects including the ESA of the Sydney Tar Ponds, the closure of the Canadian Forces Bases in Germany and the Maritime and Northeast Pipeline Project.

Jim O'Neill - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Mr. O'Neill has over 30 years' experience as a finance executive with multi-national businesses operating in Canada, the USA, the UK, Turkey, and Kenya. His extensive public company financial management and governance experience spans junior mining exploration, development, and operations, including appointments as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Aldridge Minerals Inc. and Virtus Mining Ltd. He currently also serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Western Gold Exploration Ltd., and New Break Resources Inc. and as CFO of Waseco Resources Inc. Mr. O'Neill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and earned his CPA, CA with Ernst & Whinney (now KPMG).

Jean-François Montreuil, P. Geo. (ON, QC), Ph.D - Chief Geologist

Dr. Montreuil holds over a decade of experience in exploring complex hydrothermal systems for battery, precious, base and radioactive metals and has contributed greatly to the advancement of Red Pine's Wawa Gold project and the discovery of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Previously, Dr. Montreuil is currently the Chief Geologist of MacDonald Mine Exploration and formerly Honey Badger Exploration. With a Master degree in Earth Sciences at Laval University and Ph.D in Earth Sciences at INRS-ETE, out of Quebec City, his on-going contribution to scientific research in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Canada, the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (France geological survey), Geological Survey of South Australia, BHP-Olympic Dam, the University of Windsor and Laurentian University will continue to add value to the Canadian mining industry. Dr. Montreuil has also contributed to the industry through numerous Publications across International peer-reviewed journals in Economic Geology.

Tara Asfour - Investor Relations Manager

As Chief Development Officer for FairGreen Capital Partners and managing director of its North American and Canadian regions, Ms. Asfour has 10+ years of management, strategy development, fundraising and capital markets experience. Previously, Ms. Asfour successfully expanded the business of TG Capital, through deal sourcing, strategy and development of successful start-ups and took a hands-on approach with companies she successfully expanded and brought to market. Ms. Asfour previously held the roles of executive consultant and business advisor to TG Consulting, Executive Vice President at Organic Medical Growth and Communications Director at Dominion Water Reserves Inc, with an expertise in corporate affairs, investor relations and strategic partnerships. Ms. Asfour is a recipient of the prestigious Fondation Montreal Inc Young Entrepreneur Award, she holds an MBA from Herzing University and an undergraduate degree in Political Sciences from Concordia University.

Rachel Goldman - Director

Ms. Goldman brings 20 years of experience in institutional sales, mining company financings and corporate transactions during her career while at several Canadian brokerage firms where she developed an extensive list of investor and mining company relationships. In February 2020, she was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE American: PZG).

Keep reading...Show less
GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Expand Resource at Wawa Gold Project

GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Expand Resource at Wawa Gold Project

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) ("Red Pine"), to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on its Wawa Gold project, consisting of a claim package of 6,986 hectares and a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

GoldSpot works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types, using cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources. Recent successes by GoldSpot with both leading producers and explorer/developers have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using this advanced analytical technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
why is first cobalt stock falling

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Makes New Discovery – Hits 5.2 g/t Gold over 6.31 m Beneath the Surluga NI 43-101 Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the discovery of a new mineralized gold zone, beneath the Surluga Deposit1, during its on-going exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-289 successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit), 350 metres down-plunge of the current resource boundaries, with a significant intercept of 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 metres (true width) at a depth of 570 metres. Hole SD-20-287 intersected 4.1 g/t gold over 0.94 metres (true width) below 450 metres depth.

These new drilling results indicate that high-grade gold mineralization extends at depth, well beyond the footprint of the current resource of the Surluga Deposit, and that the resource can be expanded (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Set to Resume Drilling and Field Activities at the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the relaunching of field activities and drilling at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 km southeast of Wawa, Ontario. The 2020 drilling program was suspended in March due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release). With strict health protocols in place, geologists are now on site to re-open camp and resume field operations this week. The drilling program will relaunch within the next two weeks. Red Pine’s programs are fully-funded and the Company was able to complete approximately 3,000 metres of a 16,000-metres drilling program before suspending operations. Results for 3 drill holes completed this winter are pending and will be announced as they are received.

2020 Drilling Program
The 2020 expansion drilling program will continue to focus on the down-plunge and downdip extensions of the Surluga Deposit to expand the current NI 43-101 resource1 both laterally and to depth.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Intersects 5.7 g/t Gold Over 0.6 Metres And 5.2 g/t Over 0.9 Metres 100 Metres Below The Current Surluga Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces new drilling results from its Winter 2020 exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-285A and SD-20-286 were testing the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, beyond the current footprint of the Surluga Deposit1. Hole SD-20-285A intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 0.6 metres at a depth of 444 metres down-hole while SD-20-286 intersected 3 zones of high-grade gold mineralization between 541 and 567 metres. These results indicate that gold mineralization does extend beyond the Surluga Deposit’s currently defined depth of 325 metres (Figure 1). The 2020 drill program has been delayed due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release), but exploration activities are ongoing at the Wawa Gold Project and drill results for another 3 holes that were completed prior to the shutdown will be released as they are received.

Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine, stated, “The first set of drill results from the 2020 drill program suggests that the Surluga Deposit continues and can grow at depth. The first drill holes were exploring the largely untested areas of the structure with results showing that there is a broad distribution of gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone indicative of higher-grade gold mineralization within the zone and at depth. We expect that results from the holes that we were able to drill to date will enable us to further define the geometry of the mineralization below the current resource. This newly discovered extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone will continue to be a high priority target when we resume our 2020 drilling program.”

Keep reading...Show less
Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp.  Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC.  Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an option agreement for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest for the Stateline Property, COUT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada and Alianza (TSX-V: ANZ) (the "Alliance").

Warner Uhl Executive Chairman of Allied Copper Corp. stated, "The acquisition of Stateline is a significant milestone in that it rounds out a well-planned acquisition schedule. Located 8km (5miles) south of the prolific producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, the team targeted the Stateline acquisition for it's [exploration upside in a well-established basin]. The Stateline, Silver King (SK) and Klondike Properties all have the potential to become strategically located producing copper mines in a tier one jurisdiction. Our focus now turns to an extensive exploration campaign across the portfolio of assets being conducted in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. Lisbon Valley Copper has the capacity to produce 54 million pounds of annual copper production."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

Alianza and Cloudbreak Discovery option out Stateline Copper Project, Colorado to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the optioning of the Stateline Property ("Stateline") to Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR). The Stateline Copper Property is located in Colorado and Utah, United States, comprising 22 unpatented mining claims, and is 8 km along trend to the southeast of the operating Lisbon Valley Copper Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FINLAY MINERALS OPTIONS THE PIL PROPERTY FOR CONSIDERATION OF $1.9 MILLION AND $12 MILLION OF WORK

FINLAY MINERALS OPTIONS THE PIL PROPERTY FOR CONSIDERATION OF $1.9 MILLION AND $12 MILLION OF WORK

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding letter of intent for the option of a 70% interest in its wholly-owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. The PIL Property, which was purchased from Electrum Resource Corporation in 1999 and augmented in 2001, is in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and is neighboured by TDG Gold Corporation's SableBaker Property, Canasil Resources' Brenda Property, AMARC Resource's Joy Property and Questex Gold & Copper's Sofia Property.  The PIL Property is also 25km northwest of the former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Benchmark Metal's Lawyer's Project.

Pursuant to the letter of intent, ATAC may exercise the option and acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 , and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31 , 2026.  Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project and Provides Additional Updates

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project and Provides Additional Updates

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). Mr. Pettit discusses the recent filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company is looking to JV or option out this 7000 hectare property with visible gold and high grade anomalies.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109141/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×