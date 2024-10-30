Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs stated,"We have finalized our acquisition of these prospective mineral claims and are actively evaluating additional acquisitions in the area. Red Metal is actively planning an initial comprehensive exploration program directly next to QIMC's recent hydrogen discovery. This new property represents an exciting opportunity to expand our clean energy portfolio as we continue to advance our Carrizal Copper/Gold property in Cordillera, Chile."

Red Metal Resources is planning an initial exploration program that could include but not limited to:

  • Artificial Intelligence and target mapping algorithms which utilize known hydrogen occurrences to outline target areas having a similar spectral response to QIMC's hydrogen occurrences.

  • Gas sampling from the soil and underwater surveys in Timiskaming Lake. These surveys can be used to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Timiskaming rift.

  • Gravimetry and audiomagnetotellurism (AMT) geophysics to assess variations in the thickness of local sedimentary rock deposits (gravity troughs) over the Archean basement. AMT data will assist in locating graben-related faults in the St-Bruno-de-Guigue area that are covered by quaternary sediments.

  • Regional remote sensing gas surveys to identify specific targets to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.

  • Fieldwork can be carried out mainly in the Municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector.

The Company is currently reviewing regional geologic data to assist in the evaluation of potential additional acquisitions in the immediate area as well as the formulation of an initial exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228314_2c98c6fd24ea6967_001.jpg

Figure 1. Claims Area Map (RMES Outlined in Red)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228314_2c98c6fd24ea6967_001full.jpg

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen-in-soil sample discovery. These claim blocks are contiguous on three sides to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and cover possible extensions in multiple directions. To date, 11 of the 19 cells have been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 19 mineral claims, Company has agreed to pay $5,000 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax) and issue up to 1.6 million common shares of the Company. To date, 11 of 19 claim applications have been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests and the Company will issue 1,100,000 shares upon closing of the acquisition of 11 approved claims. The balance of 500,000 shares reserved to be issued once the remaining eight claim applications are approved. No royalty is to be paid out of any potential future revenue. The Company's acquisition of the Property remains subject to customary conditions of closing, including the Company completing due diligence to its satisfaction and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required), and is expected to complete shortly. The common shares issuable in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228314_2c98c6fd24ea6967_002.jpg

Figure 2. Claim Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228314_2c98c6fd24ea6967_002full.jpg

Market Maker

In addition, Red Metal is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the Company's common shares. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the policies of the CSE and other applicable laws.

In consideration for the services provided by VLP, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month, commencing on November 1, 2024, for an initial term of three months. Following the initial term, the agreement will renew for successive one-month terms, provided that after the initial three-month term the agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company and VLP are at arm's length and VLP has no present interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are to be provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only and there are no performance factors contained in the agreement. VLP will not receive shares or options as compensation.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE listed issuers. VLP's CEO, JC Cunningham, can be reached by telephone at (416) 891-4349 or by email at info@vlpinc.net.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio include the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada as well as Company's Chilean projects which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Contact:
Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228314

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Red Metal ResourcesRMES:CCCSE:RMESBase Metals Investing
RMES:CC
Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

Red Metal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started planning for an initial Hydrogen exploration program on its recently announced mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th, 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

Red Metal's due diligence, initial exploration, and field work could include but not limited to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement ( the "Agreement") with Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Marketing services. The Agreement is for fourteen (14) months, commencing on September 3, 2024 at a cost of $86,400 plus GST. INN can be reached at info@investingnews.com or by phone at 604-688-8231; INN is located at 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1E4. INN currently holds no common shares. The Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for the services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Provides Update on Timmins and Wawa Area, Gold Projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:W47) is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation drilling program has now been completed on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV:LCE)(OTCQB:CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion

Mr. Tim Fernback, Company President and CEO comments "Now that our fall drilling program at our Clayton Valley Lithium Project has been successfully completed, we are eagerly awaiting the lithium assay results from the lab. One of the stated goals of the planned drilling program was to test the depth of the accumulated lithium brine and claystones on our property. With this knowledge, we can propose a significant follow-on exploration program that will work towards an eventual maiden resource calculation and NI# 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment. We remain very excited about this opportunity in Nevada for our company and shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Falco Horne 5 Project " or the " Project "). Following the completion of the public hearing process with the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (" BAPE "), Falco continues to file documentation and provide responses to the BAPE, in view of the completion of its report, which is due for submission to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks by December 26, 2024. Also, with the continued strength in gold and copper, Falco will work towards updating the 2021 Feasibility Study, which utilized a gold price of US$1,600 and a copper price of US$3.25lb, with targeted completion for H1-2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 9, 2024, World Copper has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for an updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Resource Estimate") for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Far Northern Resources September 2024 Quarterly Report

Related News

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024

Nickel Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Far Northern Resources September 2024 Quarterly Report

rare earth investing

Reconaissance Sampling Highlights Potential for Rare Earths and Scandium at Radium Hill

gold investing

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

×