Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile’s Coast Cordillera Belt


With assets located in a historic copper mining district in Chile that boasts high-grade mineralization and low-cost operations, Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES) is well-positioned to benefit from Chile’s globally significant copper sector.

The company holds 3,278 hectares across 21 secure mining claims within the Carrizal Alto mining district in the prolific Coastal Cordillera. The Carrizal property comprises two projects - Farellon and Perth - located in an area with a rich copper and gold production history.

Red Metal Resources' Chilean advantage

The Carrizal Alto district provides a favorable geographic position located at a low elevation of around 500 meters above sea level, reducing the logistical challenges often associated with exploration in higher-altitude regions. The district is also well-connected by infrastructure, including highways and proximity to major urban centers. Red Metal Resources' property is situated just 150 kilometers south of Copiapó, 25 kilometers from the coast, and only 20 kilometers west of the Pan-American Highway. This close access to infrastructure allows for easier transportation of equipment and supplies, as well as streamlined access to labor and other resources.

Company Highlights

  • Red Metal Resources holds 3,278 hectares across 21 secure mining claims within the Carrizal Alto mining district in the prolific Coastal Cordillera.
  • The company’s Carrizal property comprises two projects - Farellon and Perth - located in an area with a rich history of copper and gold production.
  • The Farellon project has over 9,000 metres of drilling, identifying 1.5 kilometres of mineralized strike length with potential for an additional 3.5 kilometres.
  • In 2022, a high-grade surface sample from Farellon returned 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 g/t gold.
  • Management and insiders control approximately 35 percent of the company’s shares, aligning their interests with investors.

Click here to connect with Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

copper stocks cse stocks cse:rmes copper investing Copper Investing
RMES:CC
Red Metal Resources
Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement ( the "Agreement") with Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Marketing services. The Agreement is for fourteen (14) months, commencing on September 3, 2024 at a cost of $86,400 plus GST. INN can be reached at info@investingnews.com or by phone at 604-688-8231; INN is located at 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1E4. INN currently holds no common shares. The Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for the services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining and processing activities on schedule with the current mine plan at its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining

Rimfire Pacific Mining


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Anax Completes $2.54M Strategic Placement

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise approximately $2.54 million (before costs) via the issue of 169,650,712 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) at an issue price of $0.015 per share (“Placement”).
Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Anax Metals Limited (‘ANX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ANX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

