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July 15, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike
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02 July
High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 June
High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTSAssay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisationMassive... Keep Reading...
08 August 2024
Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets
Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce interim results and modifications of its ongoing 2024 regional reconnaissance and exploration program. The program is designed to systematically evaluate the project’s potential for Cu-Ni mineralisation in an area outside the original and main Oval Prospect through the application of a suite of exploration... Keep Reading...
18h
Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold
(TheNewswire) Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance... Keep Reading...
19h
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation
DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation can be viewed on its website at... Keep Reading...
14 July
StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 July
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice
Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that 228,712 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") were issued today upon the exercise of: (a) 182,970 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and (b) 45,742 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each... Keep Reading...
14 July
Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks
Cascadia Minerals Ltd.("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution Quantum Magnetic Gradiometer Technology ("QMAGT") Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry geophysical survey at its 100%-owned road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project... Keep Reading...
13 July
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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