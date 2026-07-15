High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

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High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Azzuro Resources

High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project

Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTSAssay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisationMassive... Keep Reading...
Asian Battery Metals

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce interim results and modifications of its ongoing 2024 regional reconnaissance and exploration program. The program is designed to systematically evaluate the project’s potential for Cu-Ni mineralisation in an area outside the original and main Oval Prospect through the application of a suite of exploration... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

(TheNewswire) Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation can be viewed on its website at... Keep Reading...
StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that 228,712 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") were issued today upon the exercise of: (a) 182,970 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and (b) 45,742 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Minerals Ltd.("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution Quantum Magnetic Gradiometer Technology ("QMAGT") Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry geophysical survey at its 100%-owned road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project... Keep Reading...
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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