Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Technology NewsInvesting News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies is pleased to review the following Company highlights from 2022.

Technology Highlights

  • Commissioned the RecycLiCo Demonstration plant project, achieving successful processing of lithium-ion battery production scrap feedstock
  • Demonstration plant leach stage exceeded its design capacity, reaching 163% of the planned processing capacity of 500 kg/day of scrap feedstock
  • Scaled up demonstration plant testing demonstrated impressive leach extraction rates of over 99% for lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese
  • An independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) reported that RecycLiCo's methods have a lower environmental impact compared to other hydrometallurgical recycling and primary mine production
  • Achieved exceptional lithium recovery rates of over 99% from LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cathode material
  • Granted patents for lithium-ion battery recycling in Australia, China, and Canada in 2022
  • Received funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance program to support a feasibility study on removal of high concentrations of fluoride from black mass

Business Highlights

  • The Company received a range of production scrap and black mass feedstock from various sources to test in its hydrometallurgical process
  • Using this feedstock, the Company was able to produce high-quality battery material samples, such as lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, lithium sulfate, and cathode precursor materials for top-tier battery and cathode manufacturers, as well as lithium producers
  • C4V, an independent battery technology company, successfully used RecycLiCo's NMC811 cathode precursor material to assemble battery cells and validated the performance
  • Signed multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with undisclosed companies, under formal NDAs, to evaluate and develop strategic plans for commercial expansion
  • Cash on hand of approximately $20 million
  • Changed company name from American Manganese Inc. to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.
  • Increased business development presence and sponsorship at battery related events and conferences

RecycLiCo has made significant progress in 2022 with the successful establishment of its Demonstration plant project, providing a strong technical foundation for future expansion and accelerating towards commercial production. The company continues to expand its testing and optimization program to include a diverse range of battery waste feedstock, with the objective of showcasing its ability to produce high-purity cathode precursors and lithium chemicals at scale to potential strategic partners in the first quarter of 2023.

"The past year has been one of incredible growth and development for RecycLiCo, as we have made significant strides in establishing potential business partnerships and crafting effective commercial strategies," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo. "I am incredibly proud of our team, who have shown remarkable resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Their hard work and innovative thinking have allowed us to continue pushing forward and making progress on multiple fronts, even in the midst of a challenging year. We are excited for what the future holds as we continue to build next-generation recycling solutions for lithium-ion battery waste."

As the year draws to an end, we would be remiss if we did not mention the passing of Larry W. Reaugh. Larry was a visionary leader and a driving force behind the success of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. He is deeply missed by all, but the Company will continue to carry on his legacy and work towards the future he envisioned.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. 


Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsTSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to highlight the Company's advanced battery recycling and upcycling process's potential ability to produce less carbon-dioxide ("CO2") equivalent emissions than traditional extraction methods (i.e. mining and refining), when producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). The findings were reported in the life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

Minviro estimates that for every kilogram of LHM being produced, the RecycLiCo process would potentially release 3.3 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions whereas traditional mining and refining would release an estimated 12.7 kg of CO2 emissions, based on industry averages. This means that on average, for every 100,000 new electric vehicle battery packs produced using LHM from the RecycLiCo process, potentially 40,570 tonnes (roughly the weight of 300 blue whales) of CO2 equivalent emissions may be avoided.1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the eighth and final round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005367/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Private Placement and Increase in Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Private Placement and Increase in Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 40,520,497 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,215,615. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable for five years at $0.05. The Company will also be increasing the size of the previously announced flow-through financing.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "We are pleased to have new and existing investors participate in this financing which allows the Company to further important value-generating studies on the La Loutre natural flake graphite project as it progresses the studies needed for its Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). I am also pleased that management insiders represent over 10% of the placement, which demonstrates our team's continued commitment to advancing Lomiko as a people-first, critical minerals company and operator of choice in Quebec."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced commitment to strengthen and broaden the experience of its board as it progresses to a new development stage, Lake is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ana Gomez Chapman to its Board, effective January 1, 2023.

Ms. Chapman is a financial services executive and board director with over 25 years of investment management, capital markets and business leadership experience. She has worked and lived across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Ms. Chapman previously served on the Board of Directors of MP materials, a US-based sustainable rare earth production and refining company where she steered the company through an operational turn-around that led to a New York Stock Exchange listing. She has also served on the Advisory Board of investment software company Backstop Solutions Group.

Ms. Chapman is a capital markets expert who has held senior roles at institutional investment firms including Hamilton Lane, where she currently serves as a Managing Director. She previously was Senior Relationship Manager and Alternatives Lead at Allianz Global Investors, President of JHL Capital Group LLC, and Vice President at Goldman Sachs in their Latin American, Asian and US equities businesses.

Ms. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Chapman's appointment follows the board appointments of Mr. Howard Atkins and Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn, announced earlier this week.

"This is another important appointment as Lake builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward execution on the Kachi project," said Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said.

"Our Board continues to focus on Board refreshment to ensure it has the right individuals to fulfil its key responsibilities of strategic oversight, succession planning, ESG and risk oversight," said Mr. David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

"Ms. Chapman's knowledge of critical minerals supply chains, her contacts in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, and her capital markets expertise is a significant enhancement to our board," added Mr. Dickson.

Mr. David Dickson assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Ms. Chapman will be issued 238,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (1 January 2024). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Ms. Chapman was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

~Montfort shareholders approved two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

~Montfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Preferred Shareholders of record on December 21st ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Share (each, a "Preferred Share"), payable on December 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 . The Company's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

GL​1 Delivers Transformative 50.7 Mt Lithium Resource Base

A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling

Gold Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

×