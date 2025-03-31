Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the commencement of drilling at the Cumberland gold camp drill target. This builds upon the integration of the VRIFY AI targeting and ranking process with RUA's extensive geological database, as well as the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield - an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill assay results from three new drill holes at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337 (see Radisson News Release dated December 16, 2024; Figure 1). OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. It intersected 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

Effective immediately, Green River Gold Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brightstar Resources
