Recipe for Bonding: Paid Leave Gives New Dad Needed Time

When Todd Gillenwater and his wife adopted two children from Bulgaria, there was a lot to learn - from the kids' favorite foods to how to help them acclimate to life in the U.S

Thanks to Medtronic paid leave benefits, Gillenwater could take 12 weeks away from work to learn those details and bond with Ani, 4, and Plamen, 8. He even learned to cook their favorite dishes, including tarator, a cold cucumber soup, and moussaka, a Bulgarian casserole made from potatoes and ground beef.

"I think I've been doing OK," joked Gillenwater, a senior government affairs program director. "Actually, I think I've been doing better than OK on the food front."

The gift of time

Last year, Medtronic enhanced its parental leave benefits for U.S. employees, including offering up to 24 weeks paid leave for birthing mothers. Non-birthing parents, like Gillenwater, who adopt or add a child through surrogacy can get up to 12 total weeks of paid leave.

Todd said the time away from work has "meant the world" to his family as everyone got acclimated to the new living situation - and to each other.

"I don't know how we would have done it without that," Gillenwater said of the policy.

Part of Gillenwater's leave was covered by Medtronic global family care leave, which is available to all eligible employees globally and provides up to six weeks paid leave for a variety of reasons.

"We want to support employees at every career and life stage," said Vice President of Global Benefits and Payroll Denise King. "In addition to supporting new parents taking time away, we're equally committed to supporting employees who need to step away to care for an aging parent."

Intentions and serendipity

The Gillenwaters have been married for 29 years. The couple always knew they'd like to adopt children and about eight years ago, they started the laborious journey of background checks, meetings with social workers, and mountains of paperwork. The financial lift of adopting children was lessened thanks to adoption reimbursement offered by Medtronic in the U.S. The policy also helps with donor and surrogacy costs as employees grow their family.

When the couple finally received a call from the adoption agency in May 2022 that a pair of siblings in Bulgaria was up for international adoption, they reviewed the documents and a few photos of Ani and Plamen - it was love at first sight.

"It was a relief knowing the company was providing that time off and again, really putting the Mission into action," Gillenwater said.

Now at home for six months, Gillenwater said the foursome is finding their groove of doing "regular family things."

Plamen plays soccer and Ani always comes home from preschool with dirty knees from playing in the sandbox. The kids do homework, and practice English together, and Gillenwater toils in the kitchen perfecting one Bulgarian dish after the next for his family.

Gillenwater said he's "very much looking forward to Father's Day" on June 18 - his very first.

Support in moments that matter

  • Family Care Leave (Global): Up to six weeks paid leave every 24 months. This can be used for things such as caring for a family member with a serious health condition, or bonding with a new child.
  • Enhanced Parental Leave (U.S.): The Medtronic enhanced parental leave provides up to 24 weeks paid leave (previously 14-16 weeks) for birthing mothers. Non-birthing parents and employees who adopt or add a child through surrogacy can get up to 12 total weeks of paid leave. (Includes time via Family Care Leave)
  • Adoption (U.S.): Medtronic offers reimbursement for adoption, surrogacy and third-party reproduction expenses. Up to 12 weeks paid leave for bonding (via Family Care Leave and Enhanced Parental Leave)
  • Fertility (U.S.): Allows employees enrolled in a U.S. Medtronic medical plan to receive three fertility cycles, including medication, nutrition, mental health support, and 24/7 virtual care during that process. Family Care Leave allows for six weeks at 100% pay for miscarriage or pregnancy loss.

Learn more about Medtronic here.

Medtronic, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

Medtronic employee Todd Gillenwater, center, used paid leave benefits from Medtronic following the adoption of his children, Ani and Plamen. He said the time away from work to bond with his kids has "meant the world."

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

medical office room

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2023)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$18.2 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.4 billion in 2022. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Salix to Present Data from XIFAXAN Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress 2023

Three XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) Research Posters to Be Featured

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023. XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data was selected for inclusion in the Cirrhosis and its complication's session. EASL Congress 2023 will be held virtually and in-person in Vienna, Austria, from June 21-24, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Everstream Analytics & Medtronic Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Medtronic

Everstream Analytics and Medtronic have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award. The award recognizes Everstream's UFLPA Risk Solution created to help companies uncover risk and demonstrate compliance with current and emerging forced labor requirements such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic to present new data on its intelligent dosing platforms at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83 rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego on Jun. 23-26, 2023 . During the conference, Medtronic will present new data and clinical outcomes across a broad population of patients from its newly FDA-approved MiniMed™ 780G system with Guardian™ 4 sensor — which began shipping in the U.S. earlier this month — as well as their Extended Infusion Set and InPen™ smart insulin pen.

Medtronic will showcase its most advanced diabetes technology, including next-generation sensors, intelligent dosing systems and automated insulin delivery systems, such as the MiniMed™ 780G system, which the recent ADAPT clinical study * has shown can achieve better outcomes than multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM) alone.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Glen Eagle Resources Announces Nomination of Additional Director to the Board in Connection with Its Upcoming AGM

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Company has nominated Mr. Michel Serres for election to the Corporation's board of directors in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting (" AGM "), to be held on June 22, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Groundbreaking Mass Spectrometer to Revolutionize Biological Discovery

Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer combines high resolution and speed to accelerate the discovery of new proteins and advance precision medicine

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer , one of the most significant advancements in mass spectrometry in 15 years. The new Astral analyzer combines fast throughput, high sensitivity and deep proteome coverage to allow researchers worldwide to uncover proteins that previously evaded detection and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently than ever. Researchers can use this information to identify new clinical biomarkers, reveal diseases earlier and develop new interventions for everything from cardiovascular disease to cancer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Hertz Lithium Inc. 6APR2025 Warrants

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports May 2023 Performance Figures

×