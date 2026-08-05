Realbotix to Release its Q3-2026 Financial Results on August 12, 2026

Realbotix to Release its Q3-2026 Financial Results on August 12, 2026

Join Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix, for a webinar update on Realbotix interim Q3-2026 financial results.

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, is pleased to share that it will release its interim financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q3-2026") on August 12, 2026.

An investor webinar hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q3-2026 financial results starting at 3:00 pm ET on August 12, 2026.

Date: August 12, 2026.
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TP1gCaqCRR-oaaI1BpBeKg

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

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