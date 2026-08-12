Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Q3-2026

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, reports its interim financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q3-2026"). All dollar figures are reported in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.
Realbotix Corp. is a holding company with two independently operated subsidiaries, Realbotix LLC and Intima LLC. While both leverage embedded AI and robotics, they offer distinct end products to different customer bases. Each maintains its own management, personnel, payroll, facilities, manufacturing operations, product development, and go-to-market strategies.
Q3-2026 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Realbotix Corp., the parent company, reports consolidated revenue from its two subsidiaries. Realbotix LLC has historically accounted for less than 5% of overall revenue and 65% of overall operating costs. As this subsidiary continues to invest in growth and R&D, its revenues and operating costs are expected to increase. As described below, this subsidiary is the subject of a reverse takeover transaction.
- For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, the Company generated revenue of $354,000 and $932,000, respectively, compared with $595,000 and $2,138,000 in the corresponding periods of the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the Company's planned repositioning of its Intima LLC business while allocating resources to the continued development of Realbotix LLC. Additional factors contributing to the decrease in revenue include:
- Revenue from Intima LLC for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $222,000 and $746,000, respectively, compared with $595,000 and $2,138,000 in the corresponding periods of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the fulfilment of a backlog of historical orders in the comparative periods. Current-period revenue is more reflective of ongoing demand as the business continues to rebuild market share and launch new product offerings.
- Revenue from Realbotix LLC for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $132,000 and $184,000, respectively, compared with $nil in the corresponding periods of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to robot deliveries completed during the period and revenue generated from event-related support services.
- From a consolidated view, the disposition of crypto-staking operations and the continued wind-down of ancillary crypto-related activities reduced revenue contributions from the Company's operations during the current periods.
- The Company also continues to streamline and reposition its legacy product offerings as it reallocates resources toward its artificial intelligence and robotics strategy.
- Gross margins for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, were 24.4% and 21.0%, respectively. This compares to the prior year three and nine months of 37.1% and 43.5%. Gross margin for the quarter was impacted by manufacturing scale-up costs and initial deployment economics associated with robotic sales, coupled with a one-time accounting adjustment of overhead expenses in cost of sales also not present in the prior year's figures.
- Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, were $1,821,000 and $5,330,000, respectively. This compares to the prior year three and nine months of $1,318,000 and $4,585,000, respectively. The increase is from the Company scaling its hiring to focus on humanoid robotics and AI product lines and division and to the build out of its manufacturing capacity.
- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, was $(1,695,000) and $(2,544,000), respectively. This is related to the prior year three and nine months of $12,000 and $(3,928,000). This is driven by a one-time gain from debt repayment, one-time gain on sale of intangible assets (the Tokens.com domain), and no further revaluation impacts on crypto assets, offsetting gross margin performance and the increase in operating expenses.
Realbotix LLC Update
"Realbotix LLC has substantial momentum as we move from demos to deployment," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This includes deployments with a large telecom enterprise, projects in seniors' residences, a deployment in education, and a deployment with a major television show. In addition, year-to-date we've made significant progress strengthening our team with exceptional new talent hired to meet demand for our AI interface layer of embodied robotics. Reported revenues this period do not capture this progress; however, we are positioning ourselves to meet the growing demand for our products at scale."
Management believes Realbotix LLC's strategic advantage lies in the human interface layer of robotics and AI - supported by proprietary technology, patents, and years of specialized development in realistic human interaction systems. As part of the next phase, Realbotix LLC will be launching a new robot line, tentatively called Echo Generation One, with a direct-to-consumer focus.
"Realbotix LLC is at a pivotal juncture," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We have spent the last two years demonstrating our robotics and AI products. We have successfully deployed them across multiple industries and shown that lifelike robots have a meaningful role to play in various service-sector applications. These projects, designed to establish and validate our products, have consumed resources and relied on more customized builds. We have relocated to new facilities in Nevada with the capacity to scale production. Our next step is to unveil our new robotic line in 2026—tentatively named Echo Generation 1 by Realbotix—featuring new pricing and a direct-to-buyer, online-only model. This model will enable purchases to be made instantly via a deposit that reserves a buyer's place in line. The new robot line will include some previous characters while introducing new ones. Our marketing plan aims to make this line more affordable and more easily manufacturable as we move into production at scale in 2027. In addition, Realbotix LLC plans to launch a line of situational AI avatar products as a springboard into our robot lineup."
Reflecting growing customer demand and deployment activity across enterprise and consumer markets, Realbotix LLC has expanded its robotics AI and engineering team from 8 employees in the same period last year to over 20 full-time equivalents currently.
Intima LLC Update
The quarter represented an important milestone in the execution of the Company's commercial turnaround strategy. During the quarter, the Company continued to execute on its commercial transformation, substantially reducing its AI robot order backlog while delivering strong top-line growth. Beyond financial performance, management continued strengthening the commercial foundation of the business through improvements to customer trust, brand visibility, and ecommerce readiness, positioning the Company to support future customer acquisition and conversion as new products are introduced. The Company also advanced preparations for a series of premium product launches.
The company launched the Xmode beta, the AI embodiment platform that connects conversational AI with physical experiences across intimacy, wellness, and relationship skill-building. Early customer feedback has provided valuable strategic insight that is shaping our long-term product roadmap. While customer feedback reinforced the need for continued software refinement, it also validated management's view that the Company's long-term competitive advantage is not in building standalone AI companion applications, but in providing the infrastructure that enables AI to exist reliably in the physical world. With nearly three decades of expertise in premium hardware design, manufacturing, and human interaction, management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to become the infrastructure layer-or the "rails" for embodied AI experiences. This strategic direction is already generating interest from third-party AI platform providers seeking hardware integration partnerships and is expected to shape future product development and commercialization efforts. Combined with the Company's ongoing Shopify migration, ecommerce modernization, manufacturing systems upgrades, curated affiliate relaunch, and expanded distribution initiatives, management believes these investments establish a stronger foundation for scalable growth and long-term shareholder value.
"The most important thing we learned this quarter wasn't just that demand for embodied AI exists-it was where we create differentiated value," said Sue Ennis, President of Intima LLC. "Our opportunity is not to become another AI application; it's to build the infrastructure that connects AI to the physical world. At the same time, we're transforming a 30-year-old brand by institutionalizing and professionalizing the business-building the systems, processes, and commercial foundation needed to scale. As the embodied AI market develops, we believe this positions the Company to become the trusted infrastructure platform for AI experiences."
Market
Today, the humanoid robotics market remains nascent, with roughly 13,000 robots sold globally in 2025. One China-based company accounted for approximately 40% of that volume, primarily through lower-cost novelty-oriented robots.
In parallel, Intima operates within the rapidly expanding global AI companion market, which is projected to grow from approximately $501 billion in 2026 to $972 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 36.6% 1 .
Towards the back half of 2026, the overall market has recently expanded significantly—nearly doubling in scale in key segments—driven in part by UBTech's highly realistic, lifelike humanoid platforms, which share similar form factors and appearance characteristics with the systems Realbotix designs and deploys. It has been reported that UBTech sold over 13,000 lifelike humanoid robots within a 10-day period, primarily in Asia 2 .
Recent U.S. administration rules, including FCC restrictions on new foreign-produced advanced robotic devices (humanoid and quadruped robots), effectively prohibit the importation and sale of these competing Chinese platforms in the United States. As a result, Realbotix stands as one of the few companies that designs and builds lifelike humanoid robots domestically in the U.S.
Realbotix differentiates from its peers through its emphasis on emotionally intelligent, human-like interaction tailored to social and commercial use cases, including deployments for workforce and visitor engagement. To build its market, the Company focuses on real-world demonstrations in its targeted verticals. This activity is translating into commercial deployments.
Onconetix Merger Update
The Company has entered into a previously announced transaction to list Realbotix LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, on the Nasdaq Capital Market via a reverse takeover transaction with Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) ("ONCO"). Completion of this transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
This is an all-share transaction in which Realbotix will receive back common shares in ONCO and retain majority ownership through the common shares. No action is required on the part of Realbotix shareholders.
Management believes the proposed Nasdaq listing would provide enhanced access to institutional investors, improve liquidity and capital markets visibility, and better align the Company with global AI and robotics comparables as it advances from early-stage demonstrations toward broader commercial deployment.
Q3-2026 Results Webinar
An investor webinar hosted by Company management on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company's Q3-2026 financial results starting at 3:00 pm ET on August 12, 2026.
Call Information
Date: August 12, 2026.
Time: 3:00 pm ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TP1gCaqCRR-oaaI1BpBeKg#/registration
To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.
About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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1 AI companion market size, future trend 2035 . AI Companion Market Size, Future Trend 2035. (n.d.). https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/ai-companion-market-117494
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2 UBTech U1 humanoids set for September deliveries . Humanoid.guide. (2026, August 3). https://humanoid.guide/ubtech-lines-up-september-deliveries-for-u1-home-humanoids/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812607590/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490