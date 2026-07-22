Realbotix Corp. Provides Corporate Structure and Operations Update

Commercial robotics and online consumer businesses maintain separate management, personnel, operations and product strategies
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company") provides an overview of its corporate and operating structure.
Realbotix Corp. is a holding company with two separately operated businesses: Realbotix LLC, which focuses on AI-powered humanoid robotics for commercial service sector applications, and Intima LLC, which focuses on direct-to-consumer products. Realbotix LLC and Intima LLC have different product offerings with no crossover. As a holding company, Realbotix Corp. does not in itself have business operations but is responsible for managing capital markets, shareholders, listing requirements and accounting needs. The two subsidiaries maintain their own management, personnel, payroll, facilities, manufacturing operations, product development, and market strategies.
"Realbotix LLC, our commercial robotics team, is solely focused on developing AI-powered humanoid systems that support practical applications in education, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, customer service and wellness," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Realbotix LLC and Intima LLC are separate legal entities with different leadership, staff, and products. This update is intended to give customers, partners and shareholders a clear understanding of how each business operates."
Realbotix LLC: Commercial Robotics and Embodied AI
Realbotix LLC is a commercial and enterprise robotics business. It develops and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots and embodied AI systems for applications including education, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, customer service, and wellness.
Realbotix LLC operates through its own leadership and dedicated team. Andrew Kiguel leads its operations, and the business has approximately 25 employees, all recruited in the last two years, focused exclusively on commercial robotics and AI applications. Its team operates from its own facility using dedicated manufacturing and product development processes.
Realbotix LLC does not design, manufacture or sell adult products. No Intima LLC or RealDoll employees, contractors, products, inventory, blueprints or technology are involved in Realbotix LLC's design, engineering, manufacturing, deployment or customer support. All education, healthcare, wellness, and enterprise initiatives are conducted exclusively through Realbotix LLC.
Under a transaction announced February 10, 2026, with Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO), Onconetix would merge with Realbotix LLC through an all-stock share exchange. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. The intent of this transaction is that Realbotix LLC and Intima LLC will each operate as their own public company listing and lead to each having independent ownership in the public markets. Further details can be found in a press release dated May 19, 2026.
Intima LLC: Online Direct-to-Consumer Business
Intima LLC is an online direct-to-consumer business that manufactures products and AI for the adult wellness and companionship market. Intima LLC is led by Sue Ennis, who determines the strategy and direction of the business, and manages day-to-day operations. Intima maintains its own employees, facility, manufacturing operations, and product portfolio, including an 86% ownership of RealDoll, which has existed for over 25 years.
Separate Operations and Customer Engagement
Realbotix LLC and Intima LLC are different legal entities that are independently operated. The two entities do not share employees, products, inventory, manufacturing resources, or technology.
Customers and partners engaging with Realbotix LLC work exclusively with its commercial robotics team and products. Realbotix LLC is focused on advancing humanoid robotics and embodied AI systems designed to support human interaction in healthcare, education, hospitality, and other service sector applications.
Inaccurate Media Reporting
Realbotix has retained legal counsel to address some recent inaccurate and misleading media reports regarding our company and its operations. The Company will pursue all available legal remedies, including prosecution where appropriate, against any media outlet or individual that continues to publish false or defamatory information about Realbotix Corp, Realbotix LLC, Intima, or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries.
"There have been several media outlets reporting false information that misrepresent our mission, technology, and products, causing unnecessary confusion," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Realbotix and its subsidiaries remain focused on delivering innovative, ethical, and compliant robotic and AI solutions, and we encourage media outlets to contact us directly for verified information. We value responsible journalism and invite legitimate inquiries as we continue to advance our technology."
About Realbotix Corp.
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based holding company that focuses on humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information visit www.realbotix.ai .
Stay updated by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722562302/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490