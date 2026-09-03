Realbotix and European Telecom Company Launch Pilot to Expand Robot Capabilities in Live Presentations and Events

Realbotix and European Telecom Company Launch Pilot to Expand Robot Capabilities in Live Presentations and Events

Realbotix partners with a Leading European telecommunications company on pilot program to broaden robotic deployments.

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, today announced a pilot with a leading European telecommunications company to put its humanoid robots in front of live audiences.

The program will test how Realbotix robots can deliver presentations, support events, and hold interactive conversations in real social settings — not only one-on-one exchanges, but rooms full of people. The aim is to make humanoid robots more practical as presenters, hosts, and brand ambassadors in dynamic, audience-facing environments.

Possible roles include corporate event hosting, live product demonstrations, customer engagement, education and training support, hospitality and retail assistance, public information services, reception and concierge functions, and guided visitor experiences.

"Enterprises already use our robots to talk with people. This pilot seeks to answer the question: can a humanoid hold the room?" said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are extending our platform beyond conversational interaction into live presentations, demonstrations, event support, and other customer-facing experiences."

The pilot also tests how the Realbotix platform can be configured to a partner's workflows. By making presentation and interaction capabilities more adaptable, the Company aims to support repeatable, scalable, and customized enterprise deployments.

The collaboration reflects a shared interest in practical, real-world uses for humanoid robotics in communication-heavy settings and creates additional enterprise applications. Realbotix continues to work with global technology partners to expand the environments in which humanoid robots can deliver presence, not just conversation — across enterprise, communications, education, events, and live engagement.

About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram , and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

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