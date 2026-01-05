Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on February 5, 2026

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comrealmatters2026.

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that registered shareholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy accompanying their Notice of Meeting to log on to the Meeting as a "Shareholder". Duly appointed proxyholders will need the Appointee Name and 8-character Appointee Identification Number to log on to the Meeting as a "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders, as applicable, will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Shareholder Meetings tab in the News and Events section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

The Meeting webcast will be archived and a transcript of the meeting will be available in the Shareholder Meetings tab in the News & Events section of our website following the meeting.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930


