Real Matters Announces Election of Directors

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced that all of the nominees listed in Real Matters' management information circular dated December 15, 2025, were elected as directors of Real Matters. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Real Matters' Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are set out below:

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Real Matters:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against
Kay Brekken 49,902,938 99.94%
 28,583 0.06%
Garry Foster 49,813,174 99.76%
 118,347 0.24%
Brian Lang 49,883,883 99.90%
 47,638 0.10%
Karen Martin 49,902,269 99.94%
 29,252 0.06%
Peter Vukanovich 47,450,211 95.03%
 2,481,310 4.97%
John Walsh 49,904,475 99.95%
 27,046 0.05%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published on www.realmatters.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

For more information:
Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930


