RBC issues C$500-million Indigenous Bond to finance Indigenous communities and businesses

New offering reflects RBC's efforts to help drive inclusive economic prosperity, create positive social change and advance reconciliation
Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") announced today the issuance of its C$500-million four-year callable (4NC3) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Indigenous Bond, with proceeds intended to be allocated to loans supporting Indigenous communities and businesses across Canada.
"This social bond supports economic opportunities that matter to Indigenous communities," said Sarah Thompson, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, RBC Capital Markets. "Investor demand demonstrates the potential to scale this type of financing structure over time, enabling sustainable finance to help advance economic reconciliation."
RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole bookrunner and lead agent, and Cedar Leaf Capital, Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer, as co-lead agent. The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2026.
Aligning with global sustainable finance guidelines
The bond is issued pursuant to RBC's Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework")1, which provides the basis for RBC's issuance of Green, Social, and Sustainability Bonds. The Framework defines Eligible use-of-proceeds Categories across green and social themes, including Affordable Basic Infrastructure, Access to Essential Services, Affordable Housing, Socioeconomic Advancement and Empowerment and Employment Generation. The Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's ("ICMA") Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines, and has received a Second Party Opinion from S&P Global Ratings.
Supporting Indigenous communities through strategic partnerships
"RBC has been working with Indigenous communities for decades to foster long-term relationships rooted in reconciliation," said Brittanee Laverdure, Director, Truth and Reconciliation Office, RBC Origins. "This issuance demonstrates our commitment to advancing economic inclusion for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and businesses, helping to create lasting economic opportunities."
In collaboration with RBC Origins and its Truth and Reconciliation Office, RBC's approach to help create positive social change is grounded in both market opportunity and Indigenous community needs, reflecting the bank's broader Reconciliation Action Plan.
RBC Capital Markets' Indigenous Advisory & Finance Practice, established earlier this year, provides specialized advisory, financing and capacity-building support for Indigenous-owned major projects across Canada. This comes at a pivotal moment – with many major projects running through or near Indigenous territories, Indigenous partnership has become increasingly important to the country's nation-building efforts. Governments, businesses and Indigenous communities are recognizing the value of this partnership, which can strengthen investor confidence across the country2.
For more information on RBC's reconciliation efforts and Indigenous initiatives, please visit: rbc.com/indigenous/.
Caution regarding forward-looking statements and important notice regarding this press release
The information in this press release is provided for information purposes only. This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws. Information on this press release is or may be based on assumptions, estimates and judgements. For cautionary statements relating to the information on this press release, refer to the "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" and the "Important notice regarding this document" appendices in our latest Sustainability Report, available at www.rbc.com/sustainabilityreporting. Except as required by law, none of RBC nor any of its affiliates undertake to update any information in this webpage. The content of any websites referred to in this press release including via website link, and any other websites they refer to are not incorporated by reference in, and do not form part of, this press release.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For more information, please contact:
Maggie Cheung, RBC Capital Markets, maggiepc.cheung@rbccm.com
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1 Refer to the Framework for more details, including definitions for the capitalized terms related to the Framework.
2 Refer to RBC Thought Leadership: "Closing Canada's Indigenous Investment Gap: The $51 billion nation-building opportunity"
SOURCE RBC Capital Markets
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