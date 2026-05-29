RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces May 2026 cash distributions for ETF Series of RBC Funds

 RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced May 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of ETF Series of RBC Funds, as follows:

RBC

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CUSIP

RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RCEI

$0.064

74935U108

Unitholders of record on June 5, 2026, will receive distributions payable on June 12, 2026.

For further information regarding ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable ETF Facts or prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $795 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/29/c3278.html

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