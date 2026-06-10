RBC Capital Markets Becomes the First Canadian Bank Registered to Trade Korean Won Directly in Korea's Onshore Market

Milestone registration expands RBC's global Foreign Exchange (FX) capabilities, delivering simpler, more competitive currency execution for international investors in one of Asia's most active bond markets

RBC Capital Markets has become the first Canadian bank to be granted permission by the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance to trade Korean Won (KRW) directly in Korea's onshore market as a Registered Foreign Institution (RFI). This registration marks a significant milestone for global investors who require efficient, cost-effective access to Korean currency markets, enabling them to execute KRW transactions through a single trusted relationship rather than navigating complex multi-institution workflows.

RBC

"We've long believed that our clients deserve seamless access to every market that matters to them, and Korea's markets present a significant opportunity," said Haider Ali, Global Head of FX Trading, RBC Capital Markets. "This reflects our strategic commitment to emerging market expansion, with Asia-Pacific and KRW capabilities serving as a key pillar of our growth. It's the result of years of coordinated global efforts and demonstrates our genuine commitment to making international investing better for our clients."

What this means for clients going forward
Korea's bond market is one of the largest and most actively traded in Asia, yet access to onshore KRW has historically required international investors to work with multiple local intermediaries, adding additional complexity. By securing RFI status, RBC Capital Markets clients can now execute KRW transactions directly onshore, resulting in a more seamless experience and competitive pricing at every step.

This is part of RBC Capital Markets' broader strategic commitment to emerging market FX expansion. As institutional, corporate, and commercial investors continue to diversify into Asian fixed income markets, having a partner who can execute onshore across currencies is increasingly important. RBC's global platform is purpose-built to meet that need – executing seamlessly across products and regions, with the scale and infrastructure to back it up.

RBC Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Capabilities
RBC Capital Markets provides institutional, corporate, and commercial clients with comprehensive foreign exchange solutions across global markets. Our FX platform combines global market access with specialist advisory, integrated research, and digital execution infrastructure – giving clients a real edge at every stage of execution. From strategic hedging to seamless multi-currency workflows, we deliver tailored solutions that simplify complexity and keep pace with our clients' ambitions. Find out more at our FX Hub.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Capital Markets
The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool.

RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com.

RBC Capital Markets contact:
Emily Burnham, emily.burnham@rbccm.com

SOURCE RBC Capital Markets

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/10/c2592.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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