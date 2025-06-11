Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Rapid Critical Metals Limited ('Rapid' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that is increasing its land holding adjacent to the high-grade Webbs Silver Project 1 ,2 (Webbs Project or Project) with Exploration Licence Application 6911, an exciting land package to complement its new silver acquisitions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Increase in Rapid’s land holdings by 26 x adjacent to the high grade Webbs Project, when granted;
- Secures the silver corridor between Rapid and ASX-listed Lode Resources;
- Maximising Rapid’s opportunity to find blind parallel lodes to increase the Webbs resource;2,3
- ELA 6911 covers over 20km of the highly prospective4 Mole River Granite and its immediate periphery; and
- Micro Gravity commencing in mid-June 2025 on the southern end of the Webbs' deposit to define the ore body signature to help interpret further blind parallel structures and identify further targets for new discoveries.
Figure 1: New ELA 6911 showing proximity to the Webbs Silver, Webbs Consols, and Taronga Tin deposits: Mole River Granite shown as orange stipple.
Figure 2: New ELA 6911 in yellow showing Webbs Silver in green; competitor tenements; and potential silver trends in light blue.
Commenting on the acquisition of this large new land holding, Rapid Critical Metals’ Managing Director, Martin Holland, said:
“It’s exciting to see the new proposed managing director, Byron Miles, adding value to Rapid even before the transaction has completed. This new land holding fits perfectly with our priorities of expanding the JORC resources of Webbs and finding new discoveries in the district”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
RLL:AU
The Conversation (0)
4h
Trading Halt
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Trading Halt
09 June
Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?
Silver Outlook
Table of Contents
Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2025
Silver Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2025
The silver price reached highs not seen since 2012 this past year, supported by an ongoing deficit and increasing interest from investors as geopolitical concerns prompted safe-haven buying.
The white metal reached its highest point for the year in October, breaking through US$34 per ounce on the back of a shifting post-pandemic landscape and geopolitical tensions. However, Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election just a few weeks later buoyed bond yields and the US dollar while weighing on silver and gold.
What will 2025 hold for silver? As the new year approaches, investors are closely watching how Trump's policies and actions could impact the precious metal, along with supply and demand trends in the space.
Here's what experts see coming for silver in 2025.
How will Trump's presidency impact silver?
As Trump's inauguration approaches, speculation is rife about how he could affect the resource industry.
The president-elect ran on a policy of “drill, baby, drill," and while his focus was largely on oil and gas companies, mining sector participants have taken it as a positive sign for exploration and development.
Trump's promise to reduce permitting timelines for anyone making an investment of US$1 billion or more in the US has excited sector members, and could end up being a boon to silver companies in the country.
However, part of the help Trump has promised to mining companies comes from reneging on environmental commitments, including the Paris Agreement. This could end up weighing on silver.
Current President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and deductions for solar projects, and there's some concern that the incoming administration and the new Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could impose reversals or have the entire act gutted, hurting the solar market.
However, Peter Krauth, author of "The Great Silver Bull" and editor of the Silver Stock Investor, told the Investing News Network (INN) that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Musk could end up keeping solar safe.
“Tesla bought SolarCity, which became Tesla Energy. They are an important provider of solar panels. Again, Musk’s new role heading DOGE and obvious close connection to Trump just might help mitigate risks to Tesla and its solar panel/power storage business. If that happens, in whatever form it may take, it could shelter solar panel production and sales in the US to a considerable degree,” Krauth explained via email.
He also noted that Trump's presidency isn't without risks and that much uncertainty still remains.
Mind Money CEO Julia Khandoshko also isn't worried about solar demand in the US.
“Rolling back ESG policies and returning to carbon-based technologies could slow the green energy transition in the US. However, Europe and China, the main drivers of the green transition, remain committed to clean energy, which increases silver demand. Thus, global trends will continue to support silver use in renewable energy technologies,” she told INN.
Silver deficit expected to continue
Industrial segments have been critical for silver demand in recent years.
As of November, the Silver Institute was forecasting total industrial demand of 702 million ounces of silver for 2024, an increase of 7 percent over the 655 million ounces recorded in 2023.
The institute attributes much of this increase to energy transition sectors, highlighting photovoltaics in particular.
However, these gains are coming alongside flat mine production, which is expected to grow only 1 percent to 837 million ounces during 2024. Once factored in, secondary supply from recycling pushes total supply of silver to 1.03 billion ounces for the year, a considerable gap from the 1.21 billion ounces of total demand.
Both Krauth and Khandoshko think the gap between silver supply and demand will continue.
Krauth suggested that companies have been dipping into aboveground inventories to narrow the gap, which has helped to keep the price of silver from exploding over the past year. "That supply is quickly drying up, so I expect to see renewed upward price pressure since silver miners are unable to grow output," he told INN.
Khandoshko expressed a similar sentiment, saying demand is likely to keep outpacing supply.
However, she also sees geopolitics and a global macroeconomic situation that could constrain both demand and supply growth in 2025. For example, economic difficulties in Europe and China could slow energy transition demand.
"The problem is that silver production is mainly concentrated in geopolitically challenging areas, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, where securing funding for supply expansion is quite difficult" — Julia Khandoshko, Mind Money
When it comes to supply, Khandoshko told INN that she sees a different scenario.
“The problem is that silver production is mainly concentrated in geopolitically challenging areas, such as Russia and Kazakhstan, where securing funding for supply expansion is quite difficult," she explained.
"These factors limit silver’s growth potential compared to gold, which in turn benefits from its role as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty."
Silver M&A set to heat up in 2025
As silver supply becomes increasingly stressed, experts are eyeing projects that are ramping up.
Krauth highlighted Aya Gold and Silver’s (TSX:AYA:OTCQX:AYASF) Zgounder mine expansion. Its first pour was at the end of November, and it is expected to ramp up to full annual output of 8 million ounces in 2025.
Endeavour Silver’s (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) Terronera mine is also nearing completion. Once complete, the operation is expected to produce 15.5 million silver equivalent ounces per year.
For its part, Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE,NYSE:SKE) is working to develop its Eskay Creek project. It is set to come online in 2027, and is expected to bring 9.5 million ounces of silver per year to market in its first five years.
Krauth said a rising silver price is likely good news for mergers and acquisitions in 2025.
“Higher prices, since they translate into higher share prices, meaning acquirers can use their more valuable shares as a currency to acquire others … I think 2024 will bring deals between mid-tiers and between juniors," he said.
Krauth added, "The truth is that many mid-tier producers have not been spending on exploration. Something has to give, so I think we’ll see this space heat up."
Investor takeaway
Khandoshko and Krauth have similar silver outlooks for 2025, suggesting a possible pullback.
“Due to supply shortages and increasing demand in the coming months, silver is expected to reach US$35. After this, a slight pullback to US$30 would be possible,” Khandoshko said.
However, after that happens she projects another rise, with silver potentially passing US$50.
Krauth was looking for silver to reach US$35 in 2024, which happened in Q4. Looking forward to 2025, he thinks the white metal will revisit that level in the first quarter, with US$40 or more possible later in the year.
However, he suggested that investors should be cautious of wider economic trends affecting silver.
“There is a serious risk of significant correction in the broader markets and of a recession. A broad market selloff could bleed into silver stocks, even if only temporarily,” Krauth said.
In the case of a recession, a lack of industrial demand could create headwinds for silver. Still, Krauth thinks that could be tempered by government stimulus efforts for green energy and infrastructure.
Overall, 2025 could be a significant year for silver investors. However, geopolitical and economic instability may provide headwinds across the resource sector and could stymie silver's upward momentum.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Prismo Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Silver Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Gold may be grabbing headlines with record-breaking highs in 2025, but silver is quietly making its own impressive climb, rising 17 percent since the start of the year.
Long supported by industrial demand, the silver market is also benefiting from its reputation as a safe-haven asset. However, mounting economic uncertainty has rattled investors in recent months.
While there are many driving forces behind this uncertainty, the ongoing tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and his administration have spooked equity markets worldwide.
What happened to the silver price in Q1?
After reaching a year-to-date high of US$34.72 per ounce in October 2024, the price of silver spent the rest of the year in decline, bottoming out at US$28.94 on December 30.
A momentum shift at the start of the year caused it to rise. Opening at US$29.53 on January 2, silver quickly broke through the US$30 barrier on January 7, eventually reaching US$31.28 by January 31.
Silver price, January 2 to April 4, 2025
Chart via Trading Economics.
Silver's gains continued through much of February, with the white metal climbing to US$32.94 on February 20 before retreating to US$31.13 on February 28. Silver rose again in March, surpassing the US$32 mark on March 5 and closing above US$32 on March 12. It peaked at its quarterly high of US$34.43 on March 27.
Heading into April, silver slumped back to US$33.67 on the first day of the month; it then declined sharply to below US$30 following Trump's tariff announcements on April 2.
Tariff fears lift silver, but industrial demand uncertainty looms
Precious metals, including silver, have benefited from the volatility created by the Trump administration’s constant tariff threats since the beginning of the year. These threats have caused chaos throughout global equity and financial markets, prompting more investors to seek safe-haven assets to stabilize their portfolios.
However, there are concerns that the threat of tariffs could weaken industrial demand, which could cool price gains in the silver market. In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Peter Krauth, editor of the Silver Stock Investor and author of "The Great Silver Bull," said it's too soon to tell how tariffs may affect silver.
“We don’t really have any indication yet that industrial demand has weakened. There is, of course, a lot of concern regarding industrial demand, as tariffs could cause demand destruction as costs go up,” he said.
Krauth noted that for solar panels there is an argument that tariffs could positively affect industrial demand if countries have a greater desire for self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on energy imports.
He referenced research by Heraeus Precious Metals about a possible slowdown in demand from China, which accounts for 80 percent of solar panel capacity. However, any slowdown would coincide with a transition from older PERC technology to newer TOPCon cells, which require significantly more silver inputs.
“This, along with the gradual replacement of older PERC solar panels with TOPCon panels, should support silver demand at or near recent levels,” Krauth said.
Recession could provide headwinds
Another potential headwind for silver is the looming prospect of a recession in the US.
At the beginning of 2024, analysts had largely reached a consensus that some form of recession was inevitable.
While real GDP in the US rose 2.8 percent year-on-year for 2024, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tool shows a projected -2.8 percent growth rate for the first quarter.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis won't release official real GDP figures until April 30, but the Atlanta Fed’s numbers suggest a troubling fall in GDP that could signal an impending recession.
In comments to INN, Mind Money CEO Julia Khandoshko indicated that a recession may negatively impact the silver market due to the growing demand for silver from energy transition markets.
“When the economy slows down, demand for manufactured goods, including silver, decreases, which means that buying in the next six months is unlikely to be a wise decision,” she said.
Solar panels account for significant demand, with considerable amounts also used in electric vehicles. Tariffs on US vehicle imports and a possible recession could create added pressure for silver.
"In my view, there’s a strong possibility of witnessing a shock from a severe supply shortage in the silver market within the next six months or so" — Peter Krauth, Silver Stock Investor
“Another important factor is silver’s connection to the electric vehicle market. Previously, this sector supported demand for the metal, but now its growth has slowed down. In Europe and China, interest in electric cars is no longer so active, and against the background of economic problems, sales may even decline,” Khandoshko said.
Silver demand from solar panel production stands at 232 million ounces annually, with an additional 80 million ounces used by the electric vehicle sector. A recession could lead consumers to postpone major purchases, such as home improvements or new vehicles, particularly if coupled with the extra costs of tariffs.
Although the impact of tariffs on the economy — and ultimately demand for silver — remains uncertain, the Silver Institute’s latest news release on March 3 indicates a fifth consecutive annual supply deficit.
Silver price forecast for 2025
“I think silver will hold up well and rise on balance over the rest of this year,” Krauth said.
He also noted that, like gold, there have been shipments of physical silver out of vaults in the UK to New York as market participants try to avoid any direct tariffs that may be coming.
“In my view, there’s a strong possibility of witnessing a shock from a severe supply shortage in the silver market within the next six months or so,” Krauth explained to INN.
Khandoshko suggested silver's outlook is more closely tied to consumer sentiment. “The situation may also change when the news stops discussing the high probability of a recession in the US,” she remarked.
With Trump announcing a sweeping 10 percent global tariff along with dozens of specific reciprocal tariffs on April 2, there appears to be more instability and uncertainty ahead for the world’s financial systems.
This uncertainty has spread to precious metals, with silver trading lower on April 3 and retreating back toward the US$31 mark. Investors might be taking profits, but it could also be a broader pullback as they determine how to respond in a more aggressively tariffed world. In either scenario, the market may be nearing opportunities.
“There is some risk that we could see a near-term correction in the silver price. I don’t see silver as currently overbought, but gold does appear to be. I think we could get a correction in the gold price, which would likely pull silver lower. I could see silver retreating to the US$29 to US$30 level. That would be an excellent entry point. In that scenario, I’d be a buyer of both the physical metal and the silver miners,” Krauth said.
With increased industrial demand and its traditional safe-haven status, silver may present a more ideological challenge for investors in 2025 as competing forces exert their influence. Ultimately, supply and demand will likely be what drives investors to pursue opportunities more than its safe-haven appeal.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025
Silver-mining companies and juniors have seen support from a strong silver price in 2025. Since the start of the year, the price of silver has increased by over 11 percent as of April 11, and it reached a year-to-date high of US$34.38 per ounce on March 27.
Silver’s dual function as a monetary and industrial metal offers great upside. Demand from energy transition sectors, especially for use in the production of solar panels, has created tight supply and demand forces.
Demand is already outpacing mine supply, making for a positive situation for silver-producing companies.
So far, aboveground stockpiles have been keeping the price in check, but the expectation is those stocks will be depleted in 2025 or 2026, further restricting the supply side of the market.
How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on February 12, 2025, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.
1. Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV)
Year-to-date gain: 185.92 percent
Market cap: C$848.98 million
Share price: C$2.03
Discovery Silver is a precious metals development company focused on advancing its Cordero silver project in Mexico. Additionally, it is looking to become a gold producer with its recently announced acquisition of the producing Porcupine Complex in Ontario, Canada.
Cordero is located in Mexico’s Chihuahua State and is composed of 26 titled mining concessions covering approximately 35,000 hectares in a prolific silver and gold mining district.
A 2024 feasibility study for the project outlines proven and probable reserves of 327 million metric tons of ore containing 302 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 29 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver, and 840,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.08 g/t gold. The site also hosts significant zinc and lead reserves.
The report also indicated favorable economics for development. At a base case scenario of US$22 per ounce of silver and US$1,600 per ounce of gold, the project has an after-tax net present value of US$1.18 billion, an internal rate of return of 22 percent and a payback period of 5.2 years.
Discovery's shares gained significantly on January 27, after the company announced it had entered into a deal to acquire the Porcupine Complex in Canada from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM).
The Porcupine Complex is made up of four mines including two that are already in production: Hoyle Pond and Borden. Additionally, a significant portion of the complex is located in the Timmins Gold Camp, a region known for historic gold production.
Discovery anticipates production of 285,000 ounces of gold annually over the next 10 years and has a mine life of 22 years. Inferred resources at the site point to significant expansion, with 12.49 million ounces of gold, from 254.5 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.53 g/t.
Upon the closing of the transaction, Discovery will pay Newmont US$200 million in cash and US$75 million in common shares, and US$150 million of deferred consideration will be paid in four payments beginning on December 31, 2027.
According to Discovery in its full-year 2024 financial results, the Porcupine acquisition will help support the financing, development and operation of Cordero. Discovery’s share price reached a year-to-date high of C$2.12 on March 31.
2. Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)
Year-to-date gain: 136.36 percent
Market cap: C$16.47 million
Share price: C$0.13
Almaden Minerals is a precious metals exploration company working to advance the Ixtaca gold and silver deposit in Puebla, Mexico. According to the company website, the deposit was discovered by Almaden’s team in 2010 and has seen more than 200,000 meters of drilling across 500 holes.
A July 2018 resource estimate shows measured resources of 862,000 ounces of gold and 50.59 million ounces of silver from 43.38 million metric tons of ore, and indicated resources of 1.15 million ounces of gold and 58.87 million ounces of silver from 80.76 million metric tons of ore with a 0.3 g/t cutoff.
In April 2022, Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN) ruled that the initial licenses issued in 2002 and 2003 would be reverted back to application status after the court found there had been insufficient consultation when the licenses were originally assigned.
Ultimately, the applications were denied in February 2023, effectively halting progress on the Ixtaca project. While subsequent court cases have preserved Almaden’s mineral rights, it has yet to restore the licenses to continue work on the project.
In June 2024, Almaden announced it had confirmed up to US$9.5 million in litigation financing that will be used to fund international arbitrations proceedings against Mexico under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
In a December update, the company announced that several milestones had been achieved, including the first session with the tribunal, at which the company was asked to submit memorial documents outlining its legal arguments by March 20, 2025. At that time, the company stated it would vigorously pursue the claim but preferred a constructive resolution with Mexico.
In its most recent update on March 21, the company indicated that it had submitted the requested documents, claiming US$1.06 billion in damages. The memorial document outlines how Mexico breached its obligations and unlawfully expropriated Almaden’s investments without compensation.
Shares in Almaden reached a year-to-date high of C$0.135 on February 24.
3. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)
Year-to-date gain: 98.43 percent
Market cap: C$373.48 million
Share price: C$2.52
Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.
The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 metric tons of ore per day ore, and according to its FY24 report released on January 21 the mine produced 1.1 million ounces of silver, 7,477 ounces of gold and 6.2 million pounds of copper last year. Overall, the company saw broad production increases with silver rising 19 percent, gold rising 2 percent and copper increasing 17 percent year over year.
In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, hosts a measured and indicated resource of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.
In a January 15 update, Avino announced it had received all necessary permits for mining at La Preciosa and begun underground development at La Preciosa. It is now developing a 350-meter mine access and haulage decline. The company said the first phase at the site is expected to be under C$5 million and will be funded from cash reserves.
The latest update from Avino occurred on March 11, when it announced its 2024 financial results. The company reported record revenue of $24.4 million, up 95 percent compared to 2023. Avino also reduced its costs per silver ounce sold.
Additionally, Avino reported a 19 percent increase in production in 2024, producing 1.11 million ounces of silver compared to 928,643 ounces in 2023. The company’s sales also increased, up by 23 percent to 2.56 million ounces of silver compared to 2.09 million ounces the previous year.
Avino's share price marked a year-to-date high of C$2.80 on March 27.
4. Highlander Silver (CSE:HSLV)
Year-to-date gain: 90 percent
Market cap: C$160.17 million
Share price: C$1.90
Highlander Silver is an exploration and development company advancing projects in South America.
Its primary focus has been the San Luis silver-gold project, which it acquired in a May 2024 deal from SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) for US$5 million in upfront cash consideration and up to an additional US$37.5 million if Highlander meets certain production milestones.
The 23,098 hectare property, located in the Ancash department of Peru, hosts a historic measured and indicated mineral resource of 9 million ounces of silver, with an average grade of 578.1 g/t, and 348,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 22.4 g/t from 484,000 metric tons of ore.
In July 2024, the company said it was commencing field activities at the project; it has not provided results from the program. In its December 2024 management discussion and analysis, the company stated it was undertaking a review of prior exploration plans and targets, adding that it believes there is exceptional growth potential.
Highlander's most recent news came on March 11, when it announced it had closed an upsized bought deal private placement for gross proceeds of C$32 million. The company said it will use the funding to further exploration activities at San Luis and for general working capital.
Shares in Highlander reached a year-to-date high of C$1.96 on March 31.
5. Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ)
Year-to-date gain: 85.45 percent
Market cap: C$192.16 million
Share price: C$0.51
Santacruz Silver is an Americas-focused silver producer with operations in Bolivia and Mexico. Its producing assets include the Bolivar, Porco and Caballo Blanco Group mines in Bolivia, along with the Zimapan mine in Mexico.
In a production report released on January 30, the company disclosed consolidated silver production of 6.72 million ounces, marking a 4 percent decrease from the 7 million ounces produced in 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to a reduction in average grades across all its mining properties.
In addition to its producing assets, Santacruz also owns the greenfield Soracaya project. This 8,325-hectare land package is located in Potosi, Bolivia. According to an August 2024 technical report, the site hosts an inferred resource of 34.5 million ounces of silver derived from 4.14 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 260 g/t.
Shares in Santacruz reached a year-to-date high of C$0.59 on March 18.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
05 June
Silver Price Surges to US$36, Marking 13 Year High
Overshadowed by gold in recent months, silver claimed the spotlight on Thursday (June 5).
The white metal's price rose as high as US$36.03 per ounce in early morning trading, a 13 year high, before retreating toward the US$35.50 mark as US markets began their sessions.
Recent economic and geopolitical events have raised analysts’ expectations of a September rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, helping to fuel safe-haven buying of silver and gold.
The central bank has held its benchmark rate at 4.25 to 4.5 percent since November 2024.
Silver price, May 29 to June 5, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows half of market respondents predict a 0.25 percent cut at the Fed's September meeting, while the other half is split on the Fed holding the line and a deeper 0.5 percent cut.
Silver's spike also comes after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the discussion, Trump said a near-term ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely, noting that Putin has vowed to respond to recent attacks by Ukraine that destroyed more than 40 nuclear-capable aircraft.
On the economic data front, the US released its weekly unemployment insurance report on Thursday. It shows that the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 247,000 for the week ended on May 31. The four week average has been pushed to 1.9 million, the highest level since November 27, 2021.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported more data to suggest a slumping US economy in a Thursday report focused on Q1. In its release, the bureau said that nonfarm labor productivity decreased 1.5 percent in the first quarter of the year as output decreased 0.2 percent and hours worked increased 1.3 percent.
The labor news comes as the Trump administration ratcheted up tariffs on steel and aluminum products to 50 percent this week, raising the possibility of a deepening trade war, and putting greater pressure on the global economy.
Elsewhere, gold and equity markets weren’t faring as well on Thursday.
Gold was off by 0.5 percent in morning trading, falling to US$3,353.66 per ounce.
The metal has surged more than 25 percent this year, setting a slew of new price records, and has continued to trade in elevated territory, fueled by the same conditions as silver’s recent run.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: INX) was flat, recording a 0.14 percent decline to 5,961. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX) was the sole gainer in morning trading, rising 0.24 percent to 21,776, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) was unchanged at 42,422.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
05 June
Should You Invest in Silver Bullion?
Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.
Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if silver is a good investment and it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios.
While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.
With those factors in mind, let’s look at the pros and cons of buying silver bullion.
What are the pros of investing in silver bullion?
Silver can offer protection
Silver bullion is often considered a good safe-haven asset. As mentioned, investors often flock to precious metals in times of turmoil, politically and economically. For example, physical silver and gold have both performed strongly in recent years against a background of geopolitical instability and high inflation.
"What you can know with absolute certainty is that good money — so physical gold, physical silver in your possession — is the single safest thing that you can do to protect yourself from all of those issues, plus so many more," Lynette Zang of ITM Trading told the Investing News Network at the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
Silver bullion is a tangible asset
While cash, mining stocks, bonds and other financial products are accepted forms of wealth, they are essentially still digital promissory notes. For that reason, they are all vulnerable to depreciation due to actions like printing money. A troy ounce of silver bullion, on the other hand, is a finite tangible asset. That means that, although it is vulnerable to market fluctuations like other commodities, physical silver isn’t likely to completely crash because of its inherent and real value. Market participants can buy bullion in different forms, such as silver coins or silver jewelry, or they can buy silver bullion bars.
Silver's cheaper and more flexible than gold
Compared to gold bullion, silver is significantly cheaper, which makes it more accessible for investors looking for an affordable entrance to the precious metals market. This can make it easier for investors to build up a portfolio over time.
Another benefit is that investors who need to convert their precious metals to currency will have an easier time selling a portion of their silver portfolio than those looking to sell part of their gold. Just as a US$100 bill can be a challenge to break at the store, divvying up an ounce of gold bullion can be a challenge. As a result, silver bullion is more practical and versatile, particularly for everyday investors who need flexibility in their investments.
Silver offers higher returns than gold
Silver tends to move in tandem with gold: when the price of gold rises, so too does the price of silver. Because the white metal is currently worth around 1/100th the price of gold, buying silver bullion is affordable and stands to see a much bigger percentage gain if the silver price goes up. In fact, silver has outperformed the gold price in bull markets. It’s possible for an investor to hedge their bets with silver bullion in their investment portfolio.
History is on silver’s side
Silver and gold have been used as legal tender for thousands of years, and that lineage lends them a sense of stability. Many buyers find comfort in knowing that silver has been recognized for its value throughout a great deal of mankind’s history, and so there’s an expectation that it will endure while a fiat currency may fall to the wayside. When individuals invest in physical silver, there is a reassurance that the metal has value that will continue to persist. Additionally, its increasing use as an industrial metal in the energy transition has improved the metals fundamentals even further.
What are the cons of investing in silver bullion?
Danger of theft
Unlike most other investments, such as stocks, holding silver bullion can leave investors vulnerable to theft. And of course, the more physical assets, including silver jewelry, that reside within your home, the more at risk you are for losing significantly if a burglary takes place. It's possible to secure your assets from looting by using a safety deposit box in a bank or a safe box in your home, but this will incur additional costs.
Weaker return on investment
Silver may not perform as well as other investments, such as real estate or even other metals. Mining stocks, especially silver stocks that pay dividends, may also be a better option than silver bullion for some investors. Royalty and streaming companies are another option for those interested in investing in silver, as are exchange-traded funds and silver futures.
High silver demand leads to higher premiums
When investors try to buy any bullion product, such as an American silver ounce coin known as a silver eagle, they quickly find out that the physical silver price is generally higher than the silver spot price due to premiums used by sellers. What’s more, if demand is high, premiums can go up fast, making the purchase of physical silver bullion more expensive and a less attractive investment.
Bullion lacks quick liquidity
Silver bullion coins are not legal tender, meaning they can't be used for every day purchases. Since the metal is usually used as an investment, this isn't often an issue. However, it does mean that if silver needs to be sold in a hurry to cover expenses, investors will need to find a buyer. If you can't access a bullion dealer and are in a jam, pawn shops and jewelers are an option, but they won't necessarily pay well.
How to add physical silver to your portfolio?
Interested in adding silver to your portfolio? Watch the Investing News Network's (INN) interview with Mark Yaxley of precious metals dealer SWP. He discusses how much to buy, what products to consider and more.
How to buy silver digitally?Larisa Sprott: Gold, Silver Early in Cycle, Smart Money Buying Now
Also, check out this INN interview with Larisa Sprott of Sprott Money and Argo to learn about investing in silver bullion as a digital asset.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
03 June
Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Upsize of Brokered Financing to C$6 Million
Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Companies have increased the size of its previously announced best efforts basis, brokeredprivate placement offering to C$6,000,000 (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and together with Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"). Pursuant to the upsize, the Offering consists of up to 24,000,000 subscription receipts of Summa (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt.
The Offering is being conducted in connection with Silver47 and Summa entering into an arm's length definitive arrangement agreement dated May 12, 2025 (the "Arrangement Agreement") for an at-market merger, pursuant to which Silver47 and Summa have agreed to combine their respective companies (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The combined company (the "Combined Company") is expected to continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp."
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined herein) to receive one unit of Summa (a "Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Summa (a "Summa Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Summa Warrant"). Each Summa Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Summa (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.36 per Warrant Share until the date that is 24 months following the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions (defined herein).
In addition, Summa has granted the Agents an option to offer up to an additional number of Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of up to 15% of the gross proceeds of the Offering at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing of the Offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund advancement of the Combined Company's silver project portfolio in the U.S., and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Offering is anticipated to close on June 17, 2025, or such later date as Summa and the Agents may agree upon (the "Closing Date"). The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
The gross proceeds of the Offering, less the Agents' expenses and 50% of the cash commission will be deposited and held by a licensed Canadian trust company or other escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") mutually acceptable to RCC (as defined herein), Summa, and Silver47 in an interest bearing account (the "Escrowed Funds") pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into on the Closing Date among Summa and RCC, and the Escrow Agent. The Escrowed Funds (less 50% of the remaining cash commission and any remaining costs and expenses of the Agents) will be released from escrow to the Combined Company, as applicable, upon satisfaction of the following conditions (collectively, the "Escrow Release Conditions") no later than the 90th day following the Closing Date, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing between Summa, Silver47, and RCC (the "Escrow Release Deadline"), including:
(A) the completion, satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction in accordance with the Arrangement Agreement, to the satisfaction of RCC;
(B) the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the Exchange for the Transaction;
(C) the securities of the Silver47 or the Combined Company issued in exchange for the securities of Summa not being subject to any statutory or other hold period in Canada;
(D) the representations and warranties of Summa and Silver47 contained in the agency agreement to be entered into in connection with the Offering being true and accurate in all material respects, as if made on and as of the escrow release date; and
(E) Summa, Silver47 and RCC having delivered a joint notice and direction to the Escrow Agent, confirming that the conditions set forth in (A) to (D) above have been met or waived.
If (i) the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions does not occur on or prior to the Escrow Release Deadline, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing among Summa, Silver47, and RCC, or (ii) Summa has advised RCC and/or the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Transaction (in each case, the earliest of such times being the "Termination Time"), then all of the issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and the Escrowed Funds shall be used to pay holders of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the issue price of the Subscription Receipts held by them (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of any interest or other income earned thereon). If the Escrowed Funds are not sufficient to satisfy the aggregate purchase price paid for the then issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of the interest earned thereon), it shall be Summa's sole responsibility and liability to contribute such amounts as are necessary to satisfy any such shortfall.
Summa has agreed to pay to the Agents a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, Summa has agreed to issue to the Agents broker warrants of Summa exercisable for a period of 24 months, to acquire in aggregate that number of Summa Shares which is equal to 6% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering at an exercise price of $0.25 per Summa Share.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
About Silver47
Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company that wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US. These projects include the Red Mountain Project in southcentral Alaska, a silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project. The Red Mountain Project hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6 million tonnes at 7% ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq, totaling 168.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, as reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated January 12, 2024. Silver47 also owns the Adams Plateau Project in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project, and the Michelle Project in the Yukon Territory, a silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX project. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Silver47 Shares are traded on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA.
About Summa
Summa Silver Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company. Summa owns a 100% interest in the Hughes Project located in central Nevada and the Mogollon Project located in southwestern New Mexico. The high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929, is located on the Hughes Project. The Mogollon Project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both projects have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to Summa's involvement.
Silver47 Contact Information
Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca
Silver47 Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon
info@silver47.ca
604-908-1695
Follow Silver47 on X: @Silver47co
LinkedIn: Silver47
Summa Silver Contact Information
Galen McNamara
Chief Executive Officer
info@summasilver.com
www.summasilver.com
Summa Silver Investor Relations Contact:
Giordy Belfiore
Corporate Development and Investor Relations
604-288-8004
giordy@summasilver.com
www.summasilver.com
Follow Summa Silver on X: @summasilver
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/summa-silver-corp/
Website: https://www.summasilver.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward looking and other cautionary statements
Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and applicable United States securities laws (referred to herein as forward‐looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward‐looking statements which includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the potential benefits to be derived from the Transaction (including those under the section "Benefits to Silver47 and Summa Shareholders"), the goals, synergies, strategies, opportunities, profile, mineral resources and potential production, project timelines, prospective shareholding and comparables to other transactions; the closing of the Transaction, including receipt of all necessary court, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and the timing thereof; the future financial or operating performance of the Companies and the Companies' mineral properties and project portfolios; information concerning the anticipated sale and distribution of Subscription Receipts pursuant to the Offering; Silver47's intended use of the net proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts; the ability to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions, the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Offering; the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the development, operational and economic results of technical reports on mineral properties referenced herein; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Companies' mineral properties and project portfolios; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future development plans.
Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "budget", "scheduled", "plans", "planned", "forecasts", "goals" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided. Assumptions and factors include: the successful completion of the Transaction (including receipt of all regulatory approvals, shareholder and third-party consents), the Offering, the integration of the Companies, and realization of benefits therefrom; the Companies' ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; no unforeseen operational delays; no material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Companies' ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on the mineral resource and reserve estimates. Forward‐looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Transaction, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain necessary approvals in respect of the Transaction and to consummate the Transaction; integration risks; general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; the actual results of current and future exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); title to properties and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. Although the Companies have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are advised to study and consider risk factors disclosed in Silver47's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, and Summa's annual information form dated December 20, 2024 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024.
There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Companies undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Companies' plans, objectives and goals, including with respect to the Transaction, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. This news release also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data, which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports, surveys, continuous disclosure filings and other publicly available sources. Although the Companies believes these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Companies have not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this news release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Click here to connect with Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
29 May
Analyst Report Highlights Major Upside in Cobre’s Botswana Copper Play
Description
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is gaining attention for its expansive exploration efforts across highly prospective copper and quartz tenements in Botswana and Western Australia. A recent report by Independent Investment Research (IIR) highlights Cobre’s growing potential in the copper sector, especially within the underexplored yet mineral-rich Kalahari Copper Belt.
Key Highlights from the IIR report:
Botswana: High-grade Copper in Elephant Country
At the core of Cobre’s portfolio is its 100 percent owned Kalahari copper project (KCP) in northwestern Botswana, an emerging global copper hotspot. The project spans 5,393 sq km across four key tenement blocks – Ngami, Okavango, Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West. It sits adjacent to major producing assets owned by Sandfire Resources and MMG, which together hold 7 million tonnes of copper and nearly 300 million ounces of silver in resources.
- BHP Joint Venture: A US$25 million, 8-year earn-in agreement gives BHP up to 75% of the Kitlanya East and West projects, with Cobre retaining operatorship during the earn-in phase.
- Ngami ISCL Opportunity: At Ngami, Cobre is targeting an in-situ copper leach (ISCL) development. Testwork has returned copper recoveries of up to 82 percent, with exploration targets of up to 167 Mt @ 0.45 percent copper.
- Okavango Upside: Limited drilling has shown promising signs, along strike from MMG’s Khoemacau operation.
Locality map illustrating the position of Cobre’s project areas. Green licenses are relevant tothe Transaction, dark grey licenses will be run, and are owned, independently by Cobre.
Western Australia: High-purity Quartz (HPQ) for the Energy Transition
At Perrinvale, Cobre is exploring a quartz unit with grades up to 99.6 percent silica, which is critical for electronics, solar photovoltaics and semiconductors. A published exploration target of up to 28.3 Mt and encouraging metallurgical results have attracted early interest from potential partners, including Malaysian group GK Silica.
Strategic Position and Financial Snapshot
Cobre remains well-positioned financially, with approximately AU$3 million in cash and investments as of March 2025. The company’s shareholder base is tightly held, with insiders owning over 7 percent and cornerstone investor Strata Investment Holdings controlling nearly 20 percent.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Keep reading...Show less
