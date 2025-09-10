IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US

Download the PDF here.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels." Active companies in the markets this week include: Saga Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).

SAGA Metals Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

--Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle--

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received initiation of equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a leading independent corporate finance advisory and research firm specializing in small and mid-cap companies with an outperform rating.

Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Official Quotation

JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:

  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 26.4% Cg from a target area on the northern part of the property which was discvered in 2024.
  • Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 68.7% Cg from Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority target on the Tetepisca Property.
  • Discovery of a new flake graphite showing which includes a high grade grab sample of 54.7% Cg located on a long conductive linear trend on the southwestern part of the property.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Phase 1 of our 2025 Exploration Program further demonstrates the from-surface, high grade resource potential of several flake graphite targets on the property. Metallurgical testwork, detailed mineralogy, and continued geological evaluation will result in characterization of the potential deposits and prioritization for advanced evaluation and delineation. By characterizing the different resource delineation targets, we expect to be able to attract users of graphite, and companies who want to secure that link in the supply chain; those who need politically-reliable graphite sources. Those users and traders have the capital to turn it quickly into a resource, and ultimately, a secure source of easily accessible graphite."

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.

As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.

On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

×