FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels."
September 09, 2025
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced IR1:IR1 Completes Acquisition to Consolidate Black Hills, US
31 August
RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.
28 August
Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project
12 August
Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
14h
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals
DataM Intelligence continued: "The rising demand for energy transition technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, is significantly driving the critical minerals market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), mineral demand for clean energy technologies is projected to nearly quadruple by 2040, reaching close to 40 million tonnes annually. In the scenario, lithium demand is expected to increase ninefold, while copper demand will see the largest absolute growth due to its essential role in electrification. Currently, clean energy applications account for over 40% of total demand for copper and rare earth elements, 60–70% for nickel and cobalt, and nearly 90% for lithium."
Saga Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating - Saga Metals Corp (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received initiation of equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a leading independent corporate finance advisory and research firm specializing in small and mid-cap companies with an outperform rating.
Alphabridge, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a corporate finance advisory firm that partners with growth companies to deliver strategic financial leadership across mergers & acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, valuation, and CFO services. In addition to its advisory practice, Alphabridge operates a dedicated equity research arm that focuses on providing independent coverage for companies operating at pivotal stages of development with significant growth potential. Alphabridge's research is distributed through major institutional platforms, including S&P Capital IQ, FactSet, AlphaSense, and Thomson Eikon, as well as its newsletter with over 2,000 subscribers. Their coverage of Saga Metals is expected to highlight the Company's strategic focus on its flagship Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada, and its emerging portfolio of critical mineral assets.
Their initiation report on Saga Metals, dated September 8, 2025, titled "Saga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: SAGA) – Initiating Coverage – Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle," underscores the Company's potential to deliver value through its titanium-vanadium project.
The research report is available to view or to download from the firm's websites: https://alphabridge.co/download-saga-metals-equity-research-report/ or upon written request sent to Alphabridge.
Alphabridge Group Inc.
Analyst: Vasant Jain, CFA
Email: vasant@alphabridge.co
Website: www.alphabridge.co
In addition, the research report will be disseminated through various third-party websites and major institutional platforms as outlined above. Investors are encouraged to review the reports for detailed insights into Saga Metals' projects and growth strategy. Alphabridge's Initiation Research Report includes a third-party independent review of Saga Metals, an Enterprise Valuation Analysis and a Share Price Target completed by Alphabridge's analyst, Vasant Jain, CFA. The opinions expressed in the Research Report referenced above are the true opinions of the analyst about Saga Metals and its industry. CONTINUED … Read this full press release and more news for Saga Metals at: https://sagametals.com/corporate-news/
Other recent developments in the mining industries of note include:
TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) , a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently provided a corporate update and second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025.
Q2 2025 Financial Highlights Were: Total cash of approximately $115.8 million at June 30, 2025; $10.6 million cash used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025; and Operating loss of $22 million, net loss of $74.3 million and net loss per share of $0.20 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
TMC Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron commented: "The publication of our PFS for the NORI-D Project marks a defining moment for TMC—showing the potential of a clear, capital-efficient path to first production. Alongside our Initial Assessment of the broader NORI and TOML resource areas, these studies underscore the scale and durability of our portfolio, with a combined NPV of $23.6 billion. The strategic investment from Korea Zinc—one of the few companies outside China capable of refining our intermediate materials at scale—further strengthens our route to market. We also renewed our partnerships with Nauru and Tonga—reaffirming our commitment to delivering lasting benefits for Pacific nations."
Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) , a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.
Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results Were: Consistent high-grade rare earth mineralization intersected in all four reported holes, with Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades between 0.40% and 0.42%; High proportion of heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) ~26% of TREO, reinforcing the deposit's potential strategic value; Significant zirconium oxide (ZrO₂) grades of 1.57–1.58% across all holes; Gallium oxide (Ga₂O₃) assays between 93–99 ppm, providing a potential additional economic credit; All holes drilled vertically (-90°) through sub-horizontal, stratiform kakortokite layers, intersecting mineralisation at approximately true thicknesses.
Mineralisation remains open at depth in all reported holes; Drilling confirms continuity of grade and mineralogy across multiple sections of the Fjord Deposit, consistent with historical data; All the drill holes were collared within the Fjord Deposit with 23.6MT @ 0.42% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource; and The holes are part of the ongoing 2024–2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, with over 1900 m drilled to date in 2025 and further assays pending.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently announced a new operating model and executive team to shape the company's next chapter. The changes simplify and streamline the organization to drive greater accountability and safe, sustainable, profitable growth through focusing on the most compelling opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.
Effective immediately, Rio Tinto will simplify its product group structure to three world-class businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminum & Lithium; and Copper. This focused structure and leadership positions each business to deliver excellence for customers and maximize competitive advantages and growth potential, while benefitting from the diversified group.
The Iron Ore product group will bring together all of Rio Tinto's iron ore operations under the leadership of Matthew Holcz, who has been appointed Chief Executive Iron Ore. The unified portfolio will integrate Rio Tinto's Western Australian Iron Ore operations with the Iron Ore Company of Canada and the Simandou project in Guinea upon its completion. This will combine the proven performance of the company's established Iron Ore operations with the potential of Simandou, sharing safety best practices, cutting-edge technologies and operational experience across the entire Iron Ore portfolio to create an even stronger global business.
Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE), the resource exploration and development company, recently announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Highlights:
- Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalleled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.
- Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.
- Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.
- Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.
- £4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.
- Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.
- Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented: "The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognized as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.
"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases
Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Saga Metals Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.
15h
SAGA Metals Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating
--Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle--
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dc926db-43f0-490b-b7f9-695da9edd0fc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd16130-dd8e-44ce-99a8-e4e965ca6065
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38ea2e6a-4521-4ad3-9d1b-4b60353c75fd
08 September
Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Official Quotation
08 September
JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange
08 September
E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:
- Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 26.4% Cg from a target area on the northern part of the property which was discvered in 2024.
- Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 68.7% Cg from Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority target on the Tetepisca Property.
- Discovery of a new flake graphite showing which includes a high grade grab sample of 54.7% Cg located on a long conductive linear trend on the southwestern part of the property.
James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Phase 1 of our 2025 Exploration Program further demonstrates the from-surface, high grade resource potential of several flake graphite targets on the property. Metallurgical testwork, detailed mineralogy, and continued geological evaluation will result in characterization of the potential deposits and prioritization for advanced evaluation and delineation. By characterizing the different resource delineation targets, we expect to be able to attract users of graphite, and companies who want to secure that link in the supply chain; those who need politically-reliable graphite sources. Those users and traders have the capital to turn it quickly into a resource, and ultimately, a secure source of easily accessible graphite."
During June 2025, the Company completed Phase 1 of its 2025 exploration and development program on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property. Field work included geological and geophysical mapping and prospecting during which 44 grab samples were collected. The objectives of the field work were to:
1) Follow up and expand Flake Graphite discoveries made in 2024 located on the lesser explored northern part of the property,
2) Complete detailed geological mapping and sampling on Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority flake graphite target on the Tetepisca Property,
3) Geological mapping and sampling along the Syndicate Target, a long linear airborne conductor which includes 6 historical flake graphite showings and a historical drill hole with an intercept of 12.74% Cg over 9.55 metres.
4) Collect samples of approximately 250 kg each from selected exposures for preliminary metallurgical test work fron the Graphi Centre target and from the northern claims.
Map 1 is an index map illustrating target areas explored and the locations of bulk samples collected during Phase 1 of the 2025 exploration program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_002full.jpg
Northern Claims Target Area and Results
As part of the 2024 exploration program, the company completed a program of geological and geophysical prospecting and mapping on the northern part of the property. The work was focussed on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electomagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 as well as historical airborne EM surveys. The 2024 prospecting work resulted in the discovery of 5 flake graphite bearing conductors all of which are characterized by numerous samples > 5% Cg and and all containing high grade samples > 20% Cg (Map 2).
During Phase 1 of the 2025 program, follow-up geological and geophysical mapping and prospecting was completed with the objective of expanding the surface exposure of the N3 and N4 targets. On the N3 target, one additional outcrop was located and stripped. Three grab samples of the exposure returned 23.1 % Cg, 23.0 % Cg, and 17.95% Cg (Map 3). The N3 target is exposed, in isolated outcrop exposures, over a distance of approximately 330 m parallel to the airborne conductive trend. Depth of overburden prohited further exposing the conductive trend.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_003full.jpg
Work in the area of the N4 target resulted in a significant expansion of the footprint of graphite bearing stratigraphy coincident with airborne conductive trends. Samples recovered from the north-northeast conductive trend west of the 2024 target area returned values of 26.4% Cg, 21.7% Cg, 17.95% Cg, and 7.44% Cg (Maps 2 and 3). A single sample located approximately 35 metres north of 2024 sampling returned a value of 18.05% Cg.
Flake graphite mineralization discovered on the northern claims in 2024 and 2025 is hosted by strongly deformed, high metamorphic grade, sedimentary rocks. Airborne magnetic and EM conductivity patterns indicate that the graphite bearing stratigraphy is part of a complexly folded and faulted sequence continuous from southwest of the N5 target to north, north of the N1 target, and which includes the Uatnan deposit as well as historical graphite mineralization in surface showings and in diamond driill hole intercepts (Maps 1 and 2).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_004full.jpg
Graphi-Centre Target Area and Results
The Graphi-Centre target area, located in the southern part of the Tetepisca Flake Graphite property, is a domain of curved magnetic and conductive lineaments interpreted as the hinge zone of complexly folded, variably magnetic and conductive stratigraphy (Map 4). The Graphi-Centre domain hosts the historical Graphi-Centre graphite occurrence and a number of historical graphite bearing to high grade graphite grab samples. During 2021, the Company completed a ground based electromagnetic survey to aid in the mapping and interpretation of airborne conductors, and in 2023 drilled 632.7 metres in 5 NQ diamond drill holes and an additional 7.45 metres of BQ core in 3 man-portable drill holes. Highlights of the drilling include 3.80 metres at a average grade of 17.85% Cg. During Phase 1 2025, the Company initiated a program of detailed geological mapping and sampling on the southern part of the Graphi-Centre target area. Fifteen samples were taken from the southern part of the Graphi-Centre target. Highlights of the mapping and sampling include a high of 64% Cg from a grab sample on the South Limb Zone and a high of 68.7% Cg from a grab sample at the western end of the North Limb Zone (Map 4).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_005full.jpg
Syndicate Target and Results
The Syndicate Target comprises a southeast trending linear airborne conductor approximately 12 kilometres long located in the southwest part of the property. The conductor hosts 6 historical graphite showings; 3 of which were discovered by the Company in 2019 and one of which is a historical drill hole with an intercept of 12.74 % Cg over an intersection length of 9.55 metres (Map 5). During Phase 1 2025, mapping and prospecting resulted in the discovery of an additional showing along the syndicate trend defined by 5 flake graphite bearing samples colleted over a 28 metre southeast trend length. Cg analyses of the 5 samples range from 5.07% Cg to 54.7% Cg (Map 5).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_006full.jpg
Summary and Next Steps
The Tetepisca Graphite district contains approximately 126 Mt Mt of Measured and Indicated flake graphite mineralization at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg in 3 deposits, one of which has advanced through feasibility containing a reserve of approximate 4.7 Mt of ore at an average grade of 27.8 % Cg. E-Power is the largest holder of mineral rights in the Tetepisca Graphite District with 234 claims covering 12,840 hectares. The E-Power property contains the stratigraphy and geophysical signatures correlated with that hosting the district resources and contains 9 recorded historical graphite showings. E-Power has added to the inventory of showings with a number of graphite discoveries property-wide including those in the northern claim group discovered in 2024.
Since entrance into the Tetepasca Graphite District in 2019, E-Power has been completing a comprehensive property-wide assessment of flake graphite resource potential. The Company is anticipating the near-term reporting of metallurigical testwork initiated during the winter of 2025 from the Captain Cosmos, Syndicate, and Graphi-West Showings. Next steps include continued field work during Phase 2, 2025 and the initiation of additional metallurgical test work and detailed mineralogy study from selected showings. The Company is advancing towards target prioritization for advanced exploration, evaluation, and resource delineation.
About the Tetepisca Property
The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 234 claims covering an area of approximately 12,840 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.
Sources of Information and Qualified Person
1) The resource and reserve data on Maps 1 and 2 is from the following sources:
- NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate. Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project Québec, Focus Graphite, 2022 available at the SEDAR website
- NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Update of the Uatnan Graphite Project, 2023 available at the SEDAR website and the Nouveau Monde Graphite Website
- NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Property. Berkwood Resources Ltd., 2019) available at the SEDAR website
2) The historical graphite showing locations illustrated in Maps 1, 4 and 5 is from the data file of Non-metallic deposits in Quebec, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.
3) The historical Cg data on the Map 4 is from: Rapport des travaux de prospection, Projet Lac Guinécourt, SNRC 22K14, file GM 67766, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.
4) The data for the 2023 drilling program contained in Map 4 is from: Report on 2023 drilling campaign on the Tetepisca property, file GM 73883, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.
5) The historical drill hole intercept reported on Map 5 and discussed in the release is from file GM 68992 available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.
6) The Cg data from 2024 appearing on Maps 4 is from the E-Power 2024 exploration program and was released October 9, 2024 and March 7, 2025.
Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.
About E-Power
E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.
For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.
For information contact: James Cross, CEO, Tel: (438) 701-3736, info@e-powerresources.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265515
05 September
Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.
As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.
The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.
As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.
The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.
On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.
The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.
As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.
The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.
On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.
About Altech Batteries Ltd:
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.
The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.
Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd
Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com
Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com
