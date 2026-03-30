Radius Gold Reports Surface Sampling Results at the Jonco Silver Project, Including Anomalous Gallium Values

(TheNewswire)
March 30, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") reports anomalous gallium values associated with silver mineralization at surface and progress toward formalizing community access at its Jonco Silver Project in Ancash, Peru. Ongoing work at Jonco is focused on verifying historical data, improving the geological model, and establishing a technical and permitting base for the next phase of exploration.
Results from Initial Field Visit and Reconnaissance Sampling Program
Three reconnaissance rock samples collected from the main Jonco target area returned anomalous silver and gallium values, including 13.24 g/t Ag and 23.96 ppm Ga; 4.59 g/t Ag and 37.64 ppm Ga; and 1.91 g/t Ag and 33.12 ppm Ga.
These samples were taken from outcrop in the center of the mineralized target area and to the Company's knowledge, these are the first samples from the property to report significant anomalous gallium values. While early-stage, the results indicate that gallium may form an important part of the polymetallic system at Jonco and warrants detailed sampling and evaluation.
Project Context and Geological Setting
The Jonco Silver Project is a silver-gold-lead-zinc exploration project located within the Miocene volcanic belt of northern Peru. Mineralization is associated with dacitic flow domes and diatreme breccias, and historical drilling indicates the presence of polymetallic mineralization from surface to significant depths. Historical drilling at the Project includes 11 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 3,195 metres. These historical results are considered relevant for exploration; however, not all historical sampling methods, analytical procedures, and QA/QC information have been independently verified by a Qualified Person. See "Historical Data" below.
Current Technical Work
As part of the current program, the Company is systematically relogging historical drill holes, beginning with JNDH-01, and conducting selective core re-sampling for re-analysis using modern analytical methods. In addition, targeted petrographic, mineralogical and alteration studies are being initiated to better characterize host rocks, mineralization styles and alteration patterns.
This work is intended to determine whether the anomalous surface gallium values are locally restricted or reflect a broader metal association with Ag, Au, Pb and Zn at Jonco. In parallel, Radius is implementing a systematic geological mapping and surface sampling program to integrate lithology, alteration, structure and multi-element geochemistry across the project area. The objective of these programs is to establish a robust and internally consistent technical framework to support initial drill target testing and subsequent drill definition.
The photographs below show representative altered volcanic host rocks and historical drill core from the Jonco target. Silicification, local brecciation and fine disseminated sulfides are consistent with the alteration and mineralization styles being evaluated through current geological and geochemical work.
Community Engagement and Assembly Approval
Radius conducted a series of engagement meetings with villages within the host community of Chulloc, Huellap, Shipash Huain and Arcash to present the proposed exploration program and address questions related to environmental management, water protection, employment opportunities and coordination with community leadership.
The General Assembly, the formal decision-making body of the community, approved the continuation of negotiations to formalize a surface access agreement with Minera Aymara S.A.C., the Company's Peruvian operating subsidiary.
The Company considers this an important project milestone. The approval allows Radius to continue formal access discussions and advance permitting work; however, it does not authorize drilling.
Before drilling can begin, the Company must complete formal community access agreements, obtain the applicable environmental permit, and receive authorization from the Ministry of Energy and Mines to initiate exploration activities. Radius is advancing these workstreams in parallel with its technical program.
Figure 1. Photographs from community engagement activities conducted during initial site visits, including meetings with local villages within the host community of Chulloc, Huellap, Shipash Huain and Arcash.
Comment from Management
Alejandro Ly, Vice President Exploration, stated:
"Recent surface sampling, including anomalous gallium values associated with silver mineralization, together with the relogging and resampling of historical drill core, is improving our understanding of the Jonco system and the controls on mineralization. At the same time, continued progress with the community is providing an important foundation for the permitting work and next phase of exploration."
Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC
The results reported in this release are from three reconnaissance rock samples collected by the Company from the Jonco target area. Samples were submitted to Inspectorate Services Perú S.A.C., an accredited laboratory, for preparation and analysis. Multi-element analysis was completed using four-acid digestion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish, and gold was analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. Laboratory quality control data include blanks, standards, repeats and splits, which indicate acceptable analytical performance for the reported samples. The Company considers this an important improvement over much of the historical analytical work completed at Jonco, where prior campaigns were based on a more limited analytical suite and aqua regia digestion. As aqua regia is a partial digestion method, it may not fully characterize total metal content for some elements or the broader geochemical signature of the system. The broader multi-element package and four-acid digestion used in the current program provide improved geochemical coverage for vectoring and target refinement.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alejandro Ly, CPG No. 11723, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), who is the Company's Vice-President, Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius has a portfolio of exploration projects located primarily in Mexico and Peru, which it advances independently and through partnerships to preserve treasury strength. Management continues to evaluate new acquisition opportunities globally. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies led by Simon Ridgway.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Bruce Smith
President and CEO
Contact Information
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432
Toll Free: 1-888-627-9378
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration plans. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the planned exploration work at the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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