Radius Advances Permitting and Defines an Expanded Copper Mineralization Footprint at Tierra Roja Project, Peru

(TheNewswire)
March 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") reports continued permitting progress and expanded geochemical definition of copper and silver mineralization at its Tierra Roja copper project located in the district of Atico, Province of Caravelí, Arequipa, southern Peru.
Permitting Updates
The Company has received provisional authorization for surface lands from the Superintendencia Nacional de Bienes Estatales (SBN) as part of the ongoing administrative process to establish the temporary surface access required for exploration activities.
Radius has also submitted the application for Authorization to Initiate Exploration Activities to the Gerencia Regional de Energía y Minas (GREM) of Arequipa, representing the final administrative step in the permitting sequence prior to commencement of the planned initial drill program.
Expansion of Surface Mineralization Footprint
The updated project map shown below integrates results from previous sampling campaigns together with 15 recent reconnaissance rock samples collected during the latest field campaign. The results confirm continued anomalous copper and silver values and extend the geochemical footprint of mineralization beneath partial caliche cover.
Copper and silver mineralization is associated with oxidized expressions developed over volcanic and sedimentary host rocks. The distribution of anomalous copper and silver values, together with geological mapping and geophysical surveys, supports the Company's interpretation of a concealed mineralized system partially masked by caliche cover.
Proposed drill targets have been designed to test covered areas within the northern portion of the project where geochemical, geophysical and geological indicators suggest the continuation of mineralization at depth.
Based on the current distribution of anomalous surface samples and geological interpretation, the Company considers the principal target corridor to extend for approximately 750 metres in strike length and up to 450 metres in width beneath partial caliche cover.
Alejandro Ly, Vice President Exploration of Radius, stated:
"Permitting at Tierra Roja continues to advance and recent surface sampling confirms that copper mineralization extends beneath caliche cover, expanding the footprint of the system. Our geological, technical and permitting work are progressing in parallel as we continue improving our understanding of the controls on mineralization and preparing the project for its planned initial drill program."
Sampling, Analytical Procedures and QA/QC
Surface sampling at Tierra Roja includes rock samples, trench samples and samples collected from shallow excavations during multiple reconnaissance campaigns completed by previous operators and by Radius. Radius has reviewed the available historical surface sampling database and has undertaken confirmation sampling that is consistent with the copper and silver geochemical anomalies identified to date on the project. Samples collected by Radius were analyzed by independent laboratories using established analytical and QA/QC procedures. As exploration advances, Radius will continue to apply industry-standard sampling and analytical protocols and follow recognized QA/QC practices in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
Qualified Person
Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius has a portfolio of exploration projects located primarily in Mexico and Peru, which it advances independently and through partnerships to preserve treasury strength. Management continues to evaluate new acquisition opportunities globally. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies led by Simon Ridgway.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Bruce Smith
President and CEO
Symbol: TSXV-RDU
Contact: Bruce Smith
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration plans. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the planned exploration work at the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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