Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a rock sampling program conducted on the Tahami North project in Segovia, Colombia . These results include rock samples grading up to 5.86 gt gold and 133 gt silver along a new 2km trending vein system. The targeted veins trend to the North-West within the Company's claims. This represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the potential of these goldsilver vein systems at Tahami North.

Highlights

  • A total of 67 channel samples, 60 rock samples and 5 pan concentrates were collected during 2024 in the preliminary field exploration season on the property (table 1, table 2, table 3).
  • Rock sampling confirms the occurrence of an interpreted trend of gold – silver veins demonstrating the promising potential within the Company's claims. (Figure 1)
  • The Salomon veins returned up to Au@ 3.31 g/t and Ag@ 133 g/t Ag in channel sampling, Pile rock samples up to Au@ 5.86 g/t, Ag@ >100 g/t, and pan concentrates up to Au@ 45.6 g/t, Ag@4.26 g/t (Figure 1).

Data consolidation was completed during January 2025 including a regional structural interpretation of the Digital Elevation Model and regional magnetometry geophysics, interpretation of the gold veins trend, geochemical data analysis, and database normalization (included laboratory certificates).

A follow-up exploration program has been designed to test the continuation of the gold/silver veins along the trend. This work will include geological mapping, trench design, soils and channel rock sampling programs. (figure 2).

"These results provide a strong foundation to advance the exploration program and define drilling targets along this mineralized gold-silver corridor at Tahami North," commented Mr. Alexandre P. Boivin President & CEO. "It provides us with an additional project area with new discovery potential which will complement our upcoming drilling program on our Tahami South concession located adjacent to Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) Segovia mining operation.

Figure 1. Tahami North veins system confirmation for rock sampling program during 2024. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Table 1. Chanel samples assay highlight results. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Table 2. Rock samples assay highlight results. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Table 3. Pan concentrates assay highlight results. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Tahami North Vein Systems

The structural interpretation of the mineralized veins is based on the 2024 results, which included mapping, rock sampling, pan concentrate sampling and geophysical analysis. Our 2025 exploration program at Tahami North will focus on defining and expanding the Au-Ag mineralized vein system along a 4.4 km potential mineralized trend.

Figure 2. General map included the mapped gold/silver veins corridor (red) and the interpreted veins corridor (orange) for the exploration plan of 2025. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Sample preparation and analysis

Quimbaya Gold used various laboratories to prepare and assay samples collected on the Tahami Project. These include SGS and ALS for preparation and analysis. SGS preparation and Fire Analysis in the SGS laboratory in Medellin Colombia , and SGS multi-element analysis located in Peru ; and ALS Global preparation in Medellin and ALS Global analysis located in Peru .

Samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin , samples were received and labelled, dry at 100°C +- 5°C, primary crushing in a jaw crusher to 95% passing 20 mesh, secondary crushing with roll mill and slow revolution, cleaning with compressed air and quartz, with 85% passing 10 mesh, with every 10 sampled control and granulometry, riffle split coarse crushed sample in jones splitter, to extract 250 ti 500 gr; Pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing 140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au and aqua regia digestion for Ag in Medellin using FAA515, FAG505 and AAS12C method, and multi-element analysis in Peru using ICP40B, and AAS41B methods.

The sample preparation method at ALS comprises drying the sample at 60°C, crushing the entire sample to a target of 70% passing 2mm, rotary split off 250gr, pulverize split to a target of 85% passing g75um. Samples were assayed by ALS Peru for Fire assay to Au using Au-AA23 Au 30g, and Multi-element four acid ICP-MS using ME-MS61 method code, in line with QA/QC best practices.

Qualified Person - Ricardo Sierra BSc.   Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)

The information in this report that relates to technical evaluation results, interpretation of airborne magnetic, and geochemical analysis is based on information reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra , VP exploration Quimbaya Gold who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sierra has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. Mr. Sierra consents to the inclusion of the technical evaluation results based on the information and in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tahami

The Tahami project is located nearby the municipality of Segovia in the Department of Antioquia in Colombia . It is 217 km northeast of the city of Medellin .

Map of the Tahami Project (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: any increased liquidity of the Company's stock through the additional listing or increased European investment / exposer. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/29/c2385.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

quimbaya goldqim:cccse:qimprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ricardo Sierra B.Sc., as Vice-President of Exploration effectively immediately. A native of Colombia Mr. Sierra currently resides in Manizales which is close to Medellin a short distance from the Company's main projects.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Ricardo Sierra is a professional Economic Geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience in Colombia-Chile-Cuba-Brazil in orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry type deposits, epithermal systems, skarn and stratabound deposits. Juan Ricardo Sierra started his career with Anglo American as an Exploration geologist in greenfield and brownfield exploration, supervising diamond drilling on their Colombian and Chilean properties. His knowledge in vein systems, critical in understanding mineralization processes, was honed while Exploration Superintendent with Continental Gold (acquired by Zijin Mining Group for CA $1.9 billion in 2020) on their Buritica (Antioquia) Au/Ag deposit. While at Continental Gold, Mr. Sierra also participated in their regional exploration (Choco, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia). After leaving Continental in 2020, Continental Gold worked as Exploration Manager, Collective Mining Inc. (TSX: CNL). Since 2021, Mr. Sierra has been consulting to various companies active in Colombia , Brazil and Cuba including Quimbaya Gold.

Mr. Sierra Largo graduated in 2007 as a Geologist from Universidad de Caldas ( Colombia ). He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, also he is Competent Person (CP) of Comision Colombiana de Recursos y Reservas Mineras (CCRR) and Volunteer member of the Copper innovation HUB.

"Ricardo has already established himself a key member of our technical advisory committee, " said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold. " Given his direct exploration experience in Antioquia, Colombia , he is the right person to help lead us in making the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

Quimbaya also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement') with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor"), pursuant to which the Company will issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor agreed to accept, an aggregate of 22,058 common shares at a price of $0.34 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $7,500 .

All securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc  
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold  
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/20/c0113.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 19-20 2025 . VRIC, is a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years and draws over 9,000 investors and 300 investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

This conference presents an excellent opportunity for Quimbaya to expose early stage discovery investors to its three large scale claim packages in Antioquia, Colombia and to outline its exploration plans for 2025. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Quimbaya invites attendees to visit us at Booth 704 where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Quimbaya's exploration activities.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.  "This conference is our springboard into our most active year ever on our quest to make the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/10/c6999.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 2,171,665 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $651,500 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 4th, 2024 the Company has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 653,332 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $196,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Pinnacle Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 29, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN; OTC:NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the proposed acquisition of a staged option to acquire up to a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico, as announced in Pinnacle news release of Oct. 28, 2024 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") announces that it has requested a temporary Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (collectively the "Annual Filings").

The Company's financial statements have significantly increased in complexity over the last year due to the Company's expansion into a new line of business. The Company is requesting the MCTO in order to secure additional time for the Company's auditors to complete the audit of the financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 2.5 g/t Gold Eq. over 34 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

oil and gas investing

Update for the Quarter ending 31 December 2024

Gold Investing

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) - Suspension of Trading and Delisting from ASX

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Quarter ended 31 December 2024

×