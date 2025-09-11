Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

The corrections do not impact the Company's reported cash position, exploration expenditures. The adjustments relate solely to share-based compensation and the options and warrants continuity schedules.

The refiled Q2 2025 Financial Statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia. The company currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico.

Quetzal Copper Corp.
Matthew Badiali, CEO
Phone: (888) 227-6821

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265986

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal CopperQ:CCTSXV:QBase Metals Investing
Q:CC
Quetzal Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Quetzal Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q)

Quetzal Copper

Ankh Capital Inc is a capital pool company.

Keep reading...Show less

Copper exploration in North America to supply Canadian, American, and Mexican demand at home.

Quetzal Copper Corp. Provides Update on Acquisition of Silverco Mining Corp. and Bridge Loan Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. Provides Update on Acquisition of Silverco Mining Corp. and Bridge Loan Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 26, 2025, it has entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") with Silverco Mining Corp. ("Silverco"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which Quetzal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Silverco (the "RTO").

RTO Particulars and the Definitive Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated February 18, 2025, the Company has closed its financing of flow-through units and non-flow-through units, originally announced on December 13, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said: "We are pleased to get this money in the bank and get back to the business of exploration. We see new copper projects as potential boosts for both the local economy and the province. We want to test the targets at Princeton immediately. With this capital in the bank, we can do that and more in 2025."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Third Tranche of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its Third Tranche (the "Third Tranche") of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering"). Under the tranche, the Company issued 3,249,967 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $487,495.05.

In total, the Company raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units") and 3,249,967 NFT Units at $0.15 per NFT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase I drilling program at its La Union Gold and Silver project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. Drill holes have now been completed at two of the 4 target areas:

  • The initial hole was completed beneath the historic Union Mine itself, intersecting the favourable carbonaceous Clemente and Caborca formations, including the microconglomeratic carbonate unit which hosted mineralization at the bottom of the past producing Union Mine.
  • Drilling then shifted focus to the El Cobre Mine area and the Union Norte Mine area, testing vertical feeder zones above the Clemente formation dolomites and carbonaceous sandstones. Hole two intersected more quartzites than interpreted from the geophysics, with the quartzites carrying more extensive hematitic oxides, possibly indicative of oxide gold mineralization potentially related to sulfides which have been oxidized through supergene weathering.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The drilling is indicating oxidation is consistent with past mining and targets are coming along with a positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The Riverside operations team is progressing the current exploration program working with the surface rancher and the drilling company to efficiently progress a high-quality exploration program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Download the PDF here.

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced World Class Exploration Team Formed & Fieldwork Imminent

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Quetzal Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Quetzal Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Lithium Investing

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

×