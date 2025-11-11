Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company"). The gross amount of the investment is CAD$2,000,000. The funds will go toward advancing Questcorp's ongoing exploration and development programs at its flagship La Union Gold and Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, and its North Island Copper Property on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes.

Reflecting on the new partnership, President & CEO, Saf Dhillon, commented:

"We are incredibly pleased to have secured this strategic investment from Sorbie Bornholm, a respected international institutional investor. This financing provides us with the flexibility to accelerate exploration across our key assets in Mexico and British Columbia. We view Sorbie's participation as a strong vote of confidence in Questcorp's team, vision, and long-term potential to deliver value through discovery and development."

Whitney Kofford, Managing Director of Sorbie Bornholm LP, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Questcorp Mining Inc. as a new partner and portfolio company. Our decision to invest reflects our enormous confidence in Questcorp's leadership. And in turn, by entering into a Sharing Agreement, Questcorp's leadership signals strong conviction in their ability to execute and grow value for all stakeholders. Sorbie's Sharing Agreement is designed to align interests towards growth and provide companies with consistent capital that rewards operational success and share price appreciation. We trust Questcorp will use the capital support to systematically unlock long-term value for all shareholders, and we look forward to sharing in their great upside potential."

About Sorbie Bornholm

Sorbie Bornholm LP is a global investment firm that provides funding for ongoing business objectives to listed micro, small and mid-cap growth companies. We focus on public equity investments in companies that are looking to expand and on management teams with a clear growth strategy. Our extensive experience allows us to invest in most industries in order to provide supportive, longer-term capital that rewards company growth.

Since 2000, Sorbie Bornholm LP founder Greg Kofford has perfected the "Sorbie-Strategy", utilizing a sharing agreement that supports management and rewards growth. This unique approach has now been used in over 50 investments - with many of those resulting in the companies receiving more cash than the original offering proceeds - without having to issue any additional shares.

Sorbie Bornholm's core values drive who we are and how we invest. We are committed to developing long-term relationships with select listed public companies and their brokers & advisers. We focus on providing supportive, longer-term capital that rewards growth. We invest to make a difference, to become a valued partner and to be a shareholder of choice. It's important to us that we succeed together.

To see if the Sorbie-Strategy is right for your company, please contact Sorbie Bornholm:

Whitney Kofford, Managing Director
+1-801-554-5889
whitney@sorbiebornholm.com https://sorbiebornholm.co.uk/

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of Riverside to secure geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273793

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Questcorp MiningQQQ:CCCSE:QQQBase Metals Investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 14,000,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company will now offer up to 7,500,000 units (each, an "AI Unit") at a... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up... Keep Reading...
Two Pools Gold Project Update

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Gold Project updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a best efforts basis, involving... Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that detailed mapping and sampling have confirmed that the gold-rich Big Mac Zone, Whopper Zone and Gold... Keep Reading...
Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer raises $2.42MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Related News

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Gold Investing

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Gold Investing

Larry Lepard: Gold Stocks, Silver, Bitcoin — Prices to Double in 2026?

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Uranium Investing

Powering North America’s Critical Minerals Future

Oil and Gas Investing

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals