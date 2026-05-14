Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario May 14, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Westwin Elements Inc. ("Westwin") of Oklahoma to develop a "Made in America" solution for nickel mining, processing and refining. In the MoU, Homeland and Westwin agree to conduct an international-standard Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") evaluating the fully integrated value chain. Westwin has constructed an operational demonstration plant using vapour metallurgy to produce high-purity nickel products that is operated by an experienced team with over 250 years of in-house nickel carbonyl expertise led by Dr. Dmitri Terekhov, a globally recognized leader in carbonyl processing, who holds more than 20 patents and has published 38 technical papers on mineral processing technology.

Speaking to the MoU and Westwin, Homeland President and CEO Steve Balch said "Our relationship with Westwin will allow us to focus on the mining and concentrating of our nickel laterite. The goal is to mine, process and refine nickel wholly within America for the American market."

Founder and CEO of Westwin, KaLeigh Long added "This is another major step toward building a fully integrated American nickel supply chain. For too long, the United States has depended on foreign-controlled minerals that are essential to our defense industrial base, energy security, and advanced manufacturing sectors. We're proud to work with Homeland Nickel to create a stronger and more secure supply chain that supports American workers, American industry, and American interests."

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

Marissa Espinosa, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Westwin Elements Inc.

Phone: 270-321-2882

Email: Marissa@westwinelements.com

 

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.92% nickel making it the largest undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United states. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com

About Westwin Elements

Westwin Elements is America's only Class 1 nickel refinery, also producing cobalt and manganese byproducts Westwin currently operates a demonstration plant in Oklahoma that produces high-quality nickel products using a vapour metallurgy process known as nickel carbonyl refining. The nickel carbonyl process produces no solid or liquid wastes and leaves no residue in the finished processed material. Finished products include high-purity nickel powder and briquettes.

http://westwinelements.com

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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