Questcorp Mining Commences 2026 IP Survey at the North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Commences 2026 IP Survey at the North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 1,168-hectare North Island Copper Project located near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The 10-15 line-kilometre IP program is being conducted by Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited ("Walcott") of Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The 2026 IP survey is designed to confirm and refine historical geophysical targets associated with the Marisa Zone porphyry copper system and to support the development of follow-up drill targets.

In 1992, two of five diamond drill holes completed to test a 1991 IP chargeability anomaly intersected copper mineralization, including:

  • 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres (DDH92-01)
  • 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres (DDH92-03)

Both intercepts were encountered within altered quartz diorite, with DDH92-03 reporting increasing copper grades at depth.

Source: Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Report on the Marisa Property, G.J. Allen and P.G. Dasler, dated February 29, 1992, prepared for Great Western Gold Corporation.

The current survey lines will follow the historical survey azimuth and will be positioned midway between the 1992 IP lines to enhance data resolution across the target area. Historical and newly acquired datasets will be integrated to generate updated chargeability and resistivity elevation models, as well as pseudosection interpretations. The objective is to improve subsurface targeting precision ahead of a potential drill program.

"The North Island Copper Project represents a compelling porphyry copper target with demonstrated historical mineralization," stated Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This IP program is a disciplined step toward refining our geological model and advancing toward drill-ready targets. With our recent financings completed, the Company is well positioned to execute its planned exploration programs while maintaining a prudent approach to capital deployment."

The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data referenced in this release. The presence of mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including NorthIsle Copper and Gold and BHP properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the North Island Copper Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Corp.
saf@questcorpmining.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 2V6

https://questcorpmining.ca

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285467

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

questcorp-miningqqq-cccse-qqqbase-metals-investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU), a mineral exploration company focused on high-potential gold and copper assets in the Solomon Islands, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto.PDAC 2026 will mark one... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 22,169,125 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $4.15 per Common... Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

This amended and restated news release corrects the previous news release dated February 25, 2026 with respect to the number of securities issued by Questcorp Mining Inc. Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
NUVAU MINERALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NUVAU MINERALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

Related News

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

precious metals investing

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Announces Expiry of Warrant Acceleration Program and Receipt of C$3,422,888 in Warrant Proceeds since January 1, 2026

battery metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LAF