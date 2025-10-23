The Conversation (0)
October 23, 2025
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed
31 August
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
20 October
Significant Mineralisation Confirmed in Sweden
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 September
Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition providing high-grade uranium and polymetallic discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction. The... Keep Reading...
27 August
Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth PortfolioDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 August
Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans. DETAILS Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025 Time:... Keep Reading...
26 August
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland. Key Highlights - Binding agreement to acquire the largest... Keep Reading...
7h
North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met its final earn-in obligation for the West Bear property ("West Bear")under an option agreement dated April 18, 2022 (as amended, the "West Bear Option Agreement") with Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem... Keep Reading...
15 October
Uranium Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review
The uranium space is currently navigating a complex mix of optimism and structural pressures as investors increasingly look to the sector and major miners reduce their guidance. After sinking to a US$63.25 per pound on March 7 — the lowest point since September 2023 — the U3O8 spot price... Keep Reading...
14 October
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover
IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSE American:ISOU) is set to acquire Australia’s Toro Energy (ASX:TOE,OTC Pink:TOEYF) in an all-share deal that will consolidate two uranium developers into a single diversified platform as global nuclear demand surges and uranium prices continue to strengthen.The merger... Keep Reading...
12 October
Joint Investor Presentation
Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Joint Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy
Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro EnergyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
