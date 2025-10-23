Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Download the PDF here.

basin energybsn:auasx:bsnaustralia investinguranium investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Significant Mineralisation Confirmed in Sweden

Significant Mineralisation Confirmed in Sweden

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition providing high-grade uranium and polymetallic discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction. The... Keep Reading...
Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth PortfolioDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans. DETAILS Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025 Time:... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland. Key Highlights - Binding agreement to acquire the largest... Keep Reading...
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met its final earn-in obligation for the West Bear property ("West Bear")under an option agreement dated April 18, 2022 (as amended, the "West Bear Option Agreement") with Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem... Keep Reading...
Nuclear plant cooling towers with overlaid stock market graphs at sunset.

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The uranium space is currently navigating a complex mix of optimism and structural pressures as investors increasingly look to the sector and major miners reduce their guidance. After sinking to a US$63.25 per pound on March 7 — the lowest point since September 2023 — the U3O8 spot price... Keep Reading...
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock market display with "Mergers and Acquisitions" in white amid red and green numbers.

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSE American:ISOU) is set to acquire Australia’s Toro Energy (ASX:TOE,OTC Pink:TOEYF) in an all-share deal that will consolidate two uranium developers into a single diversified platform as global nuclear demand surges and uranium prices continue to strengthen.The merger... Keep Reading...
Joint Investor Presentation

Joint Investor Presentation

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Joint Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro EnergyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control