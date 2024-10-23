Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aurum continued its 45,000m (CY2024) diamond drilling program at Boundiali, with results reported from Boundiali BD and BM tenements. As of 30 September 2024, it comprised 153 holes for 36,666.93m, including:
    • 29 holes for 5,885.5m on BM Tenement
    • 124 holes for 30,781.43m on BD Tenement
  • Step-back diamond drilling on BD tenement returned wide gold hits including:
    • 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
    • 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
    • 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
  • Drilling at BM Target 1 (five holes for 914.5m) returned shallow, wide high-grade gold hits including:
    • 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
    • 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD045)
    • 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
    • 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039).
  • Diamond drilling ongoing with maiden Boundiali JORC resources on track for end of CY 2024
  • Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99%
  • MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level
  • Renewal secured for Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence (earning 100% interest), hosting the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. Previous drilling1 at Boundiali South returned:
    • 20m @ 10.45g/t gold from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
    • 30m @ 8.30g/t gold from 39m (NDC007)
    • 28m @ 4.04g/t gold from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t gold from 47m (BRC003)
    • 9m @ 7.90g/t gold from 99m (BRC006)
  • Aurum has employed its own team to conduct topographical surveys
  • Construction of Boundiali central exploration camp (named Dougoujin Camp) well in progress

CORPORATE

  • Aurum earned 51% project interest on the BM Joint Venture (JV) project at Boundiali, after completing more than 8,000m of diamond core drilling
  • Tranche 2 of $17M Placement approved by Shareholders at a general meeting on 6 August 2024.
  • Share Purchase Plan and SPP Shortfall Placement completed, raising an additional $3M.
  • Aurum had $19.35M cash in bank at the end of September 2024
  • Aurum divested its two Western Australian exploration projects in the quarter.

Figure 1: Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Diamond drilling at Boundiali Gold Project

During the quarter, Aurum completed 75 diamond holes for a total of 19,914.84m on the Boundiali BD and BM tenements, with details summarised in the Table 1. Aurum is well on track to complete 45,000m diamond drilling at the Boundiali Gold Project for CY2024.

Table 1 Diamond holes drilled at BD and BM tenements during September 2024 quarter

During the reporting quarter, Aurum reported assay results from step-back drilling (14 holes for 4,485m) at BD Target 1 (ASX announcement 5 September 2024) with wide hits including:

  • 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
  • 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
  • 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
