- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aurum continued its 45,000m (CY2024) diamond drilling program at Boundiali, with results reported from Boundiali BD and BM tenements. As of 30 September 2024, it comprised 153 holes for 36,666.93m, including:
- 29 holes for 5,885.5m on BM Tenement
- 124 holes for 30,781.43m on BD Tenement
- Step-back diamond drilling on BD tenement returned wide gold hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
- Drilling at BM Target 1 (five holes for 914.5m) returned shallow, wide high-grade gold hits including:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD045)
- 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
- 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039).
- Diamond drilling ongoing with maiden Boundiali JORC resources on track for end of CY 2024
- Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99%
- MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level
- Renewal secured for Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence (earning 100% interest), hosting the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. Previous drilling1 at Boundiali South returned:
- 20m @ 10.45g/t gold from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
- 30m @ 8.30g/t gold from 39m (NDC007)
- 28m @ 4.04g/t gold from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t gold from 47m (BRC003)
- 9m @ 7.90g/t gold from 99m (BRC006)
- Aurum has employed its own team to conduct topographical surveys
- Construction of Boundiali central exploration camp (named Dougoujin Camp) well in progress
CORPORATE
- Aurum earned 51% project interest on the BM Joint Venture (JV) project at Boundiali, after completing more than 8,000m of diamond core drilling
- Tranche 2 of $17M Placement approved by Shareholders at a general meeting on 6 August 2024.
- Share Purchase Plan and SPP Shortfall Placement completed, raising an additional $3M.
- Aurum had $19.35M cash in bank at the end of September 2024
- Aurum divested its two Western Australian exploration projects in the quarter.
Figure 1: Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.
Diamond drilling at Boundiali Gold Project
During the quarter, Aurum completed 75 diamond holes for a total of 19,914.84m on the Boundiali BD and BM tenements, with details summarised in the Table 1. Aurum is well on track to complete 45,000m diamond drilling at the Boundiali Gold Project for CY2024.
Table 1 Diamond holes drilled at BD and BM tenements during September 2024 quarter
During the reporting quarter, Aurum reported assay results from step-back drilling (14 holes for 4,485m) at BD Target 1 (ASX announcement 5 September 2024) with wide hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Aurum Resources
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well-funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of QX Resources Limited (‘QXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project
5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Key Highlights
- More high-grade gold discovered at Tomahawk, with an impressive trench result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone of 2m @ 11.2 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag. Discovered by reconnaissance soil geochemical sampling earlier this year, Tomahawk is a new exploration target that has never been drill tested.
- The latest result from Tomahawk is in addition to previously announced high- grade trench results from Iguana extensional areas including:
- 3.0m @ 21.4 g/t Au G 14.1 g/t Ag returned from Iguana south, where a new +400m high-grade gold-silver vein has been discovered. The new vein remains open along strike, is located within a 1km soil geochemical anomaly and has never been drilled.
- 1.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au G 10.6 g/t Ag returned from Iguana east, with results located at the edge of Inferred Mineral Resources within 1.5km long soil geochemical anomaly, in an area that has never been drilled.
- Iguana trench results were returned from areas outside the Dynasty Mineral Resource, in areas which have never been drilled, representing strong resource growth targets.
- These trench results validate the prospectivity of multiple new targets which exhibit high grade gold in rock chips coincident with soil geochemical anomalies and mapped veins. New significant gold-silver trench results from Tomahawk and Iguana provide “proof of concept” over these new exploration and resource extensional targets.
- A large campaign of surface trenching is being expedited over new exploration and resource extensional targets, with a steady flow of results expected over the coming weeks.
- Dynasty mineralisation footprint confirmed to be much larger than the 5.5km x 1km area which contains the 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver Mineral Resource. Reconnaissance work and latest results have confirmed mineralisation footprint to be Gkm x 2km, providing significant scope for resource growth from surface.
- Up to 10,000m of drilling is set to test lateral and depth resource extensions along with testing multiple new exploration targets at Dynasty, as the Company works toward a resource update planned for mid-2025.
Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:
“It’s exciting that our exploration efforts are being rewarded with high-grade gold results fromtrench in several of our newly identified exploration targets at the Dynasty Gold Project. This latest result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au returned from Tomahawk, along with the recent result of 3m @ 21.4 g/t Au at Iguana south has proven the fertility of Dynasty over a Skm x 2km area. We now know that the mineral system encompasses a much larger area than the current 3.1Moz gold & 22Moz silver Mineral Resource.
“The revelation of a much larger mineral system bodes extremely well for us, feeding into our Dynasty resource growth strategy. We are expediting the development of further trenches over priority target areas, with a view to test many of these exploration targets in the upcoming ~ 10,000m drilling campaign.
“We look forward to delivering a steady flow of trench results over new targets in the coming weeks, and more excitingly we also look forward to delivering results from resource and exploration drilling programs over the coming months, as we work towards a Dynasty resource update in mid-2025”
Figure 1. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (arsenic), exploration and resource extensional targets, significant rock chips (Au), significant trench results (Au) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Figure 2. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (copper), copper targets, significant rock chips (Cu), significant trench results (Cu) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Dynasty Activities Update
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Reconnaissance exploration along the Dynasty epithermal system has successfully expanded the gold-silver mineralisation footprint along the entire 9-kilometre corridor, with the mineral system substantially expanded to an area of 9km by 2km, an area much larger than the Mineral Resource area which covers ~ 5.5km x 1km.
Along with the expanded mineralisation footprint, several new exploration and resource extensional gold and copper targets have been highlighted by recent work. Multiple new veins exhibiting high-grade gold have been confirmed from surface by mapping, rock chip sampling and most recently trenching. Importantly, the new veins are in areas never previously explored or drilled and are coincident with large-scale geochemical anomalies.
The Company has been undertaking trenching over new priority targets with the latest results returning significant intersections of high-grade gold-silver and base metals from surface at the new Tomahawk target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
- Maiden field campaign at Leinster South returns numerous high grade gold assays from rock chips (up to 20.2g/t Au) at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. There is no previous drilling at Siberian Tiger.
- UAV (drone) magnetic survey, detailed orthophotography and LiDAR survey completed over Siberian Tiger and the majority of tenement E36/1068.
- Geological mapping and geochemical sampling expand the gold mineralisation footprint at Siberian Tiger and continue to generate new regional gold prospects.
- Additional tenement applications increase Metal Hawk’s landholding to over 430km2.
- Heritage Agreement executed, approvals progressing towards maiden RC program.
BEREHAVEN PROJECT
- Gold assays returned from RC drilling completed in June 2024 at the Commodore North gold zone.
- Significant results include:
- 6m @ 1.58g/t Au from 40m (BVNC066)
- 2m @ 2.51g/t Au from 105m (BVNC067)
- 3m @ 1.41g/t Au from 92m (BVNC069)
CORPORATE
- End of quarter cash position of $1.7 million.
- The Company is looking at divesting a number of non-core assets and tenements.
Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The early exploration success at Siberian Tiger puts Metal Hawk in an excellent position heading into the December quarter and beyond. At Leinster South we have a big package of ground surrounded by world class gold deposits and it is quite incredible that there has been virtually no historical gold exploration at Siberian Tiger. We are very excited to push towards a maiden drilling program as soon as possible.”
Figure 1. Metal Hawk’s main goldfields project locations
DECEMBER QUARTER 2024 – PLANNED ACTIVITY
The Company will be focusing the majority of exploration efforts towards the maiden drill program at the Leinster South project, with planned activities in the lead-up including:
- Geochemical sampling (rock chips and soils).
- Detailed structural mapping and interpretation.
- Targeting and preparations for drilling.
- Processing and interpretation of detailed geophysical data, aerial photography/imagery and LiDAR data.
- Scheduled heritage clearance surveys.
COMPANY PROJECTS – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
The Leinster South project area covers more than 430km2 and is situated between 10km and 40km south of Leinster. Limited historical exploration has been conducted on the tenements.
Field reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling commenced in late June 2024. The majority of work focused on tenement E36/1068, which is located along the southeastern limb of the Agnew Greenstone Belt and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre. The initial field trip included follow-up of a highly anomalous geochemical gold anomaly (482ppb Au) from historical wide-spaced soil sampling at the northern portion of this tenement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim
Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).
The Dispute pertains to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) (refer news release 5 September 2023). The Permit covered the Tankoro Deposit which was the focal point of the Company’s Sanutura Project (the “Project”) which featured a multi-million ounce gold resource.
Litigation Funding Agreement
The LFA provides a four-year non-recourse loan facility (“Facility”) of US$4.4 million to the Company to cover all fees and expenses related to its Claim to Arbitration (the “Claim”).
Security of the Facility is limited to the Claim, associated potential proceeds and all benefits arising from the property and assets of the subsidiary companies comprising the ownership chain (the “Chain”) pertaining to the Project (refer Annual Information Form, 2 April 2024). The Facility has been structured to enable the Company to continue to operate and consolidate its business outside the Chain without encumbrance or lien from the LFA.
All monies advanced through the Facility are non-recourse and repayable only in the event of a successful Claim or settlement of the Dispute that results in the receipt of Proceeds (“Proceeds”) by the Company or in the event of a default by Sarama under the LFA. In the event of the occurrence of a material adverse change under the LFA, the Funder shall be entitled to recover only those funds which were advanced but remain unspent. The Funder’s return is directly tied to the successful award and settlement of the Claim, with the total amount payable being a function of time and total Proceeds receipted. The priorities for distribution of receipted Proceeds are set out in the LFA and where commercially and legally sensitive, shall remain confidential.
If there is no settlement or award (or no default by Sarama under the LFA), the Company does not have an obligation to repay the loan. A detailed budget has been approved as part of the LFA, which covers all expected legal and ancillary costs associated with the arbitration process.
Plans for Arbitration
On 29 November 2023, the Company issued a Notice of Intent to Submit Claims to Arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty between Canada and Burkina Faso. The Government of Burkina Faso did not respond substantively to the Company’s efforts to reach an amicable resolution of the dispute. With funding to support legal costs secured, the Company is now preparing to lodge a Request for Arbitration with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”). The Company will seek full compensation for the loss suffered which may include, but will not be limited to, the value of the Permit, the value of the Company’s historic investments in the Project, the value of the Project at the time the Permit was withdrawn and damages the Company has suffered as a direct result of the Government’s actions. The Project hosted a multi-million-ounce gold resource which was the subject of a substantially complete Preliminary Economic Assessment and fast-tracked development study at the time of the Government’s illegal actions.
The Company has engaged Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm, to assist with legal matters pertaining to the dispute (refer news release 17 October 2023). BSF is an internationally recognised dispute resolution law firm with extensive experience representing investors in international investment arbitrations in the mining and natural resources sectors worldwide.
Background to Claim
On 31 August 2023, the Company received notification from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Minister”) that the Company’s application for the Permit, received in August 2021 and granted to Sarama in November 2021 had been purportedly “rejected”, even though the previous Minister had approved the Permit in accordance with the applicable laws nearly two years prior.
On 6 September 2023, during his public presentation at the Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth, the Minister, Simon-Pierre Boussim, stated that the Permit was available for purchase. Based on the notification from the Minister and his subsequent actions, the Company was forced to interpret the Minister’s letter of 25 August 2023 as withdrawing the Company’s rights to the Permit. The Minister did not respond to subsequent correspondence from the Company on the matter.
The unlawful withdrawal of the Permit by the Minister, resulting in the removal of the rights to the land conferred thereunder, has rendered the Project valueless to Sarama, consequently destroying the value of the Company’s investment in the Project.
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning, commented:
“The establishment of a non-recourse funding facility to cover all expenses related to the Company’s arbitration case represents a major step forward in its pursuit of redress for the substantial damages suffered as a result of the Government of Burkina Faso’s illegal actions.
Sarama’s legal representatives, Boies Schiller Flexner, are highly experienced and have a very successful track record in international investment disputes, including an arbitration claim brought by Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) against Tanzania which saw the company recently receive the first tranche of a US$90M settlement.
The Company will now proceed with filing a Request for Arbitration and intends to prosecute its case to the fullest extent possible.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received firm bids for the remaining shortfall (Shortfall Placement) from its recent Entitlement Offer to raise a further approximately $1,677,532 (before expenses) at the issue price of $0.002 per Share. This will bring the total capital raised under the Rights Issue to approximately $2,106,894 (before expenses).
This Shortfall Placement forms part of the non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, of one (1) new fully paid ordinary shares in Prodigy (Share) for every two (2) Shares held at an issue price of $0.002, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares issued, which was announced on 20 August 2024 (Entitlement Offer) and closed on 26 September 2024.
The Directors engaged Ignite Equity Pty Ltd as lead manager to place the shortfall of 838,765,902 Shares not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer and Shareholder Shortfall Offer, together with two (2) unquoted Attaching Options for every three (3) New Shares placed for nil additional consideration (Public Shortfall Offer). The Attaching Options have an exercise price of $0.005 and are exercisable at any time prior to 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 30 November 2027.
Ignite Equity Pty Ltd (ACN 658 888 601), will be paid a 2% management fee plus a 4% capital raising fee on introduced funds. The Shares and Attaching Options will be issued once the funds have been received which is anticipated within approximately one week.
The Board wishes to thank all existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Entitlement Offer and the Shortfall Placements.
This announcement has been authorised for release by Prodigy Gold’s Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Prodigy Gold NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Horizon Minerals Limited (‘HRZ’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of HRZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 25 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.