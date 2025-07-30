Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Basin Energy


Developing High-Grade Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B.

Key Highlights

- Finalised the acquisition of a 100% interest in a uranium and green energy metals exploration portfolio in Sweden and Finland

- Received initial reconnaissance mapping and geochemical sampling results from Sweden

o Exceptional results with highlights including rock chip samples over 5.9% uranium, up to 9.8% zinc and greater than 0.3% total rare earth oxides

- Expanded Swedish portfolio through the staking of the Trollberget licence, doubling Basin's landholding within the Swedish Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium district

- Completed extensive relogging and sampling of historic core from North Sweden projects, successfully identifying structures associated with mineralisation

- Expanded Athabasca uranium portfolio through the staking of two additional claims adjacent to the Preston Creek drill target area at the Geikie project

Basin's Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

"The first quarter of 2025 has been a transformative period for the company. We successfully completed the acquisition of a highly prospective uranium and green energy metals exploration portfolio in Scandinavia. This strategic expansion not only diversifies our asset base but also positions us to capitalize on the evolving European energy landscape. Notably, the Swedish government's recent recommendation to lift the uranium mining ban further enhances the potential of our new assets.

Concurrently, we continue to advance our Canadian uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, including the recent announcement of the successful staking of claims adjacent to the 2024 drilling at Preston Creek, part of the Geikie project.

The early exploration efforts in Scandinavia have already yielded highly encouraging results. At the Virka project in northern Sweden, rock chip assays returned high-grade mineralization including up to 1.43% U3O8, 9.8% zinc, 9.15% lead, and 0.34% copper, highlighting the polymetallic potential of the area. Furthermore, rock chip results from the neighbouring Bjorkberget returned uranium in excess of 5.9%. At our Prastrun and Hakantorp projects, assays identified up to 0.43% niobium, 0.39% U3O8, and 0.33% total rare earth oxides.

These outcomes, combined with the geological observations from mapping and logging, have validated our strategic focus on these critical mineral projects. We are excited about the scale of opportunity unfolding and remain committed to advancing our exploration programs and delivering shareholder value through discovery and development."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/93YP0107

 

About Basin Energy Ltd:  

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.

 

 

Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mineralisation structures Identified at North Sweden project

Mineralisation structures Identified at North Sweden project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Mineralisation structures Identified at North Sweden project

Download the PDF here.

Abstract financial chart with industrial imagery and global map background.

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The uranium market entered Q2 on shaky footing, with spot prices slipping to around US$63.50 per pound (March 13) — the lowest level in 18 months — as utilities hesitated to contract amid ample secondary supply and demand uncertainty.

By early June, however, spot prices rebounded to the US$70 to US$71 per pound range, buoyed by geopolitical tailwinds and renewed nuclear policy support in the US.

While the spot market showed typical volatility, long-term contract prices remained stable around US$80 for the first six months of the year, underscoring producer discipline.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. underscored the fundamentals of the uranium market and his expectations for equities.

"I don't think uranium has to go to US$200 in order to make money,” Grandich said. "I just think it needs to go back to where it was a couple years ago, a little above US$100, and these stocks will quadruple."

GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Terra Clean Energy Corp. to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: C 9O0) , is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 21, 2025 at 10:15 a.m.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Greg Cameron, CEO, in real time. Mr. Cameron will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Greg Cameron will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

xU3O8 (uranium.io)

xU3O8 (uranium.io)

