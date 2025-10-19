Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Download the PDF here.

horizon mineralshrz:auasx:hrzprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Emerging stand-alone gold producer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular GradesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre Feasibility Study

Pre Feasibility Study

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pre Feasibility StudyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ

YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan

Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal"). HIGHLIGHTS - Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of... Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony IngotDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big Project

Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big Project

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce a significant Company milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, marking the return of the first U.S domestic antimony metal production in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Trading Halt

Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC

Options Prospectus

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC

Battery Metals Investing

Options Prospectus

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: JZR Gold Jumps 113 Percent

Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?