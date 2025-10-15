Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Metro Mining
Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year Results
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading Update
Simon Wensley, managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs.“Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to... Keep Reading...
Power lines in the evening against a background of blurred city lights.

Bauxite Investing: Securing Supply Amid Tightening Aluminum Market

In the race to decarbonise and modernise infrastructure, the world’s attention has largely been fixed on battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. But behind the headlines, another mineral is just as critical — bauxite, the primary ore from which all the world’s aluminum is produced. Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource Update
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Boxing gloves with US and Canadian flags.

Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, Ford Mulls Energy Surcharge

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (March 11) that tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports could be doubled to 50 percent. The move came in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s threat to impose a 25 percent surcharge on... Keep Reading...

