October 15, 2025
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
07 October
Metro Mining
07 September
Operational Update
28 August
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts
28 August
2025 Half Year Results
21 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
04 July
Trading Update
25 August
Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End
Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is targeting up to 7 million tonnes of production by the end of 2025, as the company executes on its plan to expand capacity and lower production costs."Economies of scale are by far the most important lever that we're pulling to get down to...
21 August
Bauxite Investing: Securing Supply Amid Tightening Aluminum Market
In the race to decarbonise and modernise infrastructure, the world's attention has largely been fixed on battery metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. But behind the headlines, another mineral is just as critical — bauxite, the primary ore from which all the world's aluminum is produced.
20 May
Reserve and Resource Update
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource Update
27 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
12 March
Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, Ford Mulls Energy Surcharge
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (March 11) that tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports could be doubled to 50 percent. The move came in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford's threat to impose a 25 percent surcharge on...
