New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

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IG6:AU
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International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising Facility

Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to secure product sales & feedstockDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Successful Placement Accelerates OperationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
JV Technical & Financial Evaluation

JV Technical & Financial Evaluation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced JV Technical & Financial EvaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") issued a press release on October 1, 2025 (the "Press Release") announcing the completion and positive results of a Technical and Economic Study (the... Keep Reading...
Apollo Advisors Initiates Coverage of E-Power Resources Inc.

Apollo Advisors Initiates Coverage of E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces today that it has engaged Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. ("Apollo Advisors") to provide research coverage on the global graphite industry and on E-Power's specific position within the sector.Apollo Advisors' report... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies 537 Feet 0.23% WO3Eq or 0.31% MoEq During Historic Drilling Validation at Its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico

Spartan Metals Identifies 537 Feet 0.23% WO3Eq or 0.31% MoEq During Historic Drilling Validation at Its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") validates historic drilling data which supports the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") announced May 5, 2026 at its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico (Figure 1). Historic... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Increases Drilling Capacity with Second Drill Rig at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador as It Nears Completion of MRE Drilling

SAGA Metals Increases Drilling Capacity with Second Drill Rig at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador as It Nears Completion of MRE Drilling

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report that a second diamond drill rig has arrived on site, effectively doubling the Company's drilling... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of 2026 AGM

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Results of 2026 AGM

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Nucla, Colorado on June 26, 2026. Proxy votes were cast for common... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Antelope Mine within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1). Highlights: Backpack... Keep Reading...

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International Graphite
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