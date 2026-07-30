The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 29, 2026
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Sign up to get your FREE
International Graphite Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.
01 October 2025
International Graphite
30 June
New Board Appointment & Increased Placement
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced New Board Appointment & Increased PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 June
Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising Facility
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 June
Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to secure product sales & feedstockDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 June
Successful Placement Accelerates Operations
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Successful Placement Accelerates OperationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 June
JV Technical & Financial Evaluation
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced JV Technical & Financial EvaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 July
Graphite One Clears Ohio EPA Hurdle for Battery Plant
Graphite One (G1) (TSXV:GPH,OTCQX:GPHOF) announced it had cleared a regulatory hurdle on Thursday (July 16) as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency accepted the company’s air permit application for a planned active anode materials facility.The Ohio EPA determined the permit application is... Keep Reading...
06 July
CATL Buys Stake in CarbonScape to Scale Forestry-Based Battery Graphite
Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) (CATL) has acquired a strategic interest in CarbonScape, a New Zealand-based company that converts forestry byproducts into graphite for lithium batteries. Under the terms of the agreement, CATL and Hong Kong-based investment firm Lochpine... Keep Reading...
03 July
Amy Bennett: Processing, Not Mining, is Graphite's Biggest Challenge
Graphite remains one of the most strategically important battery materials, but weak prices continue to weigh on investment across the sector. According to Amy Bennett, principal consultant at Fastmarkets, the issue isn't a lack of long-term demand — it's China's overwhelming control of the... Keep Reading...
26 June
Titan Mining to Partner with US Army for Graphite-processing Facilities
Titan Mining (TSX:TI,NYSEAMERICAN:TII) has secured a conditional agreement with the US Army to construct the country's first commercial graphite-processing facilities on military installations. The company announced on Thursday (June 25) that its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire State Mines, has... Keep Reading...
02 June
ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026
Graphite is a key lithium-ion battery component, with demand for these batteries from sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage systems likely to provide tailwinds to the graphite sector in the coming years.Australian investors searching for ways to get exposure to the graphite industry... Keep Reading...
01 June
Tesla Withdraws Bid to End Syrah Graphite Deal
Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has withdrawn a notice of intent to terminate its natural graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR,OTCPL:SYAAF). Tesla has reportedly determined that the miner has made sufficient progress to remedy an alleged product default.Syrah said... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
International Graphite Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00