Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

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International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced New Board Appointment & Increased PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising Facility

Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Construction contract signed for Collie Micronising FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to secure product sales & feedstockDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Successful Placement Accelerates OperationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
JV Technical & Financial Evaluation

JV Technical & Financial Evaluation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced JV Technical & Financial EvaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Completion of $5.4M Placement

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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