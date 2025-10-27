The Conversation (0)
October 27, 2025
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
27 July
American Uranium
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
21 October
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing ConfirmedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 September
American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the coming quarter with further details the timing of the drilling and hydrogeolical testing to be... Keep Reading...
25 September
Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling ApprovedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 October
Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste
Thor Energy (ASX:THR,LSE:THR) has finalized a binding agreement with US-based DISA Technologies to treat abandoned uranium mine waste in Colorado to recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals.Under the agreement, DISA will deploy its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology at... Keep Reading...
23 October
Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met its final earn-in obligation for the West Bear property ("West Bear")under an option agreement dated April 18, 2022 (as amended, the "West Bear Option Agreement") with Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem... Keep Reading...
20 October
Significant Mineralisation Confirmed in Sweden
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 October
Uranium Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review
The uranium space is currently navigating a complex mix of optimism and structural pressures as investors increasingly look to the sector and major miners reduce their guidance. After sinking to a US$63.25 per pound on March 7 — the lowest point since September 2023 — the U3O8 spot price... Keep Reading...
14 October
IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover
IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU) is set to acquire Australia’s Toro Energy (ASX:TOE,OTC Pink:TOEYF) in an all-share deal that will consolidate two uranium developers into a single diversified platform as global nuclear demand surges and uranium prices continue to strengthen.The merger... Keep Reading...
