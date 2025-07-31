Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's team has completed the 4 km access trail along the core of the Trapper zone providing necessary access for future drill programs and exploration activities. The access trail is located to run along the surface trend of extensive outcropping and sub-cropping oxide layers. In addition, a 25-tonne excavator from Gladiator drilling has opened 3 trenches across the two significant aeromagnetic anomalies of the Trapper zone, exposing a total of 504m 2 (5,425ft 2 ) of semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization.
July 30, 2025
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
28 November 2024
International Graphite
Investor Insight
International Graphite’s mine-to-market strategy, leveraging its compelling graphite resource, places the company in a strategic position to become an important player in the development and expansion of Western Australia’s battery supply chain.
Overview
International Graphite (ASX:IG6) is a front-runner in the global graphite industry and is aiming to be one of the first new graphite producers.
The company’s vision for a complete mine-to-market supply chain in Western Australia leverages the state’s global reputation as a secure, reliable and technically advanced resource jurisdiction.
Primary focus is the production of active anode materials for lithium-ion batteries to address growing global demand and the forecast shortage looming for allied markets, particularly the US, Europe, Korea and Japan.
Since listing on the ASX in 2022, the company has made rapid headway in the development of two major assets – a planned graphite mine at Springdale and downstream processing facilities at Collie.
The company has been awarded AU$13.2 million in grants from Australian state and commonwealth governments in recognition of its significance to the development of Australia’s sovereign battery minerals capability.
International Graphite also secured a $4.5 million grant funding from the Western Australian Government to construct the first purpose-built commercial graphite micronising plant. About $2 million will be applied towards the ~3,000 tpa micronising facility to be built in Collie at an estimated capital cost of $4 million and the remaining $2.5 million will be applied to expand the facility and at least double capacity (Stage 2).
In addition, the Western Australian government has further earmarked AU$4 million from the Investment Attraction Fund's New Energies Industries Funding Stream to support the progression of the Springdale graphite project and the development of the Collie Processing Facility.
Market demand
Market attention worldwide is swinging to graphite which is essential for global decarbonization and fast becoming one of the most politically contested of all the critical battery minerals. The graphite market is projected to reach US$24.21 billion by 2031 driven by a CAGR of 5.20 percent.
Graphite is flexible, conductive, heat and corrosion resistant. For decades it has been used to manufacture everything from ceramics and lubricants to plastics and steel.
It is also a major ingredient in batteries of all kinds, making up 95 percent of the active anode in lithium-ion batteries which are the gold standard for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and advanced medical, defense and aerospace devices.
Of all the components in a lithium-ion battery, the biggest volume is in graphite. It can take 50 to 100 kilograms of graphite to make a single EV battery – up to 10 times more graphite than lithium.
Currently, China supplies over 80 percent of the world’s processed graphite, so its decision to restrict exports to western customers came as a shock in late 2023.
Western nations are scrambling to find alternative supplies to meet existing commitments – and new supplies to meet the shortage of battery materials forecast in the next five years.
With limited graphite sources of its own, and limited prospects in the near term, the US is leading the way, closely followed by Europe, offering unprecedented incentives to fast-track graphite supply from reliable domestic and allied sources.
Company Highlights
- International Graphite (ASX:IG6) is developing a sovereign mine-to-market graphite supply chain in Western Australia, incorporating a graphite mine at Springdale, near Ravensthorpe on the south-coast, and downstream processing facilities in Collie, 200 km south of Perth.
- Primary focus is the production of active anode materials for lithium-ion batteries to address growing demand and a forecast shortage in allied markets, particularly the US, Europe, Korea and Japan.
- The 100 percent owned Springdale Graphite Project is one of the largest in Australia, with a current mineral resource estimate of 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent total graphitic content (TGC).
- Now in the final stages of feasibility and permitting, Springdale will host a multi-decade mine and concentrator operation ensuring a secure, reliable feed of graphite concentrates for value-added processing.
- Less than 10 percent of the tenement area and 20 percent of initial geological targets have been drilled indicating enormous potential for future resource expansion.
- In Collie, the company has established Australia’s first graphite R&D and downstream processing facility comprising pilot scale graphite micronizing and spheroidizing and qualification-scale graphite micronizing equipment. The facility has achieved independent ISO 9001 quality assurance certification, the most globally recognized standard for quality management systems.
- Design is well advanced and funding is in place for a commercial-scale micronizing plant due to be constructed at Collie in 2025. It will supply graphite products for traditional manufacturing and industrial applications, including lubricants, plastics and polymers.
- Australian state and commonwealth governments have awarded grants totalling AU$13.2 million, to fast-track the business in recognition of its importance to the nation’s critical minerals capability.
- Purification test work done on Springdale concentrates achieved 99.99 percent purity - well above highest purity anode material product specification of 99.97 percent.
- The company has an expert management team, with proven technical credentials, is committed to rigorous environmental, social and quality standards, and has strong government and community support.
Key Projects
Springdale Graphite Project
International Graphite owns 100 percent of the Springdale graphite project in the established mining centre of Hopetoun/Ravensthorpe, on the south coast of Western Australia.
Springdale is one of the largest graphite deposits in Australia and was named Discovery of the Year in the respected 2023 Prospect Awards.
Following an extensive drilling campaign in 2022-23, the resource estimate increased by more than 240 percent to 49.3 Mt @ 6.5 percent total graphitic content (TGC). This is expected to grow in the future as only 10 percent of the tenement area and 20 percent of initial geological targets have been drilled to date.
Springdale is the site of the company’s planned graphite mine which will provide a consistent and reliable feed of graphite concentrates for downstream processing and give the company full control of its supply chain. A scoping study, released in January 2024, showed the planned open pit operation would be globally cost competitive with a long, multi-decade mine life.
The planned mine is on cleared farmland, with easy access to established roads and infrastructure. Permitting activities are well underway and two mining leases have been granted. The regional community relies heavily on the mining sector and has applauded moves to establish a new operation in their area.
Metallurgical testwork on Springdale concentrates, completed by specialist testing laboratories in Australia and overseas, shows the high-grade, fine flake Springdale ore is ideally suited for the production of battery anode material. Bench scale micronising, spheroidising and purification testwork on graphite concentrates were undertaken by industry specialists ProGraphite GmbH and produced outstanding results. The tests produced two spherical graphite products – SpG11 and SpG18 – with a yield of up to 76 percent. Purification testwork reached 99.99 percent graphite purity – well above the usual specification for battery anode material at 99.97 percent.
International Graphite’s vision for a complete mine-to-market business is designed to achieve maximum value from its Springdale natural graphite resource and is closely aligned with the Australian government's critical minerals strategy and the Western Australian government's vision to establish new world-class industries in Collie.
Collie R&D and Processing Facility
International Graphite’s Collie R&D and Process Facility is a first for Australia and a key link in the company’s mine-to-market strategy.
Backed by an ISO 9001 quality assurance certificate, the Collie facility is home to pilot scale graphite micronizing and spheroidizing equipment, thermal purification equipment, and a qualification-scale micronizing plant that is currently producing sample products for assessment by potential customers in the industrial manufacturing and battery markets.
As well as being widely used in industrial products such as lubricants, plastics and polymers, micronized graphite is a critical conductive additive in battery cathodes. It is also the first stage in the production of active anode material for lithium-ion batteries.
International Graphite plans to expand micronizing at Collie to commercial scale with construction scheduled in 2025. At the same time, it is progressing plans for a separate advanced battery anode material manufacturing facility. The plant design will be tailored to process Springdale graphite concentrates.
Located 450 km by road from Springdale, and close to major export ports, the regional township of Collie is the centre of Western Australia’s electricity generating infrastructure.
Top left: Collie R&D and Process Facility. Top right: Micronizing qualification plant.
Bottom left: Qualification plant in operation. Bottom right: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inspects the Collie facility.
Management Team
Phil Hearse - Chairman
One of Australia’s leading metallurgists and an authority on graphite project development, Phil Hearse founded International Graphite in 2018 and continues to lead the company’s growth and development. An engineer with more than 40 years of experience in diverse and challenging projects around the world, his extensive career has taken him from operational and technical roles at Broken Hill, Bougainville Copper, Queensland Nickel (QNI) and Gove Alumina to senior executive and managerial positions in engineering and operating companies.
Hearse is the owner and managing director of Battery Limits, one of Australia’s leading graphite metallurgy and process engineering firms. The company has assisted many listed public companies to develop bankable feasibility studies for graphite mines and concentrators and has generated significant intellectual property in downstream processing and knowledge of the end use market. Hearse has an MBA from Hull University UK and a Bachelor of Applied Science in primary metallurgy from the University of SA. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Andrew Worland - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Worland is a mining executive and experienced ASX/TSX director with over 25 years in senior finance, corporate, project management and marketing roles in the Western Australian mining sector.
Worland's commodity experience includes exploration, development and operations in lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, iron ore, molybdenum, copper and uranium. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in finance and marketing from the University of Western Australia and is a qualified chartered company secretary and has achieved Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
David Pass - Non-executive Director and Technical Director
David Pass has played a key role in the technical development of International Graphite since the company’s inception. A metallurgist with 30 years in the mining industry, he brings a mix of operational processing, process design, project, due diligence skills and management experience including mine operations experience with Barrick Gold.
Pass is chief executive officer of Battery Limits and an acknowledged expert in graphite primary and downstream processing and has led several studies in graphite project development to definitive feasibility level. He holds a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Matthew O’Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is a senior mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years’ experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets, from start-up companies through to MNC’s. He has served on the board of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, and is currently managing director of Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) and a non-executive director of Azarga Uranium (TSX:AZZ) and Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR). O’Kane has been a non-executive director of International Graphite since the company was listed in April 2022.
Robert Hodby – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Robert Hodby is a finance and accounting specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian resource and energy sector, including seven years as CFO and company secretary of Kibaran Resources(ASX:KNL), the predecessor to Australian graphite company EcoGraf (ASX:EGR). A member of CPA Australia and member of the Governance Institute of Australia, Hodby specializes in the financial management and administration of public and listed companies at both operational and corporate levels. During his career, he has held numerous executive and project management positions as well as CFO, board and company secretarial roles, with a strong track record in corporate finance, capital raising and international product marketing, particularly in the emerging graphite market.
Australian battery graphite from mine-to-market
28 July
Executive Presentation - July 2025
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Executive Presentation - July 2025
28 July
Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to develop new Expandable Graphite facility
28 July
Reinstatement to Quotation
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
28 July
Comet share sale and debt repayment
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Comet share sale and debt repayment
23 July
Trading Halt
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading Halt
SAGA Metals Completes Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades in Preparation for Major Drill Program at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada
Figure 1 : Radar Pro ject's Trapper Zone depicting two aeromagnetic anomalies and the trend of the inferred oxide layering. The Trapper trail will support a new diamond drilling program. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
Located just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador, the 24,175-hectare Radar Titanium Project is supported by existing infrastructure, including road access, a deep-water port, an airstrip, and nearby hydroelectric power. The property completely encompasses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex, a previously underexplored layered mafic body.
With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite (VTM) composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Titanium Project shows the potential to become a globally significant VTM project.
Figure 2: Radar Property map, depicting aeromagnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
2025 Summer Field Program – Road Maintenance, Trail Access, Trenching and Geophysics
The 2025 summer field program marked a critical phase in advancing the exploration efficiency and cost-effectiveness of future drill programs and exploration activities in the western portion of the property, including the highly prospective Trapper zone. Key components of this program include:
- Maintenance of the forestry road
- Construction of the drill rig compatible access trail across the Trapper zone
- Trenching in the Trapper and Hawkeye zones
- Ground-based magnetometer surveys over the two major anomalies in the Trapper zone
- Forestry Road Maintenance:
The first step for the team was to perform maintenance on the Cartwright Forest Service road, which had not seen regular clearing for the last few decades. This work included:
- Objective: Clear overgrown sections of the existing forestry road to enable access for trucks and heavy equipment to reach the laydown area. This road is essential for allowing the team proper access to the west of the property claims, and includes an equipment lay-down area and an access trail into the Trapper Zone.
- Work: Brush-cutting and removal with heavy equipment.
- Equipment: Brush-saws, Chain-saws, 6-tonne excavator, 25-tonne excavator.
- Outcome: The 4.2 km of refurbished track now provides reliable access to the lay-down area, enhancing logistical efficiency for the Trapper zone trail building.
Figure 3.1: Completed maintenance on the Cartwright Forest Service Road
Figure 3.2: Start of the Trapper Zone Trail, viewed from the lay down along the Cartwright Forest Service Road
2. Trapper Trail Construction:
The next phase of infrastructure development aimed to upgrade the pre-existing snowmobile/ATV trail into a drill rig-compatible trail, which gains access to the heart of the Trapper zone and extends past the two major anomalies. This work included:
- Facilitate Access: Provide direct trail access into the Trapper Zone on the western extent of the 20 km aerial oxide layer of the Dykes River Intrusion, connecting the eastern Hawkeye Zone to the western Trapper Zone.
- Support Drilling Operations: Enable efficient mobilization of diamond drilling equipment to high-priority targets identified through geophysical surveys within the Trapper zone.
- Enhance Cost Efficiency: Reduce logistical costs for future exploration campaigns by leveraging existing infrastructure and minimizing reliance on helicopter support.
- Ensure Sustainability: Minimize environmental impact through strategic trail planning and compliance with Newfoundland and Labrador's permitting requirements.
Figure 3.3: Excavator and work truck located along the Trapper Trail over the northern portion of the oxide layer trend within the Trapper zone.
3. Trapper & Hawkeye Zone Trenching:
The trenches within the Trapper zone were identified as targets due to extremely high readings on the GSM-19 Magnetometer. On numerous occasions, the geophysics team had the GSM-19 Magnetometer Instruments reading well beyond the highest highs of the Hawkeye zone, which reached 74,000 nt.
Upon trenching these locations, it was discovered that the presence of semi-massive to massive VTM – oxide layering outcrops were not far from the surface. A total of 504m 2 (5,425ft 2 ) was trenched across the oxide layering strike in the north and south anomalies of the Trapper zone. Work is ongoing to complete pressure washing of the outcrops, clearing away dirt and debris to better show the structure and mineralogy of these exposures.
Figure 4.1: Excavator and Michael Garagan (CGO & Director of SAGA) standing on a VTM oxide layer outcrop in the northern anomaly at the Trapper zone.
Figure 4.2: Semi-massive to Massive VTM oxide layer outcrop in the southern anomaly at the Trapper zone.
4. Trapper Zone Geophysics:
As previously reported, SAGA mobilized two geophysical crews to complete magnetic and VLF-electromagnetic survey coverage across the north and south anomalies within the Trapper Zone.
SAGA's geophysics team has continued to report strong magnetic detection levels over both anomalies, requiring recalibration of the geophysical instruments. The team is excited to report that readings have exceeded the 74,000 nT detected in the Hawkeye zone, with readings recorded as high as 115,498 nT over the northern Trapper zone anomaly and over 113,000 nT over the southern Trapper zone anomaly. In some cases, the instruments reached the maximum level of detection (120,000 nt).
Figure 5: Reading off of the Magnetometer GSM-19 geophysical instrument recording 115,498 nT over the Tapper zone.
SAGA's geophysics team is working to complete the remaining lines over the coming days and will be the subject of a future new release in the near term.
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA stated: "This summer has been a critical juncture in the development of the project and preparation for efficient and cost-effective drilling in the future. We believe that with the infrastructure upgrades completed our drilling cost per meter has come down significantly, setting us on the right track to reach our goal of approximately $300-$350/m. SAGA's plans and objectives over the next 12-month are to complete a 10,000-15,000-meter drill program, setting the stage for the completion of a maiden resource calculation. A project like this, with homogenous geochemistry and large oxide layers, can move towards a resource calculation with 100 m drill spacing over the 2.5 km stretch of the entire oxide layering strike that runs continuously through the Trapper zone."
Qualified Person
Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.
The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8128200-d3b7-48da-aee0-484bad883fca
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8d3aa5-99b1-4eba-ab0c-616ac8aa84eb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26751ee2-942d-431f-8bf1-c64df78353de
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf6776f-80be-4a01-b78b-1dcc786d5051
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c2fa8f-6518-4aed-988f-09d98f483a25
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5ff730b-9a14-4cad-843f-696bcf80efad
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63807f35-1f7c-4a3c-b3c7-6fa0df9d0d83
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42529e33-6d14-4c03-bfc4-9ec7030a7fc6
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
