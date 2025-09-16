Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Download the PDF here.

Exploring Australia’s copper-rich West Musgrave region and prolific lithium and battery metals areas in Canada

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Download the PDF here.

Redstone Placement to Advance West Musgrave Cu Project

Redstone Placement to Advance West Musgrave Cu Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Placement to Advance West Musgrave Cu Project

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,460, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on September 15, 2025, GlobeTrotters disposed of ownership of an aggregate of 1,428,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Issuer") at an approximate price of $0.75 per Share pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owned a total of 6,298,333 Shares, representing approximately 9.59% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 prospecting program at its Scattergood Project ("Scattergood") (Figure 1, 2). The Company has confirmed surface gold mineralization in close proximity (~4.5km) to Dynasty Gold's Pelham Deposit (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

