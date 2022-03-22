Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that additional surface samples collected at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four grab samples* that graded above 100 gt Au are located above Puma’s current drilling area . Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend have now been ...

PUMA:CA