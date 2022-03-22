Precious Metals Investing News
Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that additional surface samples collected at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four grab samples* that graded above 100 gt Au are located above Puma’s current drilling area . Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend have now been ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that additional surface samples collected at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four (4) grab samples* that graded above 100 gt Au (>3 ozt Au) are located above Puma's current drilling area (see Figure 1). Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") have now been received. High-grade gold results will continue to be used to identify drilling targets in the Company's ongoing 10,000 m drilling program.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89e0f6cb-54be-4b9f-a57c-4d61a182000c

From the last 566 samples collected at the OGT last fall and reported today, 66 (11.6%) show gold grades above 1.00 g/t Au . Of these, 21 returned gold grades above 10.00 g/t Au (see Table 1). The average grade of this last batch (all 566) of results, ranging from below detection limit up to 121.50 g/t Au , is 2.01 g/t Au .

Based on the Company's previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab samples* of 241.00 g/t Au, 199.00 g/t Au, 57.40 g/t Au returned 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m at depth , see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release), today's results confirm and expand Puma's priority targets in its ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

Table 1: Selected grab sample gold results above 10 g/t Au

Sample ID Au-GRA22 Sample ID Au-GRA22 Sample ID Au-GRA22 Sample ID Au-GRA22
Au g/t Au g/t Au g/t Au g/t
D248399 12.35 D248468 18.15 D248210 24.50 D279887 106.50
D249004 15.40 D248469 35.20 D248215 13.70 D279897 57.30
D249049 25.60 D248483 20.10 D248217 38.00 D279898 102.50
D248458 51.80 D248490 13.35 D248243 19.00 D279899 121.50
D248460 52.20 D248491 58.30 D248404 21.40 D279900 101.50
D248467 77.70

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

UPDATE ON CURRENT DRILLING PROGRAM
The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the OGT along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins found on surface (see Figure 2). To date, nineteen (19) holes have been drilled for a total of 2,390 metres.

The holes, so far, were collared northeast of the Lynx Gold discovery, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including the intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ). The drilling targets areas where surface samples have returned significant gold grades (> 1 g/t Au). Two thousand five hundred (2,500) core samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying. Results are pending and will be released when received.

The systematic drilling will continue toward the O'Neil Gold Zone, located 250 meters southwest of the Lynx Gold zone, targeting the contact between the sediments and the rhyolite.

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba9da217-2062-4614-86aa-9bc0dc5b17f8

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES
Grab samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample was dried, crushed, and pulped before being fire assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks for every batch of surface samples. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Puma has developed and implemented precautions and procedures compliant with Québec and New Brunswick's health guidelines. Strict protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all staff, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305;
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration TSXV:PUMA Gold Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

Keep reading... Show less
BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

On national TV Sat. Feb 19 & Sun. Feb 20, 2022 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Begins Airborne Magnetic Survey on Father Lake Project, Saskatchewan

Keep reading... Show less
gold bars

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs of 2022

After a banner year in 2020, the gold price performed worse than anticipated in 2021.

However, with geopolitical tensions high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the yellow metal has been trading above US$1,900 per ounce in March in comparison to US$1,792.30, where it ended last year.

Gold is often used as a portfolio diversifier, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular way to access the precious metal. There are two types of gold ETFs on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX): ETFs that track the price of physical gold itself, and ETFs that follow companies involved in the mining and production of gold.

Keep reading... Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's first quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull drill program continues at Sandman - lab results pending

Gold Bull drill program continues at Sandman - lab results pending

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report continued good progress for the RC drilling program ongoing at Sandman Project, located near Winnemucca, Nevada USA. Thirteen (13) holes have been completed for 2,700m in the current program and numerous holes show encouraging signs of mineralization. Geologists have observed intense alteration (quartz-adularia) and sulphides over several intersections, in numerous holes, which is known to often be associated with mineralization at Sandman.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less
Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or "Company") plans to issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional Units beyond the number of Units in this private placement.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

Keep reading... Show less
CANEX Drill Results Continue to Expand New Oxide Gold Discovery in Northern Arizona

CANEX Drill Results Continue to Expand New Oxide Gold Discovery in Northern Arizona

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 reverse circulation drill holes from the Company's new oxide gold discovery at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×