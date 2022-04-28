Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade ...

PUMA:CA